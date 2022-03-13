Buffalo Next: What to know about the week ahead

COMPILED BY MICHAEL J. PETRO
March 13, 2022
WHAT TO WATCH FOR THIS WEEK
A quick read of news from the past week and a look ahead at what's coming next.
How hard are workers to find? Before the pandemic, the local unemployment rate was one of the best ways to measure the overall strength of the Buffalo Niagara economy.
That's not the case so much anymore. Instead, the unemployment figures that the State Labor Department will release on Tuesday will best be used as a way to look at just how hard it is for companies to find workers.
Unemployment fell to a decades-low of 3.3% in January, but it wasn't because of economic strength. It was because so few workers are either holding jobs or looking for new ones.
A further drop in unemployment during February will be a sign that the labor market is tightening. If the data shows that more workers have joined the labor pool, it will be a sign that the economy is heading in a direction that eventually would put it back to a more normal condition.
Start of labor talks. The Communications Workers of America and 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East will sit down at the table with Kaleida Health on Wednesday, scheduled to be the first joint bargaining session on a new labor contract covering more than 7,000 workers before the existing deal expires May 31.
Negotiations between the unions and Kaleida, which is Western New York's largest health care provider, come several months after a lengthy strike at Mercy Hospital in South Buffalo – a dispute that ended with a contract that many view as setting the bar locally.
That means Kaleida will at least have to match the contract that rival, Catholic Health System, agreed to if it wants to iron out a labor agreement.
For sale. Anybody want some used chairs, desks, tables, or cabinets? How about some copper wire?
Five months after developer Douglas Jemal won the auction for the former Sen. Walter J. Mahoney State Office Building on Niagara Square, the state Office of General Services is putting the building's contents on the block.
A public liquidation sale will be held in the building at 65 Court St. at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, featuring more than 300 pieces of surplus furniture and equipment. Those include bookcases, modular office systems, wood benches, plumbing supplies, tools and garden implements – and the ever-popular copper fittings and wires.
Bidders must register either in advance online, or onsite starting at 8 a.m. that day. Full payment is due within 30 minutes, and bidders will have until March 31 to claim their purchases.
Athenex reports earnings. Buffalo-based biopharmaceutical company Athenex, an employer of about 200 people locally that has seen its share of setbacks over the last year, will report its fourth-quarter earnings on Tuesday.
The consensus estimate from Zacks Investment Research expects Athenex to report fourth-quarter revenue of $28.8 million but a net loss of 4 cents a share. Athenex stock continues to trade at or below $1 a share.
Job fair. Employers and job seekers will have a chance to connect on Wednesday at the WNY Get Hired Job Fair from 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Walden Galleria. The job fair, which is free to attend, will take place on the mall's lower level, near the Apple Store. More than 20 employers are scheduled to attend.
Networking for college students in tech. Western New York college students interested in working in tech have until Friday to sign up for InfoTech's Career Interview Days.
The program allows students who envision a future career in tech to interview working professionals about what their jobs are like. Employees from companies like ACV Auctions, AireXpert, Amazon, Delaware North, Highmark and Rich Products are participating.
Interviews will take place on March 29 and April 6. To sign up, visit buffaloshadowday.com.
Old First Ward brewer to open taproom. Pressure Drop Brewing is opening a second Buffalo location and the first tasting room it will own and operate.
The Old First Ward brewer will be celebrating its new brewpub location at 1672 Elmwood Ave., at the former Nye Park Tavern and Papa Jakes, with a grand-opening party March 16. The expansion of Pressure Drop Brewing will bring 17 jobs to the area.
CATCH UP ON LAST WEEK
Large nursing home deal is terminated. Weinberg Campus terminated the agreement to sell the majority of its main nursing home and senior care complex in Amherst to Elderwood operator Post Acute Partners for $47 million. The termination came after the deal had been stuck in a state approvals process for years. With the deal now dead, Weinberg Campus will retain control of its assets and operations, with no plans to seek another buyer. But it will have to find a way to turn around its finances and position itself on better footing.
Three more area Starbucks stores vote in favor of union representation. Workers at stores on Walden Avenue in Cheektowaga, at Sheridan and Bailey in Amherst and Transit and French in Depew voted to be represented by Starbucks Workers United. Workers from another Buffalo-area store, at Delaware and Chippewa, are scheduled to cast ballots this month.
M&T Bank sets closing date for People's deal. M&T plans to close the deal April 1, and convert People's systems to M&T's in the third quarter. Acquiring the Connecticut-based bank will extend M&T's presence throughout the Northeast.
Chase to open four Buffalo-area branches. The new branches will bring the Chase name back to local branch banking, after being absent since 1999.
Buffalo startup Circuit Clinical raises $29 million. The company, which aims to connect more patients with clinical trials as a care option, is using the money to focus on expanding its network and hiring top talent. Several Western New York investors participated in this funding round.
Cascades workers ratify first union contact. It took three years, but Cascades Containerboard workers in Niagara Falls ratified their first union contract. This comes three years after voting in favor of union representation. Members of the Machinists union approved a deal that will expire in January 2023.
Homebuilders are busy, but land shortages hold them back. There's a lot of demand for new-build homes in the area, but builders are stymied by a lack of available shovel-ready land, a shortage of labor, supply-chain disruptions, and soaring prices.
Former piano-key factory targeted for loft apartment conversion. The Wopperer family, which has owned the 13-acre former Wood & Brooks Co. industrial plant in Tonawanda for over 50 years, wants to convert the historic six-story daylight factory warehouse – which once turned out 125,000 piano keys every year – into 55 apartments, plus coworking space for construction contractors. A vocational training facility would occupy an adjacent small one-story structure.
ICYMI
Six reads from Buffalo Next:
At Niagara Falls nursing home, troops are 'doing things we never thought the National Guard would do': Hundreds of people from New York's military forces remain on Covid-19 missions, two years after the pandemic began. That includes two troops who are chipping in at Schoellkopf Health Center.
Walden Galleria owner in danger of defaulting on mortgage: The Cheektowaga mall's owner, Pyramid Management Group, isn't throwing in the towel. It is asking its lenders for five more years to overcome its financial hurdles.
Apartments amid grain elevators: How Silo City aims to create a new neighborhood on the Buffalo River: There's a whole new neighborhood taking shape along the river in Buffalo – in an area once known for its industrial glory and its more recent decay.
Buffalo Niagara consumers experiencing 'real sticker shock' over record-high gas prices: The average price of a gallon of regular gasoline has jumped by more than 80 cents a gallon since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, according to AAA of Western and Central New York.
St. Bonaventure University introduces its next president: Jeff Gingerich pledges to continue the work begun by his predecessor, the late Dennis DeParro.
Critics of Clarence dollar store uniquely protest project: The Clarence Dollar General project, located just over a mile from the entrance to the luxury Spaulding Lake subdivision, has stirred up the usual concerns about traffic, loss of green space and store aesthetics. Critics also say the historic Hollow neighborhood is the wrong place to put a national chain store. One resident event took to penning a poem about her disapproval for the project.
