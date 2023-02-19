What to know about the week ahead

ACV Auctions, Buffalo's fast-growing online auto auction company, will release its year-end earnings report on Wednesday.

The company's growth plans have been stymied by challenging automotive market conditions, such as supply chain shortages. ACV predicts yearly revenue between $421 million and $424 million, down by about 2% from previous predictions.

For the final quarter of 2022, Wall Street analysts are predicting losses of 19 cents per share and estimated earnings of $99.34 million, which is on par with ACV's projections.

Equipment from the now-closed Gowanda Ford dealership will be auctioned off by Cash Auctions, starting 5 p.m. Monday. The auction will end at 7 p.m. Feb. 27.

If you're looking for a job at one of Western New York's fast-growing startups, visit the 716 Career Fair from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Lexus Club inside KeyBank Center. For a full list of companies in attendance and to register, visit forgebuffalo.com/716careerfair.

Registration is now open for VillaCon, Villa Maria College's a one-day convention featuring gaming, cosplay, animation, film, vendors, artists and esports on March 25. The general public can attend for $10, while Villa students will be admitted free of charge. Doors open at 9 a.m. and events begin at 10 a.m.

This year’s celebrity guest is Addison Henderson, an award-winning actor, director, producer, and writer from Buffalo who worked with actor Chadwick Boseman on Black Panther and Avengers: Endgame. For more information and to register for VillaCon, visit www.villa.edu/villacon.

The Tesla Workers United campaign isn't the first attempt to organize workers at Tesla Inc.’s plant in South Buffalo.

ECC reversed direction on former President David Balkin's initiatives for IT, staff cuts and more.

Federal banking regulators recently issued a cease-and-desist consent order against Lake Shore Savings Bank for “unsafe and unsound” banking practices.

An East Amherst native who played hockey for a season with the Buffalo Beauts will soon become a fixture on the Buffalo Bills new stadium project.

Starbucks charged Starbucks Workers United with failure to bargain in good faith at two Buffalo Niagara stores.

Life Storage has rejected the $11 billion hostile takeover bid from Public Storage.

Tesla said the workers it fired at its Buffalo plant were dismissed as part of a regular performance review, not union activity.

Developer Douglas Jemal won key approvals for his plan to add a floor to his proposed Elmwood-Bidwell project.

The main tenant in a new Lackawanna warehouse wants even more space there.

The union trying to organize workers at the Tesla plant in Buffalo says the company has fired 30 workers, including some union organizers.

A plan to convert a Silver Creek school into affordable apartments has been scrapped because of soaring costs.

New York doled out $50 million in funds to WNY health care providers, which will fuel several expansions.

Customers using food stamps are now able to shop using Wegmans.com and the Wegmans app. The first three orders will be delivered free.

The union that organized workers at hundreds of Starbucks stores is trying to organize workers at the Tesla plant in South Buffalo.

An Ellicottville brewery and distillery is planning a big expansion.

Athenex is conducting a reverse stock split to avoid having its shares delisted from the Nasdaq.

Erie County is seeking a developer for the historic Wendt Mansion.

1. Inside Brooks-TLC's seven-year push for a new hospital: Now, more than ever, it feels like Brooks-TLC Hospital System's plan for a new hospital in Fredonia is at a critical juncture. Could the long-delayed plan finally be moving forward?

2. Mechatronics, the new, in-demand tech field fueled by ECC and Northland Training Center: Despite ECC’s struggles with declining enrollment, its mechatronics program is thriving. The program is in its fourth year, and this spring will reach over 200 graduates.

3. A different type of developer: How an East Buffalo laundromat project is an example of a new type of development that could help transform neighborhoods, one building at a time.

4. The Buffalo Sabres are in the thick of a playoff chase for the first time in a decade and fans are slowly starting to return to the KeyBank Center, where attendance is way up from last year, but empty seats remain plentiful.

5. The cannabis industry is starting to establish itself in Western New York, but companies in that sector have to be careful about actually using the word cannabis, because it is still illegal on the federal level.

