May 7, 2023

What to know about the week ahead

ACV Auctions will report its first-quarter earnings on Wednesday, after the market closes.

KeyBank will hold its annual shareholders meeting, in a virtual-only format, at 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

The state Office of Cannabis Management Control Board will meet at 11 a.m. Thursday in New York City and stream the meeting in real time from a link at Cannabis.ny.gov.

Buffalo Employment and Training Center will hold its spring job fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center, 153 Franklin St. There will be more than 100 employers in attendance.

The Small Business Administration disaster loan outreach center will wrap up its operations at 4 p.m. Friday at the Delavan Grider Community Center, 877 E. Delavan Ave. The center has been helping applicants with SBA loans related to the December blizzard. The SBA will continue to provide assistance at 1-800-659-2955 and at sba.gov/disaster.

THE LATEST

Doug Jemal is buying a historic inn.

More apartments and commercial space is planned for the former Millard Fillmore Gates Circle site.

The merger of Medaille and Trocaire will lead to job cuts.

One of the first Starbucks stores to unionize now has a decertification campaign.

National Fuel's CEO doesn't see a big impact from the state's new energy law.

Two local Jenny Craig centers are closing.

Rite Aid is closing three Buffalo Niagara stores.

The plan to raise the minimum wage in New York includes some escape hatches.

Some jobs are likely to remain at Life Storage's Amherst office.

The state budget includes new ways to crack down on illegal pot shops.

The plan to add to Samuel's Grande Manor is changing.

A group that is critical of unions is using billboards to target Workers United.

A project to revamp the former Truck-Lite factory in Falconer is getting tax breaks.

A coalition of community groups continues to criticize KeyBank's community investment initiatives.

ICYMI

Five reads from Buffalo Next:

1. How shopping has changed. These five trends are affecting consumers everywhere.

2. Part carnival, part sports: How the Buffalo Bandits turned a second-tier professional sport into a fan favorite.

3. The next war on weed: How unlicensed marijuana stores threaten to upend the state's legal cannabis retail program.

4. Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center has paid $4.67 million to settle six discrimination lawsuits.

5. Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center hired a law firm to investigate accusations of racism. It wants to keep the report secret.

