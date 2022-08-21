Buffalo Next: What to know about the week ahead for Buffalo Niagara business

What to know about the week ahead

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission will hold a "listening session" at 10 a.m. Monday in Common Council chambers at City Hall.

The meeting, which is open to the public, will focus on racial and economic justice, and will gather input about priorities and activities that should be included in the EEOC's strategic enforcement plan for the next five years.

The EEOC said it is meeting in Buffalo to demonstrate its commitment to combating racism following the racist mass shooting at a Tops supermarket on May 14.

The State Climate Action Council will hold an online meeting at 2 p.m. Tuesday as it continues to develop its energy roadmap.

The roadmap proposes sweeping changes in energy use in homes and commercial buildings, with an emphasis on shifting away from fossil fuels.

The state Labor Department on Tuesday will release the Buffalo Niagara unemployment rate for July. The monthly report also will include data on changes in the region's workforce and provide a glimpse into whether the tight job market is shifting.

REACH Buffalo will hold a community vaccine champion training from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday online.

Community vaccine champions play an important role in providing resources about vaccinations to neighborhood residents, tasked with having engaging conversations with community members and making sure they have accurate and unbiased information. These kinds of roles take on even more importance amid the Covid-19 pandemic, given the previous disparities in the distribution of the vaccine. Those interested can register online at bit.ly/3A6FhBV.

Turn your idea into a business with EforAll Buffalo. The small business accelerator is hosting a free networking event for entrepreneurs to showcase or sell their products, validate a business idea or compete to win a cash prize to help jump-start a business from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at 640 Ellicott St.

The event will feature small businesses showcasing their products and services and a panel discussion. For more information or to register, visit eforall.org/ny/buffalo.

More senior housing is coming to Hamburg as People Inc. gets approval for two affordable apartment buildings.

Job growth has slowed to a crawl across the Buffalo Niagara region, even as the nation completes its recovery from the Covid-19-related job losses.

Cederland Development wants tax breaks to renovate the former Eckhardt's department store on Broadway.

Amazon is stepping back from its plan to seek more sales tax breaks for its competed – but unoccupied – warehouse in Hamburg.

A pair of affordable senior housing projects in Niagara County have a new owner with plans for major renovations.

A partnership between SUNY Erie Community College and Erie County Medical Center is expected to ease the nursing crunch and guarantee jobs to dozens of students.

An investor in one of the disputed ownership groups for the former AM&A's building downtown won a legal victory.

A third warehouse is in the works for the former Bethlehem Steel site in Lackawanna.

Environmental cleanup costs are driving up the price of a North Tonawanda apartment project.

The developer of a Hamburg senior housing complex is seeking tax breaks for the next phase of the project.

Mindy Rich says she's ready to take over as the chair of Rich Products Corp.

ACV Auctions has hit a speed bump, but despite its slowing growth, the company's CEO is optimistic about the long term.

The Frontier House renovation project in Lewiston and the new Trek facility in Niagara County are getting tax breaks.

Struggling pharmaceutical firm Athenex is raising $30 million by selling more shares of its stock.

Buffalo mechanical engineering firm Stark Tech has acquired two Lancaster companies that make equipment for the renewable energy industry.

Amazon is getting $124 million in tax breaks for its big Niagara County distribution facility, but when will work begin?

An Ellicottville food products company is expanding to grow more fresh greens – and looking for tax breaks to help pay for it.

A Town of Tonawanda nursing home has been fined $53,000 by federal regulators after a resident fell to her death from a third-floor window earlier this year.

Plans for a big pot-growing business along the Lake Erie shoreline are moving forward again.

More upgrades are coming to the area around the Bell Slip at Buffalo's Outer Harbor.

1. The combination of cash-strapped hospitals and burned-out employees has created a volatile situation as contract talks between Kaleida Health and unions representing most of its employees reach a critical point.

2. Why are car washes popping up all over the Buffalo Niagara region? There's a gusher of money from deep-pocketed investors that's helping regional and national chains expand into new markets, while mom-and-pop operators also are trying to cash in.

3. The local housing market is still going strong, although it has started to show signs that it's cooling down from its red-hot status of last year.

4. At Moog, a homegrown company takes off: With good-paying jobs, strong customer connections and technical expertise, Moog's operations are the type of manufacturing that the region's business recruiters are eager for more of.

5. With Covid-19 waning, tourists are returning to Niagara Falls. But international travelers still haven't come back in the same numbers, and that's leaving a big hole in the local tourism market. Inflation and fears of a slowing economy aren't helping, either.

