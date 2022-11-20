Buffalo Next: What's happening this week in Buffalo Niagara business?

What to know about the week ahead

The Buffalo Planning Board will review a requested rezoning by Evan Walton for 1166 Abbott Road in South Buffalo, to allow Walton Bros. to add a small car dealership at the site, along with a store and apartments.

The board will also consider a special-use permit for Mohammad R. Bhulyan and Mohammed A. Hoss to convert a single-family home at 270 Laurel St. to a mosque for the Madina Islamic Center of Buffalo.

In Niagara County, the county Planning Board will review:

• Uniland Development Co.'s request for site plan approval and a zoning map amendment for construction of a 150,000-square-foot one-story industrial warehouse building, to be constructed in phases on a 25.5-acre property at 3401 Military Road in the Town of Niagara.

• A proposed business park development on 60 acres at 5058 Junction Road in Cambria.

• A proposed 27,041-square-foot car dealership for West Herr Subaru, with 404 parking spaces, on 16.5 acres at 6856 S. Transit Road in Pendleton.

• Construction of a two-story, 15,612-square-foot building for Niagara County Community College's Niagara County Law Enforcement Academy, to be located on less than an acre of a 268-acre property at 3111 Saunders Settlement Road, also in Cambria.

• Four proposed ground-mounted solar farms in Niagara Falls – two on 6.69 acres at 4214 and 4110 Highland Ave., for 698.4 kilowatts and 1.42 megawatts, respectively, and two on 6.01 acres at 1524 Pennsylvania Ave. and 1530 Delaware Ave., for 720 kilowatts and 1.42 megawatts, respectively.

The state Labor Department will release the Buffalo Niagara region's unemployment rate, providing the latest indication of whether the cooling economy and rising interest rates are having an impact on what has been one of the tightest job markets in decades.

The latest job numbers, released last week, showed that hiring has stagnated in the region over the past two months.

Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center is calling for community members who are interested in training to become a doula, a person who provides emotional, physical and informational support to clients during pregnancy and shortly after childbirth.

The medical center's Every Woman and Child Counts program is set to launch the training in December, and a limited number of slots remain. Those interested can contact Eileen Kineke at 716-278-4274 for more information.

There wasn't much hiring going on across the Buffalo Niagara region over the past two months.

The John R. Oishei Children's Hospital has a new president – and it's a familiar face.

Moog Inc. CEO John Scannell is retiring in February, and his successor is a longtime executive at the Elma manufacturer.

The growing acceptance of remote work is making it easier for companies to weather big winter storms.

A massive warehouse on the site Amazon once targeted in Grand Island is coming up for municipal approval.

The dismissal of a lawsuit that aimed to reverse the sale of land for a solar farm at the Buffalo Lakeside Commerce Park was upheld by an appeals court.

About 500 Moog Inc. employees had a hand in the successful launch of the Artemis rocket.

Thermo Fisher is cutting jobs on Grand Island, but it is not saying how many.

Is a long-anticipated redevelopment project at Canalside about to get rolling, finally?

A former Southtowns convent is targeted for a conversion to senior housing.

A federal judge has blocked New York's plan to issue the first round of cannabis retail licenses in portions of the state, including Western New York.

A company plans to beef up its battery research and development operations in Sanborn after its owner won a $117 million federal grant.

A new industrial park is in the works for Clarence, with about a dozen buildings and a solar farm.

Finding qualified workers to fill open jobs remains the top challenge for local businesses.

After years of rapid growth, ACV Auctions has hit a speed bump.

Perry's Ice Cream is planning an $18 million expansion of its Akron facility so it can make Greek yogurt novelties.

1. When Covid hit, it shut down professional sports. It also essentially shut down Delaware North's sports concessions business: No fans meant no one to buy hot dogs and beer. Now, fans are back, and Delaware North's Sportservice business is back, too.

2. 'We've had high caseloads nonstop': There is a critical need for mental health and addiction workers in Western New Yorkers, as told by two longtime employees in Warsaw.

3. The Buffalo Niagara housing market is cooling off: But it is not in decline as it is in other parts of the country as mortgage rates rise and the economy slows.

4. Big Wheelbarrow is growing in Western New York following 43North win: One of the main goals of Big Wheelbarrow, according to CEO and co-founder Sam Eder: To let farmers focus on farming by automating some of the administrative tasks that come with selling their products.

5. After a crippling pandemic, can one of Western New York's last independent hospitals stay on its own? Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center has been independent since it was founded in 1895, but top officials there are now weighing whether that model will be financially sustainable moving forward.

