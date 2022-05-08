Buffalo Next: What to know about the week ahead

BY MICHAEL PETRO

WHAT TO WATCH FOR THIS WEEK

A look ahead at what's coming next and a quick read of news from the past week.

Western New Yorkers will get a glimpse into online vehicle auction company ACV's financial situation when the public company releases its quarterly earnings on Wednesday.

ACV expects first-quarter revenues of around $100 million, right in line with analysts' estimations.

The homegrown tech startup – Buffalo Niagara's first $1 billion unicorn – finished 2021 on a strong note with an 83% increase in revenues.

Last year, despite challenging conditions for used vehicle sales, ACV was able to achieve its goal of nationwide expansion.

Looking for a job? A slew of hiring events are happening this week that could pose opportunities for those looking to break into a career in some of Western New York's top tech and startup companies.

Business software company Odoo is hosting a meet and greet event at 6 p.m. Wednesday at its offices at Seneca One, 1 Seneca St., Buffalo.

Also on Wednesday, Squire, a tech platform for barbershops, is hosting a hiring happy hour from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the lobby bar at Seneca One.

Forge Buffalo is holding its 716 Career Fair from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Buffalo RiverWorks, 359 Ganson St. For more information or to register, visit forgebuffalo.com/716careerfair

Also on Thursday, KeyBank will hold its annual shareholders meeting, in a virtual format, at 8:30 a.m.

A TechBuffalo survey is looking for input from Western New York organizations about their tech training programs. The survey asks what skills, programs, certifications and support services organizations offer. The deadline to complete the survey is Friday. Visit surveymonkey.com/r/TechBfloTrainers to fill out the questionnaire.

The Western New York Venture Association's quarterly meeting will take place from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, both virtually and in person at UB's Center of Excellence in Bioinformatics & Life Sciences, 701 Ellicott St., Buffalo. Local startups Jib Sheet and REVIVAL: Pharm.Lab.Market will be presenting. Register at wnyventure.com.

NorthCape Wealth Management, a full-service financial planning and investment consulting firm serving families and institutions nationwide, will break ground Monday at noon on a new 4,275-square-foot facility at 6565 Main St. in Amherst. The firm, which is led by Erik M. O'Neill and named for Norway's Nordkapp Point, is moving from 6400 Sheridan Drive to the new facility designed by Kideney Architects and built by Lamparelli Construction Co. O'Neill, who started the firm in 2021, previously spent 25 years at Merrill Lynch and Wells Fargo Advisors.

Amazon's proposed mega-warehouse in the Town of Niagara will come back to the municipality's Planning Board for a second review on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Town Hall. However, the attorneys for developer JB2 Partners LLC asked that the Town Board and Zoning Board of Appeals both table the project for this month.

Learn about the war in Ukraine. University at Buffalo surgeon Dr. Aaron Epstein, 2022 recipient of the nation's highest civilian award, is back from his combat care mission in Ukraine and will share his experience on a panel discussion on the war Wednesday evening at UB.

The panel runs 5:30 to 7 p.m. in Room 109 of Knox Hall on UB’s North Campus. Permits are not required for most nearby parking lots after 3 p.m.

Epstein will receive the 2022 Citizen Honors Award for Service from the U.S. Congressional Medal of Honor Society next month for his work to provide humanitarian aid in conflict zones and disaster areas around the world through the Global Surgical Medical Support Group he founded in 2015.

Joining Epstein on the UB panel are Collin Anderson, clinical assistant professor of political science, on Russia’s use of propaganda; David Castillo, professor of Romance languages and literature and director of UB’s Humanities Institute, on disinformation and the erosion of democracy; and Harvey Palmer, PhD, associate professor of political science, on why democracies are more effective in war than autocracies.

The discussion will be led by physics professor Avto Kharchilava and Russian History assistant professor Katherine Zubovich.

CATCH UP ON LAST WEEK

Recent news tied to Buffalo Niagara's economy:

A $1.5 million donation to the John R. Oishei Children's Hospital from KeyBank and the First Niagara Foundation will further develop and sustain a program to address maternal health and racial equality in health care.

Katherine Conway-Turner, president of SUNY Buffalo State, discussed with The News the future of the school, the challenges ahead, and the needs of new students and how the school is addressing them.

Union Workers at a Starbucks store at Delaware and Chippewa held a one-day strike after the Starbucks interim CEO's comments about extending pay increases and enhanced benefits to workers at stores that are not organizing.

The Super Flea is back, and its coming to the Buffalo Outer Harbor for a four-month span on select weekend dates starting June 4, with at least 350 vendors selling their wares.

Roswell Park is planning to rehab a historic 1,300-square-foot house at 907 Michigan Ave. while constructing a significant modern addition to the south that will more than double its size.

In the largest deal in the firm’s nine-year history, Buffalo-based private equity firm Lorraine Capital acquired ICM Controls, a North Syracuse manufacturer of electronic controls.

Jericho Road Community Health Center has purchased a former assisted-living facility in Buffalo for $2.05 million, with plans to renovate the structure and use it to assist asylum seekers.

Niagara University received its largest gift in the university’s 166-year history as Jeff and Mary Helen Holzschuh gave their alma mater $10 million, earning their name on its business school.

Ellicott Development Co. is planning a mixed-use project of some type at a former KeyBank branch on the Elmwood Avenue property it recently purchased.

Buffalo-based golf ball company OnCore Golf Technology is once again caught up in the controversy started by a marketing stunt at last year's Masters tournament.

Gary Quenneville is retiring from KeyBank on June 1, after helping oversee its recent growth as a top local executive, which included the bank's purchase of First Niagara Bank in 2016.

Frontier Group of Companies is wrapping up its $1.7 million transformation of the former Sheehan Residence for Retired Priests on Linwood Avenue into the new Residences@Linwood Manor, with 20 apartments.

As it pursues plans for a new "gateway" to downtown Buffalo, Legacy Development hopes to save two historic buildings on North Oak Street.

Buffalo city officials are hoping to turn the LaSalle Metro Rail station and surrounding land in University Heights into a new mixed-use project.

A consultant's report is recommending layoffs and early retirement incentives to reduce the size of SUNY-ECC's workforce, but it isn't calling for the shutdown of its South Campus.

Moog Inc. has closed its Russian office and expects to lose a few million dollars in sales because of the war in Ukraine.

Buffalo Next reporters Jonathan D. Epstein, Jon Harris, Natalie Brophy, Janet Gramza and Mike Petro contributed to this roundup.

ICYMI

Five reads from Buffalo Next:

1. Tops Friendly Markets is making upgrades to many of its local stores: They're not only improving its look and product offerings, but also updating its technology and reducing electricity costs by using solar farms to provide renewable energy.

2. BryLin will close its outpatient clinic in Amherst amid financial struggles, meaning it will no longer offer outpatient mental health programs for children, adolescents and adults, as well as its outpatient addiction clinic for adolescents and adults.

3. Costco will open its first Western New York store in what is considered one of the busiest shopping districts in the Buffalo Niagara region – the Niagara Falls Boulevard retail corridor. So, how will it fit?

4. Buffalo's angel investors all hope to hit it big, but that is not their primary motivation. They see investing in startups as their way of contributing to the region's economic resurgence.

5. Energy road map calls for sweeping changes for WNY homeowners: A new statewide energy plan being debated would gradually phase out the use of natural gas in homes and buildings, in favor of greater reliance on electricity.

