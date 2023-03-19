March 19, 2023

What to know about the week ahead

More job numbers are on the way this week, with a report Thursday detailing the Buffalo Niagara job market in February.

That report will come two weeks after the state Labor Department issued revised job data that showed the region has moved closer than first thought to recovering all the jobs that were lost during the Covid-19 recession.

Tuesday's report will show whether that momentum continued into last month.

The Buffalo Niagara Partnership will host "CEOs Speak," a virtual event at 8 a.m. Wednesday featuring results of the 16th annual Upstate New York Business Leader Survey, conducted by Siena College Research Institute in partnership with the Business Council of New York State.

The survey was completed by more than 500 CEOs from across upstate New York, offering their opinions about the state of business in New York and issues affecting their ability to compete. The event is free for Partnership members and is $50 for nonmembers.

Niagara County Community College will offer a free voice acting workshop Tuesday at its Arts and Media Theatre on from 6 to 8 p.m. Veteran actor David Autovino will guide participants through basic voice recording techniques, explore vocal range and review character choices. The workshop will also explore how to build experience and find work as a voice actor. All attendees will get the chance to make a sample recording with professional equipment and receive feedback on their performance.

Stryten Energy, a maker of injection molding products, will hold a hiring event noon to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at 3123 Highland Ave. in Niagara Falls. Stryten, which acquired Tulip Richardson Manufacturing in 2021, is hiring for maintenance technicians, tool and die makers, and tool and die machinists.

Jamestown Community College will host a job fair 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at 10807 Bennett Road in Dunkirk. Attendees are asked to bring multiple copies of their résumés and to wear professional attire.

In Niagara County, Zeton International's Zeton US Properties is buying a 7.24-acre property at 115 Oakhurst St. in the City of Lockport as the new headquarters for Chemical Design, which Zeton bought four years ago and is relocating from Market Street. Zeton is seeking Niagara County and Lockport planning board approvals to allow an existing single-family home to remain on part of the mostly vacant property while still operating an industrial use.

Additionally, the county Planning Board on Monday will review a request by Martin Maloney to reuse a building at 6703-6707 S. Transit Road as a sales office and for outdoor sales of storage sheds, furniture and playground equipment, and by Redline Auto and Transmission for construction of an 1,800-square-foot addition to an existing auto repair shop at 5700 Otto Park Place.

THE LATEST

Catch up on the latest news from the Buffalo Niagara economy:

A new business park could be coming to the Town of Hamburg.

The McKinley Mall is going up for auction. The question is: Who will want to buy it?

A second lawsuit is challenging New York's slow rollout of retail cannabis stores.

A year after work wrapped up on Amazon's Hamburg warehouse, the company finally is planning to move in.

The head of the Erie County Harbor Development Corp. has been named president of the agency overseeing the Buffalo Bills stadium project.

The first $300 million in funding for the new Buffalo Bills stadium is ready to be released.

The region's jobless rate rose to 4.4% in January as seasonal holiday jobs went away.

The long-vacant Leisure Land complex in Hamburg could become a huge warehouse center.

The ripples from the failure of Silicon Valley Bank clobbered KeyBank's stock, but M&T Bank avoided the worst of it.

The Ellicott Park townhome project is getting property tax breaks from Buffalo.

The Buffalo Niagara job market's recovery from the Covid-19 recession is getting within sight of the finish line.

Advocates say reports of housing bias are at a 40-year high.

Ellicott Development plans to redevelop a Chicago Street warehouse building.

Kaleida Health named Dr. Anne Marie Reynolds as its interim chief of service for pediatrics.

The new director of the United Auto Workers Region 9, Daniel Vicente, was working as a machine operator at a Dometic plant outside Philadelphia until last week.

ICYMI

Five reads from Buffalo Next:

1. For Ted's Hot Dogs, finding a quality bun that can handle it's signature footlong hot dogs has been a struggle. Now, its owner hopes it has found a lasting solution.

2.When the Buffalo Bills started working with Legends, the sports marketing and consulting firm co-founded by Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, it was just on a limited scale. Now, Legends is playing a key role in important parts of the new Buffalo Bills stadium project.

3. The tech industry is being battered by thousands of layoffs across the country, yet in Buffalo Niagara, hundreds of job openings in the sector are unfilled because qualified workers are hard to find. Could those job losses elsewhere be a hiring opportunity for local tech firms?

4. For 50 years, fans have been flocking to Highmark Stadium to watch the Buffalo Bills. But the stadium has never spurred much activity around it, and now Orchard Park officials are looking for ways to change that with a new stadium on the way.

5. Focusing on health equity in the City of Buffalo: After the traumatic events that hit the area last year, Rev. George F. Nicholas, CEO of the Buffalo Center for Health Equity, says now is the time to make it a priority.

