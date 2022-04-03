Buffalo Next: What to know about the week ahead

COMPILED BY MICHAEL PETRO
April 3, 2022
WHAT TO WATCH FOR THIS WEEK
Starbucks vote. Employees of a Starbucks at Delaware Avenue and Chippewa Street are voting on whether to join a union, and the National Labor Relations Board is scheduled to count the ballots on Thursday.
Employees at five other area Starbucks stores have voted in favor of union representation. Those successful organizing campaigns – including at the first one, a store on Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo – have sparked similar unionization drives at Starbucks stores around the country. Starbucks Workers United says workers at over 170 stores in 27 states have filed election petitions with the NLRB.
The campaigns have drawn widespread attention, for a couple of reasons. Seattle-based Starbucks is a prominent brand name, with about 9,000 company-owned stores in the United States. And the campaigns represent organizing efforts spreading into the retail sector, which tends to have low union representation.
The campaigns have also been contentious. Starbucks Workers United has accused the coffee chain of trying to interfere in the election drives, and filed unfair labor practice charges with the NLRB. Starbucks has denied any anti-union activity.
The election efforts are continuing as Starbucks undergoes a leadership change. Kevin Johnson is retiring as president and CEO, and Howard Schultz – a former CEO – will return to serve as CEO temporarily, until a long-term successor is named.
Athena Awards. The Buffalo Niagara Partnership will host the 31st annual Athena Awards program on Tuesday at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center, as the program returns to an in-person event.
Canceled. The Buffalo Planning Board canceled this Monday's regular meeting, because there are no projects or applications pending that are ready for board review – a rarity for Buffalo.
But in Hamburg... The Hamburg Planning Board will be busy when it meets on Wednesday. Besides pending proposals for Phase 4 of the Mission Hills development on Camp Road, Sinatra & Company Real Estate's redevelopment of the former Immaculata Conception convent, and three projects by Benderson Development Co., the panel will review Essex Homes of Western New York's proposed 22-lot Pleasant Woods subdivision on 14 acres of vacant land on Pleasant Avenue.
The Hamburg board will examine but not vote on:
- Best Brothers Development's proposal for a self-storage facility with seven buildings of varying length and an office on land surrounded by Riley Boulevard, Southwestern Boulevard, South Park Avenue and Bayview Road.
- Life Storage's plan for a new self-storage complex at 3950 McKinley Parkway, with a two-story building and a three-story building, both climate-controlled.
- A request by David Burke and Rochester-based Park Grove Realty to rezone a portion of vacant land on the west side of Riley to construct a 70-unit workforce rental apartment complex called Hamburg Townhomes on 7.44 acres of vacant land near the intersection with Bayview. According to plans by Passero Associates and Harris A. Sanders Architects, the project would include seven three-story buildings of 5,300 square feet each, with 10 units per building, plus a 3,600-square-foot one-story clubhouse and 112 parking spaces.
CATCH UP ON LAST WEEK
Diversity-focused technology training firm Bitwise coming to Buffalo. California-based Bitwise Industries will bring its scalable, venture capital-funded approach to solving the problem of lack of diversity in tech to the Buffalo Niagara region. The company teaches people from marginalized communities the in-demand skills they need to work in well-paying tech jobs.
Another round, or last call? Lawmakers lobbied on to-go drinks as state budget deadline nears. The proposal to allow restaurants to offer alcohol-to-go has a strong advocate in Gov. Kathy Hochul, who toasted the practice in her State of the State address and included it in her proposed 2022-23 budget. But it's gone from the Assembly and State Senate's own spending bills.
Costco to open first Buffalo-area store in Amherst. Costco will open its first local store in Amherst along Niagara Falls Boulevard.
With fewer workers, unemployment is low for February. The unemployment report shows that the local labor market remains tight – with fewer workers in the labor pool than before the pandemic.Sumitomo begins $129 million investment to tire plant in Tonawanda. Sumitomo Rubber USA is upgrading equipment and adding about 50 jobs at the Sheridan Drive facility. The project solidifies Sumitomo's presence in the region.
A sign of the times: Hybrid parking rates for hybrid workers. The operator of the city's five major parking ramps is making adjustments to accommodate commuters who only commute a few days each week.Douglas Jemal buys former King Sewing plant, citing 'great location' in Riverside. Jemal is eyeing one potential tenant in particular – Top Seedz, the grand-prize winner in last year's 43North business competition.
ICYMI
Five reads from Buffalo Next:
UB's big bet on its engineering school. A major expansion at the University at Buffalo's engineering school – through a $102 million building project – could have a major impact on the Buffalo Niagara economy and UB itself.
The housing market is still hot, but it may be poised for a cooldown. Mortgage rates are rising, inflation is spiking and soaring gas prices are squeezing budgets that already face affordability issues from the surge in home prices.
The Bills are staying and getting a new stadium. Experts weigh in: Is that worth the money? Sports economists and stadium experts say the price tag for a new stadium in Orchard Park is what the region had to pay to keep the Bills, but what else will we get from the deal?
How a business accelerator in Buffalo aims to make entrepreneurship accessible to all. EforAll opened its Buffalo office in May and is helping entrepreneurs from Buffalo's underrepresented communities grow their own businesses. Their goal is to transform Buffalo one small business at a time.
'Sounds like that could be a girl': How Shelley Drake broke into the world of banking and made it to the top. During her 51-year career at M&T, Drake helped blaze a trail for other women in local banking and corporate roles.
