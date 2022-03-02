Buffalo Next: UB med school combats racism in health care

COMPILED BY JANET GRAMZA
March 2, 2022
UB medical school injects anti-racism into teaching
The murder of George Floyd and the Covid-19 pandemic are leading to changes at the University at Buffalo's medical school and how it addresses structural racism.
Students at UB's Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences demanded that the school take action in response to Floyd's killing and the greater toll the pandemic took on communities of color.
The school is in the process of rewriting its curriculum and said it will work to diversify its faculty, provide anti-racism training and make several other changes that students recommended in a 2020 petition.
Jacobs is among many medical schools across the country that are vowing to transform their programs to address structural racism in the wake of Floyd's killing and the pandemic.
In their June 2020 petition, students demanded the medical school “increase its attention to structural racism and social justice to look at the ways that the curriculum creates and perpetuates racism.”
Rewriting the curriculum
Students want the school to make an effort to include minority volunteers in the patient cases that students study in their classrooms and clinics. So-called “standardized patient” volunteers have traditionally been white men age 40 to 55. So have many of the community health care providers the school recruits to mentor students.
“Most standardized patients are white,” said Tatiana Amaye-Obu, a member of the Class of 2024. “I had my first nonwhite patient last year in my second semester, but some students have never had a nonwhite standardized patient.”
Jennifer Meka, an associate dean at the Jacobs School’s Medical Education and Educational Research Institute, said the school is creating guidelines "to revise cases to better reflect the diverse population our local students will be working with."
The school views its Health in the Neighborhood course created in 2018 as a model for future community partnerships, said Jacobs Dean Allison Brashear who came aboard in December from the University of California, Davis. UC Davis' medical school is considered one of the most diverse in the nation.
Health in the Neighborhood pairs medical students with members of the Hopewell Baptist Church congregation in Buffalo to help students gain a better understanding of the barriers that many in the African American community have experienced when seeking health care.
The course has now been expanded to include a clinical component, blending classroom learning with culturally sensitive interviewing as they work with members of underserved communities, Brashear said.
New fellowships
Students also urged school administrators to support students of color who are affected by racism while serving as advocates for diversity and inclusion.
The school has established Social Justice and Equity Administration Leadership fellowships to help medical and biomedical sciences grad students work on projects that address social, educational or health care inequities via $3,500 scholarships plus travel expenses.
Five fellowships were awarded in the first round. The grad student projects include developing a curriculum on the history of racism and seeking ways to improve the educational environment for the LGBTQ+ community, said Alan J. Lesse, a senior associate dean at the medical school.
– Janet Gramza
Want to learn more? Check out these stories:
• Dynamic student + committed med school = real progress on equity: Fourth-year UB medical student Karole Collier is not afraid to push boundaries in pursuit of the health equity that remains elusive long after a 1985 federal Health and Human Services report spotlighted the problem.
• Covid-19 lays bare health disparities in the Black community: In Erie County, as nationally, data shows Covid-19 clustered in Black neighborhoods, which suffered a disproportionate share of Covid-19 deaths.
THE LATEST, IN CONTEXT
What: Hundreds of unemployed, laid-off and underemployed workers in Western New York will be able to receive training in entrepreneurial skills via a new initiative offered by UB’s Western New York Incubator Network (WIN) and the University at Buffalo's School of Management’s Center for Entrepreneurial Leadership.
Tell me more: The Center for Entrepreneurial Learning has been designated a Reimagine Workforce Center and awarded a grant of nearly $342,000 from Empire State Development to offer entrepreneurship boot camps and master courses in Buffalo, Niagara Falls, Olean, Jamestown and Dunkirk.
In the next two years, the center will work with community partners including Jamestown Community College in the Southern Tier, TReC in Niagara Falls, small business development centers, area incubators, chambers of commerce and business associations to develop a program for 24 groups of entrepreneurs.
Half of those cohorts will provide basic entrepreneurship training to people exploring small business ownership, including one-on-one weekly mentoring.
The other 12 will be for new entrepreneurs, focused on strategic planning and operations, including mastering financial reports, overcoming challenges, creating new opportunities and making connections within the business community.
Why it matters: Area business leaders say building a more entrepreneurial workforce will be a major driver of economic growth in the community. These 24 groups of potential entrepreneurs will gain skills to encourage them to start a business or join an existing startup.
For more information on the Reimagine Workforce Programs, contact mgt-cel@buffalo.edu or call 716-885-5715.
ICYMI
Five reads from Buffalo Next:
1. Schumer calls for cap on 'outrageous' cost of insulin for diabetes: U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer is backing a bill that would cap the cost of insulin at $35 per month for diabetes patients who rely on the drug to control their chronic, life-threatening illnesses.
2. SUNY schools embrace micro learning to boost education and job opportunities: Short-term certification courses known as microcredentials are gaining macro importance in New York’s state university system. Many SUNY schools are offering mini-degrees in more than 400 disciplines, with more coming soon to a campus near you.
3. Unemployment benefits played a big role in propping up the Buffalo Niagara economy during the pandemic: And now, new data shows just how much those benefits meant to the region, especially as it struggled with more than 1 of every 5 workers out of their jobs during the dark days of the pandemic.
4. 43North winner TopSeedz is an unusual startup: The artisan seed and cracker manufacturer already has millions in sales. It's outgrowing its Cheektowaga space. And it's never raised money from outside investors, beyond the prizes its won from startup competitions. Natalie Brophy looks at one of the Buffalo Niagara region's promising homegrown startups.
5. ACV Auctions continues to expand with two new acquisitions: The Buffalo-grown tech company, which specializes in online vehicle auctions, purchased Monk and Drivably.
The Buffalo Next team gives you the big picture on the region’s economic revitalization. Email tips to buffalonext@buffnews.com or reach Deputy Business Editor David Robinson at 716-849-4435.
Email tips to buffalonext@buffnews.com.