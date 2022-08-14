Buffalo Next: What to know about the week ahead for Buffalo Niagara business

What to know about the week ahead

The Buffalo Niagara job market has settled into a slow-but-steady growth pattern, in spite of worries that the economy is slowing.

We'll find out this week if the sluggish hiring continued into July when the state Labor Department releases its latest job numbers on Thursday.

Hiring has slowed markedly over the past three months as prices have spiked and interest rates have risen. Those headwinds still exist, as does a tight labor market that has made it difficult for many companies to fill their open positions.

Release of stadium renderings close: The new stadium renderings that Bills fans are eagerly awaiting should be out soon, according to Ron Raccuia, executive vice president and chief operating officer of Pegula Sports and Entertainment.

He said last Monday on WGR 550 sports radio that the Bills are inching closer to the initial release of the renderings for the new Orchard Park facility. It could mean that this week fans will get their first look at what the $1.4 billion stadium and its amenities will entail.

Plans for the new 1.35-million-square-foot facility – designed by architectural firm Populous – call for a 60,000-seat stadium, which is about 10,000 less seats than in the current Highmark Stadium, to be completed by the 2026 season.

Back for more: Amazon.com is returning to the Hamburg Industrial Development Agency on Wednesday morning, seeking a two-year extension of its sales-tax break on its new – but still empty – distribution center, located on 60 acres in the Lake Erie Commerce Center.

The Seattle-based e-commerce company is asking for the tax break to be extended until February 2024, one month before the deadline for it to have hired 75 full-time equivalent employees.

Amazon said it needs more time for the "full fit-out" of the 167,815-square-foot building, and wants to "avoid having to go back to the board one year from now."

"Due to various macroeconomic issues such as industry-wide supply chain challenges and inflationary pressures that have impacted not only this site but Amazon's entire network of facilities, the construction timeline for the site has been delayed," the company wrote in its application.

"Amazon remains committed to the site and the community," it added.

The company already has been granted $6.85 million in tax breaks for the facility, which was completed in March.

Viridi Parente will hold a job fair 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday at 1001 E. Delavan Ave. The manufacturer of lithium ion battery systems has openings for a variety of jobs. Details are available at ViridiAugustJobFair.eventbrite.com

High school graduates interested in potential health careers can apply now to a new Trocaire College program exploring health care fields. The Health Career Exploration Learn and Earn Program is a free, 10-week flexible online program that starts Sept. 26. The program explores career opportunities including nursing, medical assisting, radiologic technology, health care management, surgical technology, massage therapy, health care informatics and more.

Participants who complete the program will receive a $500 completion bonus in addition to a Trocaire Certificate of Completion. Those interested in pursuing health care studies can receive three college credits toward a Trocaire certificate or degree program. Those who start a health care certificate or degree program at Trocaire in 2023 will also receive $500 scholarships.

Current Trocaire students are not eligible for this program. For more information or to apply, visit trocaire.edu/academics/workforce-development/healthcare-career-exploration-learn-and-earn/. The deadline to apply is Sept. 19.

Entrepreneurship discussion: Author, editor and Forbes contributor Elizabeth MacBride will be in Buffalo Thursday morning to discuss the future of entrepreneurship and the important role entrepreneurs play in their communities. Attendees will receive a free copy of her book "The New Builders: Face to Face With the True Future." The event will take place at 9 a.m. Thursday at Seneca One, 1 Seneca St.. For information and to register, visit 43north.org/events.

CATCH UP ON LAST WEEK

Recent news tied to Buffalo Niagara's economy

ACV Auctions has hit a speed bump, but despite its slowing growth, the company's CEO is optimistic about the long term.

The Frontier House renovation project in Lewiston and the new Trek facility in Niagara County are getting tax breaks.

Struggling pharmaceutical firm Athenex is raising $30 million by selling more shares of its stock.

Buffalo mechanical engineering firm Stark Tech has acquired two Lancaster companies that make equipment for the renewable energy industry.

Amazon is getting $124 million in tax breaks for its big Niagara County distribution facility, but when will work begin?

An Ellicottville food products company is expanding to grow more fresh greens – and looking for tax breaks to help pay for it.

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission is holding a hearing in Buffalo on racial and economic justice issues later this month.

Mindy Rich is taking over as chair of Rich Products Corp. Her husband, Robert Rich Jr., has shifted into the role of senior chairman.

A Town of Tonawanda nursing home has been fined $53,000 by federal regulators after a resident fell to her death from a third-floor window earlier this year.

Plans for a big pot-growing business along the Lake Erie shoreline are moving forward again.

More upgrades are coming to the area around the Bell Slip at Buffalo's Outer Harbor.

What's going on at the completed Amazon warehouse in Hamburg? A whole lot of nothing so far, and that's raising some concerns since the project received nearly $7 million in tax breaks.

Could Athenex's latest chapter include a sale? Two companies are reportedly interested in the struggling Buffalo firm.

Plans to bring apartments to vacant buildings in the Millard Fillmore hospital complex at Gates Circle are moving forward.

New Era Cap Co. is bringing on new minority investors – and they also are the Buffalo-based sports apparel company's most prominent customers.

A Grand Island pharmaceutical company is taking the wraps off a $76 million expansion that brought in 100 new jobs.

The state is gearing up to start offering bonuses to health care workers as part of efforts to keep and attract people to a field that has struggled to fill vacant positions.

ICYMI

Five reads from Buffalo Next:

1.The local housing market is still going strong, although it has started to show signs that it's cooling down from its red-hot status of last year.

2. At Moog, a homegrown company takes off: With good-paying jobs, strong customer connections and technical expertise, Moog's operations are the type of manufacturing that the region's business recruiters are eager for more of.

3. With Covid-19 waning, tourists are returning to Niagara Falls. But international travelers still haven't come back in the same numbers, and that's leaving a big hole in the local tourism market. Inflation and fears of a slowing economy aren't helping, either.

4. Rich Products relies on innovation and new products to keep its business growing – and a good portion of those efforts are based in Buffalo.

5. The rules for would-be cannabis store operators remain murky – and that's just one of the challenges they face as the launch of a legalized marijuana marketplace approaches.

