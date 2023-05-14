What to know about the week ahead

Lake Shore Savings Bank will hold its annual shareholders meeting Wednesday in Dunkirk. The meeting comes just after the bank has completed a leadership transition. Kim Liddell was hired as Lake Shore's president and CEO after Daniel Reininga retired in March.

The Buffalo Niagara Partnership will host an industry leaders forum about small business from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Thursday at 257 W. Genesee St., Suite 600. The event is for members only.

The Niagara County Planning Board on May 15 will review:

• A request by D3 Lockport LLC for construction of a 12,300-square-foot auto-body repair shop on 2.37 acres at 40-42 Ruhlmann Road in the City of Lockport.

• An application by Wilson Harbor Place for construction of nine townhouse units on 1.83 acres at 61-1 and 77 Harbor St., in both the town and village of Wilson.

The owner of the Buffalo Grand Hotel faces more challenges.

University at Buffalo medical residents voted to unionize.

A local college merger is off.

ACV Auctions is more upbeat about its sales outlook.

A Lockport chemical company is planning to build a new plant.

A Niagara Falls helicopter tour company is planning an expansion.

Lactalis won approval to expand its Buffalo plant.

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer is pushing legislation he says will help Viridi Parente.

Lake Shore Bank's new CEO is a turnaround specialist.

TM Montante wants tax breaks for the reuse of a former Gates Circle medical building.

Douglas Jemal agreed to buy the historic Roycroft Inn in East Aurora.

The plan to raise the minimum wage in New York includes some escape hatches.

1. For one mental health counselor, helping survivors of the Tops Market mass shooting has been a continuing mission.

2. The Tops Markets mass shooting put a spotlight on food security issues in East Buffalo. A year later, some progress has been made, but much more needs to be done.

3. A fund created after the May 14 mass shooting has raised more than $6 million, but it's focus is on making a long-term impact.

4. Cornhole takes root in Buffalo: Cornhole is one of the fastest-growing sports in the country, and Buffalo hasn't been left out of the boom.

5. How shopping has changed. These five trends are affecting consumers everywhere.

