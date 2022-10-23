Buffalo Next: What's happening this week in Buffalo Niagara business?

What to know about the week ahead

Despite continued concerns about the slowing economy as interest rates rise, workers remain in demand across the Buffalo Niagara region.

We'll learn more about that on Tuesday, when the state Labor Department releases the local unemployment rate for September.

So far, unemployment continues to hover near historic lows, even as hiring has been continuing at a moderate pace, making it difficult for firms to build their staff and fill open positions.

Speaking of staffing, several health care hiring events are happening this week.

Catholic Health is having career events for those interested in working at the future Lockport Memorial Hospital, which is scheduled to open in late summer 2023. There will be two events: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday and 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, both at New York Beer Project, 6933 Transit Road in Lockport. Walk-ins are welcome, but attendees can visit chsbuffalo.org/Lockport to preschedule a one-on-one session with a human resources representative.

Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center will host an on-the-spot hiring event for registered nurses from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Antonio's Banquet & Conference Center, 7708 Niagara Falls Blvd., Niagara Falls. Medical center representatives will be there to provide information, accept applications and conduct open interviews.

The Buffalo Planning Board on Monday will consider special-use permit applications for:

• Izzaddin Nagi of Lackawanna, as a tenant, to convert the existing vacant first-floor front section of the building at 934 Walden Ave. into a neighborhood shop called Walden Food Express to offer groceries and fresh fruits and vegetables.

• Michael Branham of Buffalo, for a tavern license for Kellie's Sports Lounge, with seating for 30, in a previous bar space at 1803 South Park Ave.

The Planning Board will also further review a plan by Centers Healthcare to add an 8,000-square-foot, one-story dialysis clinic with 16 seats to the existing Ellicott Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing at 200 Seventh St. The panel previously backed a special-use permit for the project.

Buffalo will host the annual New York State Innovation Summit Tuesday and Wednesday at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center. The two-day event brings together industry leaders, university researchers, investors, economic developers and government officials from across the state to discover new and emerging technologies that support innovation and drive business growth. For more information visit nysinnovationsummit.com.

Pitch10, the "43 North of non-profits," returns after a two-year hiatus for its 2022 competition on Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m. at Seneca One. Finalists will pitch their organizations to an audience for a series of grants to further activate their missions. Pitch10 is a collaboration of United Way of Buffalo & Erie County’s Next Generation United Advisory Board (NGU)

The finalists include:

• Arbol Community Fund, a platform that helps students in need pay for their non-tuition expenses, providing them with recurring micro-grants and connecting them to a community of supporters.

• Be Your Own Hero, a bridge between education and employment for young adults. Be Your Own Hero has had remarkable success in educating job seekers in the nuances of the new economy, as well as in viewing their careers as the adventure they own.

• Boot Sector, a non-profit that improves and distributes institutional knowledge and provides resources to fill gaps in the startup community. New entrepreneurs can tap into resources to build their legacy. Successful entrepreneurs can give back to leave their legacy.

• Collaborative Center for Social Innovation, a platform to inspire curiosity and empower youth to find purpose and connection by envisioning, articulating and enacting innovative and equitable systemic solutions to local and global sustainability challenges.

• Every Bottom Covered, Buffalo’s first diaper bank, addresses the diaper need in Western New York by providing diapers, wipes and other baby needs to families, and by building partnerships for other organizations working toward the greater good.

• Fostering Greatness, a nonprofit organization in Western New York that assists transitioning foster care youth, young adults and alumni of color with life skills, housing stability, education, and career advancement, personal and professional development, leadership development and full optimal health management.

• National Federation of Just Communities of WNY, a human relations organization dedicated to overcoming racism, bias and bigotry by building a just and inclusive community through education, advocacy and engagement.

• Stitch Buffalo is a textile art center committed to empowering refugee and immigrant women through sales of their handcrafted goods, inspiring creativity and inclusion through community education and stewarding the environment through the reuse of textile supplies.

• The Uniit Promise, offering a range of programs that aim to better the community as a whole, including programs to combat depression and informational and recreational development programs to help community members live well-balanced and healthy lifestyles.

• UPward Design for Life, a program that helps domestic violence survivors and others transitioning from shelters into their own safe residences, helping to restore hope, dignity and independence among those they serve by launching the process of transforming their empty spaces into furnished homes.

Members of the WNY community interested in becoming more involved and engaging with like-minded people are encouraged to attend Pitch10 for a night of food, cocktails and community impact. Tickets are available online at bit.ly/3yz2hsY.

THE LATEST

Catch up on the latest news from the Buffalo Niagara economy:

Getting to and from the new Buffalo Bills stadium may be a little easier than getting to and from Highmark Stadium, a new report said.

Five startups won $1 million prizes in the 43North business plan competition.

Developer Douglas Jemal is getting close to closing on the land purchase on the side of a proposed apartment building surrounded by a downtown highway access ramp.

A second warehouse is in the works for Dingens Street after the first one filled up quickly.

Buffalo fitness training software startup CoachMePlus has raised $1 million in new funding from investors.

The former Emerald South nursing home is slated to be turned into apartments.

Community groups are pushing for a significant piece of the funding that will be part of a Buffalo Bills community benefits agreement, but they feel left out of negotiations.

Former 43North prize winner CleanFiber plans to expand its Hamburg facility again.

A Cleveland developer is planning a wide-ranging senior housing complex in Amherst.

A state-backed program to rehabilitate property that had been purchased by speculators in Niagara Falls and spur development there has completed one of its first projects.

A pair of new retailers – Sierra and Homesense – picked Amherst for their first stores in Western New York.

Josh Allen and Kaleida leaders announced the largest gift yet for the Patricia Allen Fund – $2 million from West Herr Automotive.

A strike has ended at Sysco Syracuse, which was affecting about 30 drivers from the Buffalo area.

A Buffalo Bills stadium deal won't be done for months, as another extension agreement was reached.

ICYMI

Five reads from Buffalo Next:

1. Analysis: Buffalo Niagara's job growth picks up, but will it last? The bottom line: The Buffalo Niagara region added jobs during September at its fastest pace in six months, extending a growth spurt that started in August and snapped the local job market out of the doldrums.

2. As New York moves toward legalized cannabis sales, the experience in other states gives a strong indication of what works – and what doesn't.

3. For kids with autism, a different way of learning: Canisius College's Institute for Autism Research offers a unique social skills intervention that starts with young children, but could improve the quality of life for all autistic people.

4. As Micron picks Syracuse, will Genesee County ever land its own semiconductor win? The Science and Technology Advanced Manufacturing Park, or STAMP, pitches its ability to lure workers from both Rochester and Buffalo. But is its location, in an isolated spot in the Town of Alabama, more of a liability than economic development officials think?

5. A handful of solar farms proposed for sites across Western New York will be among the biggest in the state, which is pushing to get more electricity from renewable sources.

Buffalo Next reporters Jonathan D. Epstein, Jon Harris, Natalie Brophy, Matt Glynn, Janet Gramza, Samantha Christmann and Mike Petro contributed to this roundup.

