ACV Auctions is scheduled to release its second quarter earnings on Monday, after the close of trading.

TransDigm Group, which finished buying Calspan for $725 million in May, is scheduled to release its second quarter earnings before the market opens Tuesday. This will be the first time Cleveland-based TransDigm reports earnings since completing the Calspan deal.

The Firefighters Association of the State of New York will bring its 151st annual convention to Niagara Falls from Tuesday through Saturday. Coming with it are nearly a thousand visitors, including volunteer firefighters, vendors and visiting dignitaries. It will be the 40th time the convention has been held in Niagara Falls since the association was established in 1872.

It will include a golf tournament at Hyde Park Golf Course, as well as events at the Sheraton Niagara Falls and the Niagara Falls Convention Center. It is expected to generate more than $750,000 in economic impact, according to Destination Niagara USA.

Neighborhood Health Center will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. Thursday to celebrate the grand opening of its two-story addition to its Mattina location at 300 Niagara St. in Buffalo. The expansion doubles the size of the location's dental suite and also creates more space for administrative and support staff.

The developer of an North Oak Street project made a big shift.

The job market is promising for displaced Yellow Corp. mechanics.

Amherst is getting a new community theater.

William Hochul, the governor's husband, is leaving his job at Delaware North.

A big federal payment will solidify pensions for about 10,000 local workers.

National Fuel plans to slow its natural gas drilling program with prices low.

Douglas Jemal was picked to develop the former Black Rock Academy site.

The new Pegula Sports + Entertainment leaders discussed their plans.

A new federal Medicare payment system will mean big money for local hospitals.

A Broadway food mart plans a $1.7 million expansion.

Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center fell in a popular hospital ranking.

Yellow Corp., which has trucking operations in Buffalo, is shutting down.

How high-stakes negotiations between UAW, automakers will affect the Buffalo Niagara region.

1. Behind the meteoric rise of John Roth at Pegula Sports + Entertainment.

2. Tops Markets has a new CEO – and he has a plan.

3. The housing market may be taking a dip nationally, but not in the Buffalo Niagara region.

4. Cannabis growers aren't getting much of a spark from the state's plan to allow pot-only farmers markets.

5. Growth from afar: Inside Hilbert College's deal with Valley College.

