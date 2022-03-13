Buffalo Next: What to know about the week ahead

COMPILED BY MICHAEL J. PETRO

March 13, 2022

WHAT TO WATCH FOR THIS WEEK

A quick read of news from the past week and a look ahead at what's coming next.

How hard are workers to find? Before the pandemic, the local unemployment rate was one of the best ways to measure the overall strength of the Buffalo Niagara economy.

That's not the case so much anymore. Instead, the unemployment figures that the State Labor Department will release on Tuesday will best be used as a way to look at just how hard it is for companies to find workers.

Unemployment fell to a decades-low of 3.3% in January, but it wasn't because of economic strength. It was because so few workers are either holding jobs or looking for new ones.