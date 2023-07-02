JULY 2, 2023

What to know about the week ahead

In the Town of Niagara, Niagara Storage LLC is asking the town Planning Board for environmental review and sketch plan approval of a proposal to construct a multi-story storage facility at 2540 Military Road, on the west side of Military between Packard and Recovery roads. The Planning Board meets Wednesday.

Starting this week, the Aquarium of Niagara will transition to a summer schedule featuring extended operating hours. Sunday through Thursday, the aquarium will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. On Fridays and Saturdays, it will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. These extended hours will apply through Sept. 3.

Programming will feature penguin, seal and sea lion presentations, as well as educator-led species spotlights throughout the day. Guests can also tour behind the scenes, meet a penguin up close, assist with feeding the sharks and stingrays and even take a selfie with a sea lion.

Tickets can be purchased both online and at the door.

The aquarium will also host a family-friendly outdoor yoga class from 8 to 9 a.m. Sunday in the aquarium’s community plaza, Whirlpool Commons.

For more information, visit aquariumofniagara.org.

A Know Your Rights training focused on housing rights and presented by Neighborhood Legal Services, the Legal Aid Bureau of Buffalo, the Minority Bar Association of Western New York and the National Lawyers Guild Buffalo Chapter will take place 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Merriweather Library, 1324 Jefferson Ave., Buffalo.

The program will cover tenant’s rights, the eviction process and applicant/recipient rights under the DSS Temporary Housing Assistance program. Food will be provided in the hallway outside the presentation room. The NLS Justice Bus will be present to set up intakes for participants with legal concerns about their housing situation.

Questions should be directed to minoritybarassociationofwny@gmail.com.

THE LATEST

Buffalo Audubon Society will change its name due to Audubon’s racist history.

Despite the loss of most investors, Pegula’s East Resources goes ahead with merger.

New GM Tonawanda plant director Tara Wasik makes history.

Developer Douglas Jemal is modifying his redevelopment plan for the Statler.

A new lighting system will brighten up the library underpass in downtown Buffalo.

Tops Markets president is promoted to COO at parent company, bringing a shift in the local grocer's leadership.

The nursing home operator that owns the Buffalo Center is accused of misusing $83 million.

Erie County's IDA rejects tax breaks for Top Seedz and Iskalo on downtown project.

A developer is swapping land at Buffalo Lakeside Commerce Park for a new project.

Niagara University will open a new science research lab on the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus.

A developer is proposing more apartments off Transit Road.

An architecture firm wants tax breaks to move from Depew to Clarence.

Developers want tax breaks for the commercial part of a Clarence housing development.

The NLRB is readying more charges against Starbucks Corp.

The Stewart Title building could be in line for a makeover.

A PPE manufacturer is closing its Hamburg plant.

Tops is closing a store in Erie, Pa. The shuttering could leave a gap in the community.

ICYMI

Five reads from Buffalo Next:

1. Training future nurses: How simulated patients will play a key role in this effort.

2. Psychics, wrestlers and churches: How Buffalo Niagara malls are finding a way forward.

3. The Buffalo Niagara economy looks like it is heading for the soft landing the Federal Reserve is seeking.

4. The death of a hospital: Inside the final days of Eastern Niagara Hospital after more than 100 years.

5. Storage Wars: The battle to buy Life Storage: Inside the competition to acquire the Amherst-based self-storage company.

