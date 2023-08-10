Aug. 10, 2023

BY MATT GLYNN

Uncovering talent in a tight job market

Tommy McClam has some advice for businesses about their hiring.

"If you want to be Nike, you better have somebody at the table who's young, because otherwise, you're going to miss it," said McClam, the former senior director of the Boys & Men of Color initiative for Say Yes Buffalo.

"Whatever your business actually is, you're going to have to hear from this generation," he said. "And what better way to do it than to hire someone and then hear from that person who has an invested interest in the company?"

McClam was part of a recent Buffalo Niagara Partnership discussion about cultivating "hidden talent." The speakers agreed that employers can find good people to hire, if they know where to look for them.

It is a pressing issue as employers try to recruit workers amid a low unemployment rate.

McClam said it is in an employer's interest to hire young people to better understand the next generation of workers and consumers and stay viable.

"I would say any organization that does not have young people or a youth voice as part of their board or some type of committee that they're hearing from young people, they're missing a whole generation," he said.

The Center for Employment Opportunities works with people who are re-entering the workforce after being incarcerated or having some other interaction with the justice system. Jessica Centeno, deputy executive director, said the organization tries to dispel myths about these workers.

"Its a great population to work with, because when people are coming home from incarceration, they are highly motivated," Centeno said. "They want to go back to work."

CEO aims to reduce recidivism. Studies have shown that people who go through its program are 48% more likely to be employed three years after their release from incarceration.

"This population has virtually not been tapped," Centeno said. "They bring a lot with them to the table."

Kathleen Pascucci, vice president of human resources for People Inc., serves people with disabilities and also advocates for them to be hired by employers.

"People with disabilities are just like anyone else," Pascucci said. "They just want to be acknowledged and given respect and have interactions with everyone."

McClam, who has specialized in youth development throughout his career, focused on the potential of "opportunity youth." That refers to people ages 16 to 24 who are disconnected from employment and education, he said.

Opportunity youth are "sitting on the brink of greatness, and what they need is sometimes for someone to walk through that little hallway with them," McClam said. "And you will find it will bring more to your organization, because now it has opened your organization to areas of the community your organization has not been open to in the past."

To that point, McClam said it is valuable to connect that new hire with a mentor within the organization, who understands a new hire's background and is "learning at the same time they're teaching, that they learn from that young person."

Hiring – and retaining – opportunity youth can pay dividends, he said.

"If you get an opportunity youth that succeeds, they can tell you exactly where the others are, and they can walk them through," he said.

Some other advice to employers:

• Create a workplace that is welcoming to new hires, Pascucci said. "We find we will have a diverse environment if people feel included during their orientation and onboarding," she said.

• The people CEO works with are looking for the usual things in a job – good pay, benefits, opportunities for advancement – but also the right atmosphere, Centeno said.

"They want to work with a business that is also going to provide a sense of belonging, a sense of acceptance," she said. "They don't want to feel stigmatized when they walk into the business and work for them."

• When hiring opportunity youth for a job, employers should be prepared for the onboarding process to take longer, McClam said.

"Not only are they dealing with new employment issues, but most of them are coming in with other issues they're working on, on the outside," he said. "Understand there's more going on sometimes than just getting the job."

Want to know more? Three stories to catch you up:

Welcome to Buffalo Next. This newsletter from The Buffalo News will bring you the latest coverage on the changing Buffalo Niagara economy – from real estate to health care to startups. Read more at BuffaloNext.com.

THE LATEST

The Republic Steel plant in Lackawanna is closing.

TopSeedz is getting a state grant.

Amazon's big expansion in Niagara County is moving forward.

Union workers at Lexington Co-op got their first contract.

A judge put a temporary hold on the state's retail pot plan.

A major Lewiston cleanup project is moving forward.

Spectrum is raising its rates.

A legal cannabis delivery service comes to Western New York.

State auditors didn't like what they saw at the Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency.

Villa Maria College pursues starring role training Buffalo film workers.

The developer of an North Oak Street project made a big shift.

The job market is promising for displaced Yellow Corp. mechanics.

Amherst is getting a new community theater.

William Hochul, the governor's husband, is leaving his job at Delaware North.

A big federal payment will solidify pensions for about 10,000 local workers.

National Fuel plans to slow its natural gas drilling program with prices low.

Douglas Jemal was picked to develop the former Black Rock Academy site.

The new Pegula Sports + Entertainment leaders discussed their plans.

A new federal Medicare payment system will mean big money for local hospitals.

A Broadway food mart plans a $1.7 million expansion.

Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center fell in a popular hospital ranking.

Yellow Corp., which has trucking operations in Buffalo, is shutting down.

How high-stakes negotiations between UAW, automakers will affect the Buffalo Niagara region.

ICYMI

Five reads from Buffalo Next:

1. The planned aquarium expansion in Niagara Falls is part of a plan to give tourists more to do.

2. Behind the meteoric rise of John Roth at Pegula Sports + Entertainment.

3. Tops Markets has a new CEO – and he has a plan.

4. The housing market may be taking a dip nationally, but not in the Buffalo Niagara region.

5. Cannabis growers aren't getting much of a spark from the state's plan to allow pot-only farmers markets.

The Buffalo Next team gives you the big picture on the region’s economic revitalization. Email tips to buffalonext@buffnews.com or reach Buffalo Next Editor David Robinson at 716-849-4435.

Was this email forwarded to you? Sign up to get the latest in your inbox five days a week.