Buffalo Next: What to know about the week ahead

What to know about the week ahead

The Buffalo Niagara job market showed some early signs that it was losing steam last month.

This week, we'll learn more about whether the spike in gas prices and the broader jump in consumer prices is continuing to take a toll on hiring when the State Labor Department releases its monthly employment data for May on Thursday afternoon.

The local job market had been off to a solid start in 2022, with solid gains in hiring during the first three months, only to endure a modest reversal during April. The May numbers will indicate whether that slump was just a blip or a sign that the inflationary surge is having an impact on the consumer demand that has propelled the economy throughout the recession.

Financial Institutions, the corporate parent of Five Star Bank, holds its annual shareholders meeting at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, in a virtual-only format.

Capital Connect NY will host a free "Juneteenth Business Networking Event," from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Innovation Center, at 640 Ellicott St. Capital Connect is a coalition of four Community Development Financial Institutions serving the region: Launch NY, PathStone Enterprise Center, Pursuit and the Westminster Economic Development Institute.

The National Labor Relations Board is scheduled to count ballots on Thursday for a union election at a Starbucks at 3015 Niagara Falls Blvd., at East Robinson Road, in Amherst.

1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East members will hold informational pickets this week at five local nursing homes: on Wednesday at Fiddler's Green Manor Home in Springville and on Thursday at four McGuire Group facilities (Autumn View in Hamburg, Garden Gate in Cheektowaga, Northgate in North Tonawanda and Seneca Health Care Center in West Seneca). The union is currently negotiating new contracts at the five facilities – all owned by for-profit entities – and is seeking a $15 minimum wage for service workers and better staffing levels.

Plans call for demolition of four of the existing buildings on the 2.9-acre campus at 954, 960, 970, 984 and 1000 Main, to be replaced by a three-story emergency shelter with 32 units and 80 beds; a seven-story apartment building with 147 affordable studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments; and 16 two-story townhouses. The main building at 960 Main will remain intact for administrative and programmatic use, with 11,000 square feet of office and support space, plus 59 new parking spaces. Construction will last three years.

Also at Monday's meeting, Community Services for Every1 wants the board to subdivide St. John Kanty Roman Catholic Church at 101 Swinburne St. from the Lyceum building – which the nonprofit agency acquired from the church for an affordable housing conversion project – and then combine it with 10 adjacent vacant lots into a new 1.5-acre property at 97 Swinburne. The Apartments at the Lyceum project was already approved by the city.

Also on the Planning Board's agenda for consideration:

This newsletter from The Buffalo News will bring you the latest coverage on the changing Buffalo Niagara economy – from real estate to health care to startups. Read more at BuffaloNext.com.

CATCH UP ON LAST WEEK

Recent news tied to Buffalo Niagara's economy

Food vendor looks to 'change the game' at HarborCenter, local hospitals. Newbury Salads is taking over the Healthy Scratch space at Harborcenter and opening kiosks at local hospitals.

Why Tops decided to rebuild the Jefferson Avenue store, rather than replace it. Simply put: Renovating was faster and much less expensive. Plus, the neighborhood can't wait.

DRC Development of Lockport plans to construct a new 36,000-square-foot warehouse addition for Edwards Vacuum, to store and distribute its products.

Uniland Development Co. would like to construct a 150,000-square-foot industrial warehouse on Military Road in Niagara County, aimed at bringing in a Canadian firm whose U.S. operation would relocate from nearby Wheatfield.

A $12 million project that has already brought six storefronts and 18 apartments to 19 West Main St. in Lancaster, with much more to come as part of a three-phased development, is only part of a revitalization occurring in the Village of Lancaster's central business district.

To help upgrade its aging network of power lines and natural gas pipelines across portions of upstate, New York State Electric & Gas has proposed rate hikes that would add about $15 to $18 a month to the average residential customers' bills, starting next year.

State officials say the $225 million – $185 million from the state, with $41 from philanthropies and $9 million from the City of Buffalo – will follow a planned, step-by-step approach that began several years ago for money to spent on the Buffalo's East Side.

Leaders of World Central Kitchen are trying to gauge what the community needs from their organization, including how long it should stay, weeks after first coming to Buffalo to assist following the mass shooting at Tops on Jefferson Avenue.

Four of the 22 large-scale renewable energy projects across the state will be in Western New York, according to Gov. Kathy Hochul, who announced plans for powering more than 620,000 homes for at least 20 years.

A Cheektowaga-based stainless steel pipe maker wants to expand its Walden Avenue warehouse in Lancaster as part of a $7.65 million project and is asking the town's industrial development agency for tax breaks to help pay for it.

Longtime president and CEO of the United Way of Buffalo & Erie County Michael Weiner will retire at the end of 2022, after 13 years in the post and a 48-year career in health and human services in Western New York.

After a series of recent mass shootings, including one at the Tops on Jefferson Avenue, a coalition of business groups in the state, including the Buffalo Niagara Partnership, is chiming in on the issue, calling for Congress to reinstate an assault weapons ban.

Facing default on the $237 million loan it owes on the Walden Galleria property, mall owner Pyramid Management Group has reached an agreement on a three-year extension with its lenders.

Buffalo Next reporters Jonathan D. Epstein, Jon Harris, Natalie Brophy, Matt Glynn, Janet Gramza and Mike Petro contributed to this roundup.

ICYMI

Five reads from Buffalo Next:

1. A gush of money for the East Side: State officials say the $225 million – $185 million from the state, with $41 from philanthropies and $9 million from the City of Buffalo – will follow a planned, step-by-step approach that began several years ago. Those on the giving and receiving ends point to signs the public funds will be well spent.

2. 43North aiming to attract high-growth companies to the region: Sam Eder moved to Buffalo from Austin, Texas, in January after his company Big Wheelbarrow won the 43North startup contest. Stipulating winning companies set up shop in Buffalo for at least a year is an important aspect of 43North's mission.

3. WNY health care providers grappling with another shortage. This one affects some CT scans: A shortage of image contrasting dye, which is used in some CT scans, is posing a challenge, but health care providers are coming up with alternatives.

4. Big Wheelbarrow CEO settles into Buffalo after 43North victory: Sam Eder's company was a prize winner in last year's startup competition, and he's now getting familiar with his new surroundings.

5. Rachel's Mediterranean grill expands beyond Buffalo home: Rachel's has made it big in Western New York, and the family-owned business is now trying to expand the concept down the Thruway in New York and in larger markets such as Fort Worth, Texas.

The Buffalo Next team gives you the big picture on the region’s economic revitalization. Email tips to buffalonext@buffnews.com or reach Buffalo Next Editor David Robinson at 716-849-4435.

Email tips to buffalonext@buffnews.com.