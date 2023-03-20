BY JON HARRIS

March 20, 2023

Lineage Care Group now has 3 partners

Just over a year ago, the long-planned $47 million sale of Weinberg Campus to Elderwood's operator fell through.

That left many wondering what would happen next to the Amherst nursing home and senior care complex.

Now, we know: Weinberg Campus has joined the Lineage Care Group strategic alliance, which already includes Niagara Lutheran Health System and Schofield Care.

Lineage Care Group operates as a "passive super parent organization" that will help oversee strategy and operations while boosting efficiencies.

The strategic alliance between the three nonprofit senior care providers "is rooted in an effort to improve the quality and clinical scope of senior care in Western New York," Lineage Care said.

"This innovative nonprofit affiliation model will ensure patient-focused care remains at the core of our collective mission, provided by individuals who live in, and are invested in, the local community, while maintaining decades of historic care by these organizations," said Christopher Koenig, president & CEO of Niagara Lutheran Health System and Schofield Care.

For example, the affiliated partners hope to deliver care more efficiently by sharing clinical guidelines and expertise and reducing combined overhead costs.

The partners also believe they will benefit from the combined scale, helping to eliminate duplicative costs and services while boosting purchasing power and leverage in contract talks with payers. The partnership also will bolster job training and education, career ladders and recruiting efforts.

The three Lineage Care partners plan to turn around their financial situations while hoping to pave a path forward for other similarly situated organizations. The hope is, if models such as Lineage Care, are successful, that could provide an alternative to more nonprofit providers selling to for-profit chains from outside the area.

"This nonprofit collaboration model provides greater benefits to the residents and community than the for-profit alternative," Weinberg Campus President and CEO Robert Mayer said. "Free of the financial obligation to generate returns for investors, nonprofit senior care organizations are able to reinvest their profits into their operations and communities, leading to superior clinical outcomes, more satisfied employees, and enhanced patient and community welfare."

UB School of Dental Medicine names new dean

Dr. Marcelo W.B. Araujo, a well-known clinical researcher and epidemiologist, will be the new dean of the University at Buffalo's School of Dental Medicine, effective May 15.

Araujo is currently the chief science officer of the American Dental Association and CEO of the ADA's research subsidiary, the ADA Science & Research Institute.

UB, which announced the appointment this month, said Araujo's hiring came after an international search. He will succeed Dr. Stefan Ruhl, who had been the interim dean of the School of Dental Medicine since December 2021.

Ruhl will continue as a faculty member in the School of Dental Medicine, where he is a professor of oral biology, and said in a statement he's looking forward to dedicating more time and energy to the scientific projects in his lab.

"A widely respected leader in his field, Dr. Araujo has an approach to innovative dental education, impactful research, dedicated community engagement and outstanding patient care that will take our School of Dental Medicine to new heights of excellence," UB President Satish K. Tripathi said in a statement. "His wide-ranging accomplishments, combined with his collaborative nature, will serve our students, our faculty and our entire scholarly community exceptionally well."

And Araujo is already familiar with UB, where he received a doctorate degree in epidemiology and community health and a master's degree in oral sciences. Araujo also previously held faculty appointments in UB's School of Dental Medicine and the School of Public Health and Health Professions.

"Coming back to UB is an opportunity to give back to the university, the school and the community that provided me with an excellent education and great friends," Araujo said. "The face of dentistry has changed in the last decade, and we need to make certain that our school will continue to lead into the future."

Erie County Medical Center opens new dental care center

The new ECMC Center for Dental Care opened March 13 at the People Inc. Health Services Building at 800 Hertel Ave. in North Buffalo.

This is the second clinic for ECMC Center for Dental Care, with the first location at ECMC's Grider Street campus.

"Our brand new location offers access to all the same excellent dental care services provided at our Grider Street location and free, convenient parking," said Dr. Maureen Sullivan, chief of ECMC's Department of Dentistry. "Additionally, the new dental office was built with advanced equipment to support the complex dental health of special needs patients, from throughout Western New York."

The new location provides adult and pediatric dental care to the local community, regardless of their insurance coverage.

The new Hertel Avenue clinic has the same hours as the Grider Street location: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Catch up on the latest news from the Buffalo Niagara economy:

Eastern Niagara Hospital, long marked for closure, has its closing date.

Thousands of National Fuel customers received shut-off notices in billing error.

An auto parts supplier is closing its Buffalo operation in mid-June, costing 66 jobs.

The Hamburg IDA has bought 26 acres for a business park.

Some new office buildings and residential projects are pitched for the suburbs.

The McKinley Mall is going up for auction.

A year after work wrapped up on Amazon's Hamburg warehouse, the company finally is planning to move in.

The head of the Erie County Harbor Development Corp. has been named president of the agency overseeing the Buffalo Bills stadium project.

The first $300 million in funding for the new Buffalo Bills stadium is ready to be released.

The region's jobless rate rose to 4.4% in January as seasonal holiday jobs went away.

1. Hadar Borden and Blackstone LaunchPad are elevating entrepreneurism at UB: LaunchPad's mission is to help students become entrepreneurs who can generate ideas and turn them into companies to provide jobs throughout the region, or innovators who can help existing businesses thrive.

2. For Ted's Hot Dogs, finding a quality bun that can handle its signature footlong hot dogs has been a struggle. Now its owner hopes it has found a lasting solution.

3. When the Buffalo Bills started working with Legends, the sports marketing and consulting firm co-founded by Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, it was just on a limited scale. Now, Legends is playing a key role in important parts of the new Buffalo Bills stadium project.

4. The tech industry is being battered by thousands of layoffs across the country, yet in Buffalo Niagara, hundreds of job openings in the sector are unfilled because qualified workers are hard to find. Could those job losses elsewhere be a hiring opportunity for local tech firms?

5. For 50 years, fans have been flocking to Highmark Stadium to watch the Buffalo Bills. But the stadium has never spurred much activity around it, and now Orchard Park officials are looking for ways to change that with a new stadium on the way.

