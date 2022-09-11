Buffalo Next: What's happening this week in Buffalo Niagara business

What to know about the week ahead

This is a big week in the ongoing labor negotiations between Kaleida Health and the two labor unions that represent about 6,300 of its workers.

The unions will hold strike authorization votes from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday at the Wyndham Garden Downtown in Buffalo and then from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday at CWA Local 1168's office in Amherst.

If members vote in favor of authorizing a strike, that gives the bargaining committee the authority to move forward with a strike if tensions escalate further. If they call for a strike, the unions must give Kaleida 10-day notice, so the health provider could initiate a plan to ensure patient care or transfers.

That likely means the earliest a potential strike could happen is sometime in late September – though both sides are hoping to reach a new collective bargaining agreement before it comes to that.

Catholic Health System continues its on-the-spot hiring events, with one planned from 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at St. Joseph Campus in Cheektowaga. Catholic Health will hold open interviews that day for licensed practical nurses, clinical nurse assistants, home health aides, dietary and housekeeping aides to work at the system's nursing homes and home care agencies.

The Walden Galleria will host a job fair from 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the mall. In addition to Walden Galleria tenants looking to fill positions, there will be roughly 20 other companies in attendance, such as Elderwood nursing home, Firestone Complete Auto Care and the Construction Exchange of WNY.

World Trade Center Buffalo Niagara will host its World Trade Celebration, with a focus on electric vehicles in freight transportation, from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Wurlitzer Events Center in North Tonawanda. The event will include an electric vehicle car show. The cost to attend is $45 for World Trade Center Buffalo Niagara members and $55 for nonmembers.

The International Interior Design Association New York Chapter will host BuffCon this week, showcasing the latest in interior design trends for local designers. It will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Powerhouse, 140 Lee St. Tickets are free for IIDA members, $25 for nonmembers.

Hodgson Russ law firm is hosting its first Food Forum to discuss topics affecting the post-Covid food and beverage industry. Hodgson Russ attorneys will give presentations, followed by a panel discussion featuring industry experts. The forum will take place from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Hodgson Russ offices, 140 Pearl St. To register, visit hodgsonruss.com/newsroom.

The city is seeking a coastal consistency determination from the Buffalo Planning Board on Monday for the transformation of LaSalle Park into Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park. The approval is necessary because of the 132-acre park's proximity to the Niagara River and Lake Erie.

The Planning Board will also hear a preliminary presentation by Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center about its proposal to rehab and reuse a historic 1,300-square-foot house at 907 Michigan Ave., on the edge of the Fruit Belt neighborhood, while constructing a modern addition to the south that would more than double its size to 3,100 square feet.

The combined facility would become the new home of the hospital's Community Outreach and Engagement team, and would serve as a base for public events and programs while providing an "alternate front door" for Roswell Park's efforts to connect with the community and promote healthy outcomes. It would also host the hospital's Community Advisory Board, survivor groups, nonclinical research studies and a resource library.

Additionally, the Planning Board will consider a rezoning of 219 Walnut for Uzo Ihenko's Broadway Development and Management Group LLC, which wants to combine the lot with 211 and 217 Walnut and 176, 178 and 182 Archie, as part of a project to develop a UPS store at 343 Broadway.

Also on the Planning Board's docket are special-use permit applications for:

Jennifer Mariani, for a sidewalk cafe at Griffin's Irish Pub at 81 Abbott Road.

Kevin Lin's Sun Cuisines restaurant, to allow an outdoor dining patio for up to 20 people at 1989 Niagara St., with a new aluminum awning.

Jack T. Jacobi, to operate a tobacco, hookah and vape shop called J's Smoke and Vapor at 3214 Main St., for sales only.

Daniel R. Korpanty, to operate The Cereal Spot as a restaurant and bar in formerly vacant space at 547-555 Elmwood Ave., with capacity for 60 people.

Anitra Huff, for assembly, to operate Your Decoration Destination as a dance hall and event venue at 279 Guilford.

Ali S. Juran, to sell alcohol and relocate his Ideal Wines & Liquor from 1341 E. Delavan Ave. to vacant space at 1287 E. Delavan Ave.

1. Pickup in WNY housing inventory means more opportunity and time for buyers. Homebuyers in Western New York are starting to breathe easier and take more time before making their decisions, now that there are more homes for sale on the market and less need for them to act quickly. But they still can't dawdle. And it doesn't mean they're getting a deal on houses, which are now priced much higher than they would have been a year or two ago.

2. Why so many apartments? Buffalo area seeing an explosion of growth. From the Elmwood Village and Allentown to South Buffalo and the West Side, from Tonawanda and Amherst to Orchard Park and Hamburg, developers are putting up new apartment buildings or converting old industrial warehouses and offices. The apartments are highly desirable – with new units filling up almost as soon as they come online.

3. A remote possibility: living in Buffalo, working for out-of-town employers. The pandemic has opened up job possibilities that were relatively uncommon before spring 2020, like working from home for a company far from the Buffalo Niagara region. It's a welcome twist on the all-too-familiar story of local workers finding jobs elsewhere.

4. Spotlight on the economy: Slow growth in average pay in Buffalo Niagara region. After spiking during the Covid-19 pandemic, the earnings of Buffalo Niagara workers have settled back into slow-growth mode.

