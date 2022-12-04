Buffalo Next: What's happening this week in Buffalo Niagara business

What to know about the week ahead

Informational session Tuesday for would-be new stadium contractors: A contractor information session for the new Buffalo Bills stadium will take place from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Buffalo & Erie County Public Library at 1 Lafayette Square.

Contractor information sessions are for vendors, suppliers, trade contractors and professional services firms looking to bid on and take part in the new stadium construction, slated to begin this spring and be done by the start of the 2026 season.

It will be hosted by the joint team of Gilbane and Turner construction companies, in association with 34 Group. They were selected by the Buffalo Bills to provide construction management services for the construction of the stadium in Orchard Park, across the street from the current facility.

The project team also includes the project management firm Legends Project Development, and designer and architecture firm Populous.

This will be the second session hosted in the Buffalo area. During November, meetings were also held in Syracuse and Albany. Additional sessions may be held in 2023, according to buffalobillsnewstadium.com, the website set up by the general contractors.

At the session, there will be an overview of the project scope, schedule and procurement process.

The project to build the 1.35 million square-foot open-air stadium will include erecting a 18,750-square-foot ancillary building, demolition of the current stadium and related site development. The $1.4 million stadium will hold about 60,000 seats with an expandable capacity to hold special events.

The Buffalo Planning Board on Monday will review a requested rezoning by Evan Walton for 1166 Abbott Road in South Buffalo, to allow Walton Bros. to add a small car dealership at the site, along with a store and apartments.

It will also consider a rezoning request by Mario Alaimo of Cobblestone Restoration and Development for a 0.35-acre vacant property at 618, 622 and 624 Clinton St. for a possible business office.

The board will also consider special-use permits for Mohammad R. Bhulyan and Mohammed A. Hoss to convert a single-family home at 270 Laurel St. to a mosque for the Madina Islamic Center of Buffalo, as well as for Tyler Hamill for a tavern license with an enclosed patio for Thirsty Buffalo, at 555 Elmwood Ave.

ACV Auctions co-founder and local startup advisor and angel investor Jack Greco will speak Tuesday at NextCorp's Founder Insights event in Rochester. NextCorp is a nonprofit that helps startups launch and grow.

Greco will talk about local startup investment deals and what he looks for in companies as an investor. Other presenters will talk about local resources for startups.

The event starts at 5 p.m. and ends at 7 p.m. at the NextCorp office, 260 E. Main St., Suite 6000, Rochester. To register for the free event, visit uvc.org/events.

An LLC formation and small business information seminar is scheduled for 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Northland Workforce Training Center, 683 Northland Ave. The free session is hosted by state Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes and the Western New York Law Center.

Buffalo Prep school will host an alumni panel discussion on entrepreneurship through the lens of diversity, equity and inclusion. Five alumni who have their own businesses will share their experiences, lessons learned and tips on building an inclusive environment. The panel discussion begins at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Seneca One tower, 1 Seneca St., with networking to follow.

Tickets are $20. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit buffaloprep.com/events.

The McGuire Group and Absolut Care will host a job fair for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses and certified nursing assistants from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday at 455 Cayuga Road, Suite 200, Cheektowaga.

Many McGuire and Absolut facilities are taking part in the job fair, including: Absolut Care of Aurora Park in East Aurora; Absolut Care of Gasport in Gasport; Autumn View Health Care Facility in Hamburg; Garden Gate Health Care Facility in Cheektowaga; Harris Hill Nursing Facility in Williamsville; Northgate Health Care Facility in North Tonawanda; Orchard Brooke Assisted Living Center in Orchard Park; and Seneca Health Care Center in West Seneca.

On the heels of the Covid-19 pandemic, Western New York hospitals are getting hit with a surge of RSV cases.

Uniland is getting $3.1 million in tax breaks for the second warehouse it is planning to build on the former Bethlehem Steel site in Lackawanna.

Preliminary work has started to convert LaSalle Park into Centennial Park.

A pair of 7-unit apartment buildings are planned for the Schiller Park neighborhood in Buffalo.

A Lackawanna company that makes building insulation from recycled cardboard raised another $10 million to help fund its expansion plans.

Plans to change the traffic flow on Goodell Street in Buffalo are aimed at slowing drivers down.

Buffalo Bills fans love to travel to away games, and it's bringing plenty of business to firms that arrange the trips.

Norstar Development USA is selling its New York operations and real estate to a Boston-based real estate developer that specializes in affordable and mixed-income housing.

An Albion nursing home where 23 residents died from Covid-19 is being sued by the State Attorney General's office.

Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center launched its mobile cancer screening unit, aimed at bringing services to areas where they aren't readily available.

Sonwil Distribution Center is seeking nearly $12 million in tax breaks to build a massive warehouse in the North America Center Industrial Park in West Seneca.

Holiday shopping is off to a fast start, but inflation is squeezing shoppers' budgets.

How did Mercy Hospital in South Buffalo get through the snowstorm? Sleep quarters for staff, and even snowmobile rides for staff.

A Genesis showroom may be coming soon to Clarence.

A Buffalo firm has acquired a nursing home in Pennsylvania.

Unemployment has dropped to a modern-day low of 2.7% in the Buffalo Niagara region, despite sluggish job growth.

Bank on Buffalo is launching a mobile branch to bring banking services to areas without traditional bank offices.

Thousands of local Teamsters retirees will have their pension benefits restored, and will be compensated for past payment reductions, with help from the federal government.

New York handed out the first licenses to open stores for legal cannabis sales – but none in Western New York.

1. The Buffalo Niagara economy usually recovers more slowly from recessions than the rest of the country, and the latest downturn is no different. The region has had the fourth-slowest recovery among the 100 major U.S. metro areas.

2. New rules are allowing college athletes to cash in on endorsement deals and commercial use of their likeness, but the impact has been minimal at colleges across Western New York.

3. 10 ways Christmas shopping will be different this year: Despite all of retailers' worries through times of recession, pandemic and inflation, consumers have kept spending. But this year plenty will be different.

4. When Covid hit, it shut down professional sports. It also essentially shut down Delaware North's sports concessions business: No fans meant no one to buy hot dogs and beer. Now, fans are back, and Delaware North's Sportservice business is back, too.

5. 'We've had high caseloads nonstop': There is a critical need for mental health and addiction workers in Western New York, as told by two longtime employees in Warsaw.

