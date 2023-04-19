BY JON HARRIS

April 19, 2023

Ballots have arrived; Results coming May 12

More than 30 resident doctors and fellows at the University at Buffalo gathered on a recent Friday evening at Big Ditch Brewing Co. in Buffalo.

There, while sipping Hayburners, devouring pizza and wings and playing shuffleboard, they spoke about an effort more than a year in the making – a union campaign that fits into a nationwide movement to revamp the conditions, culture and compensation that physicians-in-training have long encountered.

And on this day, April 14, they had something to celebrate and look forward to.

Just hours earlier, resident doctors and fellows began receiving their ballots for a mail-in election, overseen by the National Labor Relations Board, that will conclude May 10.

All told, about 800 interns (first-year residents), resident doctors and fellows are eligible to vote in the election, with results scheduled to be announced May 12. They are seeking to organize with the Union of American Physicians & Dentists, as first reported by The Buffalo News about two months ago.

And while the residents and fellows are employed by University Medical Resident Services P.C., they staff hospitals across Western New York, including Buffalo General Medical Center; Oishei Children's Hospital; Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital; the Buffalo VA Medical Center; Erie County Medical Center; Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center; and Catholic Health's hospitals.

That means the interest in how this election shakes out extends well beyond the UB campus – and, most likely, beyond Western New York.

How it got started

The unionization effort got started more than a year ago, when residents and fellows received their contract and salaries for the then-upcoming academic year that began in July 2022.

The residents and fellows have pointed out they make less than colleagues in similar cost-of-living cities, such as Rochester, Syracuse and Albany.

According to information on the UB Office of Graduate Medical Education's website, the annual salary for medical residents, as of Jan. 1, ranges from $57,492 for postgraduate year one to $65,067 for postgraduate year seven. And that salary doesn't change whether a resident works a 40-hour work week or up to the maximum 80 hours a week.

In past statements, UB's Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences has noted the salaries posted online don't reflect the full picture – for example, UB fully pays health benefits for residents and fellows.

The Covid-19 pandemic – like it has for so many things – provided a spark for the union effort.

Amid the pandemic, residents and fellows worked the same long hours, but in worse conditions and with no hazard pay, several residents said.

"What happened during Covid was, it made everything crystal clear how little power we had," said Dr. Amy Beattie, a psychiatry resident.

The challenges ahead

Organizers are confident they'll win the election, but there have been challenges along the way.

For one, the unique structure of residencies and fellowships has been a challenge, organizers say, in terms of reaching 800 people spread across dozens of programs and rotating through several hospitals.

On top of that, up to 80-hour workweeks don't leave much time for catching up, though organizers say they've met fellow residents and fellows through the effort that they wouldn't have otherwise. In addition, residencies and fellowships are limited to a set number of years, meaning there is turnover to deal with in the years ahead if they win the election.

"I'd say the biggest challenge we've had from the very beginning is just how fragmented we are across multiple specialties, on top of already busy, hectic schedules and work hours," said Dr. Austin Iovoli, whose specialty is radiation oncology and is a PGY-4 (postgraduate year 4).

While that is a challenge from an organizing standpoint, the diversity of experiences across the various hospitals is a strength of the UB residency and fellowship programs, noted Dr. Armin Tadayyon, an anesthesiology resident.

He mentioned how he has gained experience at a dedicated children's hospital in the John R. Oishei Children's Hospital, as well as at a Level 1 Trauma Center in Erie County Medical Center and a dedicated cancer center in Roswell Park.

"I will rotate through so many diverse experiences that I will not obtain at any other program," he said. "So that's what drives people to come here, so let's keep them here."

The organizers of the union campaign think a few improvements couldn't hurt.

