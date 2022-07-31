Buffalo Next: What to know about the week ahead for Buffalo Niagara business

What to know about the week ahead
Contract talks between Kaleida Health and the unions representing thousands of its workers are coming down to crunch time.
Negotiations are scheduled daily this week after the two unions and Kaleida decided not to extend the existing contract beyond July 31, aiming to reach an agreement soon.
While the union says a strike is a last resort and the contract expiration doesn't automatically trigger a strike vote, it raises the urgency on the talks.
The U.S. Bankruptcy Court's Western District of New York on Monday is scheduled to release bankruptcy filing statistics for July. Through the end of June, the number of cases filed in the Buffalo area were down 10.4% from the same period a year before.
Finger Foods is having open interviews from 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday at 6400 Inducon Drive West in Sanborn. The manufacturer of the Original Pizza Logs says it has openings for all skill levels due to expansion and upcoming retirements. If you are interested and unable to attend, call Amy at 716-870-2045.
People are also reading…
43North is hosting a meetup for marketing professionals to network, share ideas and ask questions from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at Seneca One, 1 Seneca St.
The Buffalo Niagara Partnership will host a free virtual presentation about Employ Buffalo Niagara's Career Pathways program at 10 a.m. Wednesday. The presentation will explain how Career Pathways helps companies attract and retain talent.
Evergreen Health is holding open job interviews Wednesday with a chance to be hired on the spot. The health care provider is seeking people interested in care coordination positions – specifically care coordinators and clinical care coordinators to help create care plans for patients, assist with navigating the healthcare system and link patients to services and providers.
The open interviews are Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Evergreen Health’s service center at 282 Delaware Ave., Buffalo. Jobs include generous benefit packages with options for hybrid (remote and in-person) schedules.
The University at Buffalo is holding online workshops on using virtual reality as a teaching tool from 10 to 11 a.m. on Monday and Tuesday. Both will be presented by Dr. Archana Mishra, a clinical associate professor who serves as associate program director for the internal medicine residency at the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences.
Monday's session, "Let Us Play to Learn! Escape Rooms for Engaging Learning Activities," builds on simulation as an effective tool for students to begin to understand what challenges they may face with their future patients, while also learning about working in team-based environments. The workshop is targeted to faculty, but anyone can attend. Register here.
Tuesday's session, "Immersive Xperiences: Shifting Time, Space, Things & Learning," is about creating 360-degree virtual tours. Participants will use the Google Street View app and a smartphone to create 360-degree images and construct virtual tours using freely available online software to add interactive elements including text, photos, video and other information.
A smartphone or mobile device with the ability to install relevant apps/software is needed. A cardboard-type VR viewer makes the experience more immersive, but it is not required. Learn more and register here.
Igniting Hope 2022 will take place Aug. 13 in the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences at the University at Buffalo. The conference, titled, "Advocating in a New Reality: Breaking Barriers, Maintaining Resilience and Reconstructing a Community of Care," is free and open to the public. It can also be attended virtually. Registration is at buffalohealthequity.org.
New car wash locations hiring: GO Car Wash is preparing to open two new locations in Western New York and is looking to hire workers.
The Boulder, Colo.-based company, which bought Rochester-based Royal Car Wash in October, will host job fairs from 2 to 6 p.m. on Aug. 1 at 1343 Union Road in West Seneca, and from 2 to 6 p.m.Aug. 2 at 447 Southwestern Blvd. in Hamburg. GO is looking to hire general managers, assistant managers and shift leaders for its stores. Both locations will open Sept. 1.
This newsletter from The Buffalo News will bring you the latest coverage on the changing Buffalo Niagara economy – from real estate to health care to startups. Read more at BuffaloNext.com.
CATCH UP ON LAST WEEK
Recent news tied to Buffalo Niagara's economy
David Balkin, the new president of SUNY Erie Community College, is moving quickly to make his mark on the struggling college.
The state's legal cannabis market is still taking shape, but there are plenty of opportunities and pitfalls for stores, growers and anyone else looking to jump into what likely will be a big new business in New York.
A Niagara Falls fitness equipment maker has been acquired by a private-equity-backed company that already owns some big national brands.
Kaleida Health's new CEO is building out his executive team.
M&T Bank's charitable foundation, one of the region's biggest philanthropic groups, has a new leader.
Legislation to restore the pension savings of the retired Delphi workers has gained support from the left and the right in Congress. It passed the House on Wednesday, and supporters are hopeful the Senate will follow suit.
A bill that would fund a series of technology hubs across the country – and possibly in the Buffalo Niagara region – has been passed by the Senate.
Don Boyd nearly got the top job at Kaleida Health two years ago. Now, he's taking over the top job at Western New York's largest health system. "That wasn't my time," Boyd said, "and this is my time."A Northland Workforce Training Center program offers contract manufacturing for companies.
The musical chairs among leaders of local hospitals continues, with a new CEO coming to a Dunkirk hospital.
The organizers of the 5/14 Tops survivors fund have made changes to their plans to allow for immediate payments to more people.
Even though hiring has slowed, the local unemployment rate remains at historic lows.
The Buffalo News has a new executive editor. Longtime journalist Sheila Rayam has been named executive editor of The Buffalo News, the first Black journalist and the second woman to hold the position in The News’ 142-year history.
The state's biggest solar energy farm proposed for Genesee County has taken a key step forward.
A Buffalo developer is interested in the last remaining parcel in the Buffalo Lakeside Commerce Park.
Amazon's big distribution center in the Town of Niagara is approved, but it still has plenty of hurdles to clear.Buffalo Next reporters Jonathan D. Epstein, Jon Harris, Natalie Brophy, Matt Glynn, Samantha Christmann, Janet Gramza and Mike Petro contributed to this roundup.
ICYMI
Five reads from Buffalo Next:
1. Rich Products relies on innovation and new products to keep its business growing – and a good portion of those efforts are based in Buffalo.
2. Buffalo's startups aren't just for coders. They're luring accountants and sales workers, too: Though more and more startup companies are geared toward technology and there is a demand for tech employees – especially in Western New York – employees such as accountants, customer service representatives and salespeople are vital parts of these organizations, as well.
3. New stadium, new experience: More details are emerging on Buffalo Bills facility: "We want to really harness the energy of the Buffalo fans and create a unique game-day experience," said Scott Radecic, a former Buffalo Bills linebacker who is serving as the project executive for Populous, the stadium's architect.
4. Donald Boyd has some "enormous challenges" ahead, according to one health care administration expert, as the 50-year-old takes over as CEO of Kaleida Health after spending nearly his entire career there, rising through the ranks of Western New York's largest health system.
5. Dollar stores are booming: Do these retailers help or hurt communities?: The dollar store industry is one of the fastest growing in the country, often bringing a wide-ranging store to communities and neighborhoods where shopping options are limited. But not everyone is happy.
The Buffalo Next team gives you the big picture on the region’s economic revitalization. Email tips to buffalonext@buffnews.com or reach Buffalo Next Editor David Robinson at 716-849-4435.
Email tips to buffalonext@buffnews.com.