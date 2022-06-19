Buffalo Next: What to know about the week ahead

What to know about the week ahead

With workers hard to find, the Buffalo Niagara region's unemployment rate has dipped below 4% even with the region's slow-but-steady pace of hiring.

Despite fears that rising interest rates and inflation will slow the economy, hiring held up well during May. But some economists think sidelined workers may be finding new reasons to start looking for a job now that the stock market's plunge has slashed the value of their 401(k) accounts and inflation is cutting deeply into the purchasing power of their pay, especially if they're on a fixed income.

The State Labor Department will shed new light on the region's labor force on Tuesday, when it releases its May unemployment report for the region. That report will show whether workers are returning to the labor force, and whether the worker shortage is showing any signs of easing.

St. Bonaventure University's new president, Jeff Gingerich, takes the helm Tuesday. Gingerich succeeds the late Dennis DeParro, the popular president who died suddenly of Covid-19 on March 1, 2021. Joseph Zimmer served as acting president while the Franciscan university's board of trustees conducted a national search for St. Bonaventure's 22nd president. Gingerich has 17 years' experience in Catholic higher education, most recently as provost and senior vice president of Academic Affairs at the University of Scranton.

The 716 Job Fair with Cumulus Radio, featuring a range of employers, will be 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Boulevard Mall.

Delaware North will host a hiring event for jobs at Highmark Stadium, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the Buffalo Bills Field House, 1 Bills Drive in Orchard Park. The company is hiring for a range of jobs. Game day employees receive free meals and parking, and free shuttle service from KeyBank Center to the stadium.

The Coppola Law Firm will be celebrating the grand opening of its new office, located at 4033 Maple Road in Amherst, across from Sweet Home Middle School, on June 23.

The Erie County Industrial Development Agency will be meeting on June 22, to review proposed tax break packages for Aebly & Associates insurance agency at 3638 Seneca St., valued at $521,790, and the Spaulding Business Park, valued at $403,241.

The Buffalo Preservation Board will meet June 23.

CATCH UP ON LAST WEEK

Recent news tied to Buffalo Niagara's economy

With jobs hard to fill, nursing homes are becoming a hotbed of labor activism as workers push for higher wages at unionized facilities.

SUNY Erie Community College is poised to cut staff by more than 150 people in the next month – and that’s just the beginning of the restructuring needed to keep the college alive, ECC President David Balkin told county legislators Thursday.

As Erie Community College works on its 2022-23 budget, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, in a letter to county legislators, warned that ECC has “one additional year of breathing room left” to make cost-cutting reforms or face dire consequences.

Richard S. Gold will retire as president and COO of M&T Bank early next year, wrapping up a career with the bank that began in 1989 and included helping to make M&T one of the Buffalo Niagara region's largest private employers.

SAA-EVI is preparing to launch the next phase of its Buffalo East Side affordable housing project by adding townhomes on nearby lots along Sycamore and Mortimer streets. The developer has already converted the former Buffalo Forge industrial site into a $50 million housing complex.

Plans for a boutique hotel as part of the Elmwood Crossing project have been dropped in favor of more apartments.

After more than two years of planning, the Apartments at the Lyceum project is finally poised to move forward.

A hate crime put a spotlight on Buffalo's economically distressed neighborhoods and one of the city's more persistent problems: too few grocery options in some of its poorest areas. But in its wake, it also is leading to renewed momentum for an initiative that seeks do something about both.

Rochester cryptocurrency and blockchain firm Foundry will expand into Buffalo, led by prolific Western New York tech entrepreneur Dan Magnuszewski, who was named chief technology officer of the company.

Detroit-based chemicals distributor PVS Chemicals has acquired local competitor Chemical Distributors to expand its operations in the Buffalo-area.

Kaleida Health could add more than 400 full-time employees by Jan. 1 under plans that will soon be submitted to the state Health Department to comply with a New York hospital staffing law.

Former 43North-winning housing startup Whose Your Landlord has pledged to donate $19,000 to Black-led nonprofit community organizations across the country in honor of Juneteenth.

A restaurateur is finalizing an agreement to open Newbury Salads at LECOM Harborcenter in space formerly occupied by the Healthy Scratch. He also has plans for locations in and around Buffalo General Medical Center.

The Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund has received nearly $3 million in donations. The committee for the fund soon wants public input on rules to distribute the money.

ICYMI

Five reads from Buffalo Next:

1. The Buffalo Niagara region added 1,400 jobs during May as it continued its slow but steady recovery from the Covid-19 recession. It is an encouraging sign for the region's economy at a time of soaring inflation and rising interest rates.

2. The gasoline tax suspension provided only fleeting relief from soaring prices that now are approaching $5 a gallon – and that has drivers changing their habits and looking for other ways to save.

3. Nursing homes can't retain caregivers. Could career ladder programs be a solution?: Perhaps paid training programs, which help employees advance their careers, make more money and provide better care, can help chip away at the staffing crisis in the nursing home industry.

4. A new build for Tops on East Side would have taken 'years': Renovating the Jefferson Avenue store will allow Tops to reopen it by the end of July, while building a new store would take years. That timeline is a major reason behind the company's decision to reopen, rather than rebuild, the location.

5. 43North aiming to attract high-growth companies to the region: Sam Eder moved to Buffalo from Austin, Texas, in January after his company Big Wheelbarrow won the 43North startup contest. Stipulating winning companies set up shop in Buffalo for at least a year is an important aspect of 43North's mission.

