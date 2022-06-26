Buffalo Next: What to know about the week ahead

What to know about the week ahead

Buffalo's first At Home store readying to open doors: The first Buffalo-area At Home décor superstore is set to officially open its doors at Station Twelve in Amherst on Saturday.

It will be the second store to open in the Sheridan Drive plaza, where work resumed earlier this year to advance the $75 million project planned by WS Development. Station Twelve anchor Whole Foods opened in 2017.

The Amherst At Home will be the company's 250th store opening, and marks a substantial flurry of expansion for the brand. The store had a soft opening earlier this month. Lee Bird, chairman and CEO of At Home, said in a statement that he expects the company to grow to 700 stores in the future.

“(This) is a significant step toward our long-term potential to grow the brand, increase market share and strengthen our position as the leading retailer of home décor,” Bird said. “We continue to strategically expand our footprint across the country.”

This location is a bit smaller than the average At Home store at 80,000 square feet. Most stores average just over 100,000 square feet of space.

The home décor store offers a large in-store selection at value prices, selling up to 45,000 items, from furniture, rugs, wall art and housewares to tabletop, patio and holiday décor.

Want to work in health care? Mercy Hospital of Buffalo is holding open interviews for nurses, nurse assistants and immediate treatment assistants during an on-the-spot hiring event at Buffalo RiverWorks, 359 Ganson St., from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday. Catholic Health managers and recruiters will be there to take applications, conduct interviews and make formal job offers.

Want more proof of how in-demand nurses are? For high-demand nursing positions, Catholic Health said its offers will include bonuses of up to $25,000. In addition, the first 15 nurses hired at this event for medical-surgical, intensive care unit, cardiovascular ICU and Emergency Department night shift positions will get an additional $5,000.

Deadline for public comments on state's energy roadmap: Friday is the deadline to submit public comments on the Climate Action Council's energy roadmap for New York State.

The document, known as a draft scoping plan, proposes sweeping changes for how state residents would heat their homes and operate their appliances over the next decade. The council has held public hearings across the state about the draft plan, including in Buffalo in late April.

The roadmap calls for gradually phasing out the use of natural gas in buildings and homes, in favor of greater reliance on electricity.

Bankruptcy statistics at the halfway mark: The U.S. Bankruptcy Court's Western District on Friday is scheduled to release bankruptcy filing statistics for June, and with that, a tally of filings for the first half of 2022.

Through May, there were only 530 bankruptcy filings in the Buffalo area, down 12.5% from the same period a year earlier. Case filings remain way below their levels of several years ago, when the total for a full year would be near or above 3,000.

43North is hosting a Why to Apply webinar starting 11 a.m. Wednesday over Zoom. Attendees will have the opportunity to hear from three 43North companies – ACV, Circuit Clinical and ShearShare – about how 43North accelerated their companies' growth and how to stand out during the application process. To register, visit 43north.org/events.

To learn more about clinical trials and research diversification, attend Infiuss Health's free networking event from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at Seneca One, 1 Seneca St. Infiuss is a 43North company that offers a remote platform for clinical trials in Africa. Keynote speaker Dr. Timothy Murphy will discuss decentralization in clinical trials, and participants can ask questions to a panel of experts. Register at eventbrite.com.au/e/infiuss-bridging-the-gap-registration-344235175677.

The Erie County Legislature voted 8-3 to approve SUNY Erie Community College’s proposed $98.6 million 2022-23 budget Thursday, but even legislators who voted for it pledged to play a watchdog role in the spending of the money and implementation of needed cost-cutting measures.

The Cannabis Control Board unanimously approved opening the application process, starting June 28, for those entities and people seeking a conditional adult-use cannabis processor license. Processors are the link between the farmers growing the products and the business owners who will sell them.

The Buffalo Niagara region's shrinking unemployment rate got even smaller in May as the jobless rate dipped to 3.4%, the lowest on record for the region in state Labor Department data going back to 1990.

As part of a turnaround plan, Buffalo biopharmaceutical company Athenex Inc. has agreed to an $85 million sale of its revenues from U.S. and European royalty and milestone interests in a medicine treating actinic keratosis on the skin.

The National Labor Relations Board's Buffalo region director is asking a federal court to reinstate seven local Starbucks employees who were fired amid ongoing efforts to unionize workers at Starbucks stores around the country, and opposition by the Seattle-based corporation.

If consumers cut back on spending – and it’s almost certain that they will because their wages aren’t keeping pace with record-high inflation – it means that the Buffalo Niagara economic recovery is likely to pause or take a few steps back. But so far, that hasn’t happened, and job growth has been slow but steady throughout the first five months of this year.

Medaille University President Kenneth Macur has retired at 66, and Lori V. Quigley, a former provost and senior vice president at the school, will become interim president. Macur, who held the role since 2015, had come under fire on a few occasions over the past two years.

Workers at a Starbucks in Cheektowaga will vote again on whether to unionize after the result of the store's first election was inconclusive. The new vote comes just as a Starbucks executive who was a frequent presence in Buffalo-area stores amid the union's organizing efforts is leaving the company.

Developer Douglas Jemal is preparing to start the cleanup from a collapsed garage at the two-story Meidenbauer House, a Civil War-era home in the Fruit Belt, as he proceeds with plans to save, renovate and revive the structure.

The gasoline tax suspension provided only fleeting relief from soaring prices that now are approaching $5 a gallon. It has drivers changing their habits, skipping road trips that they would otherwise be taking and looking for ways to save.

Perry's Ice Cream Co. wants to expand its production of novelty treats at its Akron operation and is planning to construct an addition that would house an extruded ice cream machine.

A growing 76-year-old trucking and logistics company, Speed Global Services is seeking to renovate 21 old manufacturing buildings on Vulcan Street in the Town of Tonawanda as part of the $7.145 million project to gain significantly more space for warehouse and distribution.

1. Local professionals are taking steps to become community-based developers: They're tackling small-scale projects that tap into their community knowledge and local ties, while seeking to transform neighborhoods from the bottom up.

2. Jeff Gingerich will become the first non-Catholic to lead St. Bonaventure University: Growing up Mennonite on an Iowa farm – living simply and serving the marginalized – set the stage for his career in education and role as the 22nd president at the nation's oldest Franciscan college.

3. Companies large and small are taking a harder look at how much office space they need: Many employees prefer working remotely, and are doing so productively, which can leave employers paying for a lot of leased space sitting empty.

4. The Buffalo Niagara region added 1,400 jobs during May: The job market continued its slow but steady recovery from the Covid-19 recession. It is an encouraging sign for the region's economy at a time of soaring inflation and rising interest rates.

5. New WNY tech boot camp: 'A shining example of the power of diversity': Buffalo's Tech Academy Data Analytics Bootcamp, the first of its kind in Western New York, has its first graduates. The initiative aims to build a tech workforce that represents the area's diversity and fills the needs of local companies.

