Buffalo Next: What ECMC's 2021 tells us about the pandemic's second year

BY JON HARRIS
Feb. 28, 2022
Health Care: 5 takeaways from ECMC's 2021 numbers
In 2021, the effects of battling a pandemic in its second year became even clearer: a major staffing crunch, overwhelmed emergency departments and longer average hospital stays.
"It's been very stressful and we've had to react very quickly," Thomas Quatroche Jr., president and CEO of Erie County Medical Center, told the corporation's board of directors at their annual meeting Jan. 25.
If you watched the meeting – unlikely since it only had 10 views on YouTube as of late February – you heard Quatroche provide several key figures for 2021, numbers that are being audited and will be released in a formal annual report near the end of March.
Here are some key takeaways in the meantime:
1. An overwhelmed Emergency Department
This is a big one. ECMC had 68,384 visits to its ED in 2021, which was 3,000 more than in 2020 and only about 1,000 shy of the pre-pandemic figure in 2019.
But nearly 6,700 of those people last year left without being seen, likely due to wait times. That dwarfed the figures in recent years: About 2,100 left without being seen in 2020, while the pre-pandemic number was roughly 3,800 in 2019.
"We have weekends of 20% have left without being seen in the ER because we can't discharge people," Quatroche said.
2. Patients stayed in the hospital longer
Takeaway No. 1 leads right into No. 2.
Quatroche presented data that showed the hospital's average length of stay was 9 days last year, up from 7.9 in 2020 and 7.8 in 2019. That figure also was likely pushed higher by Covid-19 patients.
3. Despite staffing pinch, ECMC did hire – a lot
ECMC, which has north of 3,500 employees, had 688 total new hires last year, Quatroche said.
About half of that was in nursing: 218 general duty nurses, 46 licensed practical nurses and 68 certified nursing assistants.
"Most of those nurses have been recruited since August," he said.
ECMC also recruited 60 doctors last year, Quatroche noted.
4. Surgeries rebounded – somewhat
Overall, ECMC reported doing nearly 13,000 surgeries in 2021, up from a low of about 11,500 in 2020, but still about 800 surgeries shy of the 2019 figure.
The big jump came in outpatient surgeries, procedures that don't require an overnight hospital stay. ECMC did almost 8,100 outpatient surgeries last year, compared with about 6,400 in 2020.
"The outpatient increase is really a function of converting a lot of inpatient cases to outpatient cases," Quatroche explained.
The reason: Inpatient elective surgeries were restricted for a decent chunk of the year. ECMC had actually paused inpatient elective procedures – which take up a hospital bed – in September, long before Gov. Kathy Hochul's order just after Thanksgiving to preserve bed capacity for the winter Covid-19 surge.
ECMC has been allowed to restart all electives since mid-February. That's a boost to ECMC's finances, since the pause on moneymaking electives had caused the hospital to burn through cash.
5. The bottom line is improving, but not back yet
According to a chart Quatroche presented, ECMC's revenue has actually rebounded. The problem is expenses also are rising.
What that does to the bottom line: The chart presented to the board showed a projected loss of about $25 million last year.
That's a big improvement from 2020, when ECMC recorded a loss of more than $80 million – even with a nearly $63 million federal relief payment.
It comes after ECMC had posted positive operating margins in 2016-2018 and essentially broke even in 2019.
– Jon Harris
THE LATEST, IN CONTEXT
What: Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York announced that its Blue Fund has opened its 2022 competitive grant cycle and is now accepting applications online through 4 p.m. April 1.
Tell me more: The Blue Fund will consider requests for $100,000 to $300,000 grants from nonprofits in the eight counties of Western New York looking to implement initiatives that align with either behavioral health, cardiovascular health, health care workforce development, healthy children or maternal health. Go to bcbswny.com/bluefund to learn more.
Why it matters: Nonprofits rely on grant funding to operate and expand initiatives. Last year, the Blue Fund awarded $2.45 million to 12 projects in Western New York, including $226,000 to a Niagara Falls Housing Authority initiative that just graduated its first class of certified nursing assistants.
