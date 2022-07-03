Buffalo Next: What to know about the week ahead

COMPILED BY BUFFALO NEXT STAFF

JULY 3, 2022

What to know about the week ahead

Local businesses still are scrambling for workers.

With unemployment at 3.4% and the number of people who are actively looking for a job but can't find one at a two-decade low, Buffalo Niagara businesses are doing more than just putting out "help wanted" signs to try to find workers.

Tops' distribution center is hiring. Tops is holding walk-in interviews for jobs at its distribution center at 5873 Genesee St. in Lancaster. The interviews will be 9 a.m. to noon on Wednesday and noon to 3 p.m. Thursday. Appointments are not required. Warehouse jobs are at the Lancaster warehouse and at a facility in West Seneca. Tops is hiring for jobs including warehouse selectors, CDL Class A drivers and maintenance mechanics. Go to topsmarkets.com/jobs for more information.

Jobs at Health Force. Health Force will host open interviews 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday at 1001 11th St. in Niagara Falls. The home health care agency is hiring certified personal care assistants, home health aides and certified nursing assistants. The grand opening for its Niagara Falls location, at 1909 Pine Ave., is scheduled for July 18.

43North applications are due. Startup companies looking to join next year's 43North cohort must submit their applications by noon Friday. Applicants who make it to the next round will participate in a virtual video pitch in August. Then, select companies will be invited to Buffalo in October for weeklong program of mentorship and in-person pitches, ending in the contest's finals, where five companies will be chosen to receive $1 million investments. For more information, visit 43north.org/program.

CATCH UP ON LAST WEEK

Recent news tied to Buffalo Niagara's economy

Workers at 12 for-profit WNY nursing homes have authorized one-day strikes. A major issue revolves around low wages for service workers, such as dietary aides and housekeepers, who can start at the regional minimum wage of $13.20 an hour.

Buffalo Place, the nonprofit business improvement district for downtown Buffalo, has won another $300,000 state grant to support revitalization of buildings and facades on Main Street.

Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino has a vision to create a $150 million "gateway" park downtown, with an ice rink, indoor arena and outdoor amphitheater, but the 12 acres of land he's eyeing for the proposed Centennial Park is owned by Howard Milstein's Niagara Falls Redevelopment, and his firm isn't interested in selling it.

Chinnici's Legacy Development is proposing to construct a pair of large new apartment buildings on a 6.1-acre site on McKesson Parkway, off Union Road, in Cheektowaga.

Kaleida Health and two major unions have agreed to a second extension of their existing contract, which was set to expire May 31 before the two sides extended it until June 30, as they try to iron out a new collective bargaining agreement.

At 41, Steve K. Stoute is the youngest and the first person of color to lead Canisius College in its 150-year history. He said his first focus will be on growing enrollment, including more students of color, first-generation college students and new Americans.

The push to redevelop the LaSalle Metro Rail station and surrounding acreage is generating more interest than any previous real estate bid by the city, as 10 developers or groups submitted responses to the city's "request for qualifications" in early May.

A request by the developers of Elmwood Crossing to amend the original planned-unit development regulation that governs the zoning for the $150 million project is being met with heightened scrutiny and concern from neighborhood residents.

A new Dollar General store is coming to the Larkinville area on vacant land at E. Eagle Street after the Buffalo Planning Board gave a green light Monday to plans by developer Broadway Group for a new discount retail location.

Young Development has a pair of apartment projects underway in Cheektowaga that will add 430 units as part of the construction of the $15 million Town Center Apartments and $75 million Midtown Apartments.

The development firm owned by Carl and William Paladino is hoping to create 300 to 400 units of affordable housing in the city in the next couple of years – a significant increase compared to the limited holdings it now has in that arena, said William Paladino, the company's CEO.

William Harvey Jr. is bringing a steady hand to Northwest Bank as its interim leader after the company's CEO died unexpectedly in late May. The Pennsylvania-based company has 22 local branches.

ICYMI

Five reads from Buffalo Next:

1. You might be familiar with the Mr. Clean Magic Eraser as a popular stain removal product. But did you know it is made in the Buffalo Niagara region, in a new plant on the former Bethlehem Steel site?

2. New apartments are popping up across Western New York: From the Elmwood Village and Allentown to South Buffalo and the West Side, from Tonawanda and Amherst to Orchard Park and Hamburg, developers are putting up new apartment buildings or converting old industrial warehouses and offices.

3. How community developers can build up neighborhoods: With the support of SAA-EVI, and investments from two national nonprofits, passionate locals are seeking to transform neighborhoods from the bottom up – by starting small, but dreaming big.

4. Jeff Gingerich will become the first non-Catholic to lead St. Bonaventure University: Growing up Mennonite on an Iowa farm – living simply and serving the marginalized – set the stage for his career in education and role as the 22nd president at the nation's oldest Franciscan college.

5. Companies large and small are taking a harder look at how much office space they need: Many employees prefer working remotely, and are doing so productively, which can leave employers paying for a lot of leased space sitting empty.

