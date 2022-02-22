Buffalo Next: They're doing WHAT at the Tralf?

BY JONATHAN D. EPSTEIN

Feb. 22, 2022

After renovations, the return of the Tralf

They say in theater that the show must go on. But first, let's get the renovations out of the way.

That's what's happening at Theatre Place and the nearby Bijou Grill in the Theater District, where contractors are hard at work on facade improvements. The owners of the buildings are using grants from the state’s New York Main Street grant program to pay for the upgrades.

Both jobs were held up by delays in getting materials and labor, but the state extended the deadline for completion through July.

But that's not all that's going on in a core part of downtown Buffalo's Main Street. The city is returning car traffic to the street, alongside the Metro Rail, and developer Douglas Jemal is upgrading both the Hyatt Regency Buffalo and three nearby properties on the 500 block.