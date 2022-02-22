Buffalo Next: They're doing WHAT at the Tralf?

BY JONATHAN D. EPSTEIN
Feb. 22, 2022
After renovations, the return of the Tralf
They say in theater that the show must go on. But first, let's get the renovations out of the way.
That's what's happening at Theatre Place and the nearby Bijou Grill in the Theater District, where contractors are hard at work on facade improvements. The owners of the buildings are using grants from the state’s New York Main Street grant program to pay for the upgrades.
Both jobs were held up by delays in getting materials and labor, but the state extended the deadline for completion through July.
But that's not all that's going on in a core part of downtown Buffalo's Main Street. The city is returning car traffic to the street, alongside the Metro Rail, and developer Douglas Jemal is upgrading both the Hyatt Regency Buffalo and three nearby properties on the 500 block.
Besides the exterior, Theatre Place also is getting a complete overhaul inside for its anchor tenant, Tralf Music Hall, and its secondary tenant, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, which has occupied portions of the property for 10 years. (Yes, the agency that regulates and approves vaccines for Covid-19 shares space with one of the big local victims of the pandemic.)
The Tralf had been slated to leave its longtime home on the second floor of 622 Main St., with building owner Legacy Development planning to convert its space to residential apartments when the popular music venue's lease expired. Legacy just finished converting the five-story building's formerly vacant three upper office floors into 21 apartments.
Instead, Legacy and Tralf operator Tom Barone announced in August that the entertainment destination – which will temporarily close in March – will reopen in September in an expanded and renovated space that will include part of what the FDA occupied, as well as a portion of the former Club Marcella space on the first floor. Another 5,000 square feet of office space is still available.
Meanwhile, the FDA will occupy 16,000 square feet of commercial office space on just the first floor of the two-story section, including the rest of the Club Marcella space. The Buffalo office is part of the agency's Office of Regulatory Affairs' Division of Northern Border Imports.
– Jonathan D. Epstein
Want to know more? Three stories to catch you up:
DEALMAKERS
Cream of the crop: Who are some of the most active commercial real estate brokers in town? The Western New York State Commercial Association of Realtors doled out its annual awards for sales activity this month, for overall deal volume and the biggest transactions.
And the winners are: Eric Tudor of Tudor Collins Commercial Real Estate had the most deals, at 26. Lida Eberz of CBRE-Buffalo handled the biggest lease, with the $14 million Army Corps of Engineers agreement for 56,383 square feet at 478 Main St. Chris Greco of Greco Real Estate took top honors for the largest sale, with the $4.33 million deal to sell seven apartment buildings with 56 units from Richmond Court Properties to Birgo Acquisitions.
THE 500-FOOT VIEW
What: Seneca One. Ever wanted to see the Buffalo skyline from over 500 feet in the air? Here's a chance.
Douglas Jemal's Douglas Development Corp. is offering sky-high guided tours of Seneca One tower, including visits to the top floor of the 38-story building with sweeping views of the city.
Tell me more: The new hourlong Buffalo From Above tour is $17 per person. It does not include the roof, areas occupied by M&T Bank, residential apartments or areas where construction work is underway.
Why it matters: You'll get an update on the company's extensive development activities throughout the city, as well as the history and future plans for Seneca One. You can even have a cocktail or other drink of your choice at the bar that was featured in HBO's The Sopranos series, now located in the Seneca One lobby.
ICYMI
Five reads from Buffalo Next:
1. City of Buffalo seeks new operator for parking ramps: After 70 years of continuous management by Buffalo Civic Auto Ramps, city officials are opening up the option of a private-sector operator for parking ramps, but also want someone who will incorporate newer technology and systems, while encouraging more use of transit alternatives like electric scooters or bicycle rentals.
2. Salvation Army seeks remake of Main Street campus: The nonprofit charity known for ringing the bell for donations at Christmas wants to modernize and upgrade its downtown operations, demolishing five of its six buildings while replacing them with a seven-story affordable apartment building, a three-story emergency shelter and a cluster of two-story affordable townhomes.
3. Mohawk Ramp, Simon properties projects trigger interest by Iskalo: Douglas Jemal isn't the only developer poking around the development potential of Ellicott, Huron and Oak streets. So is Paul Iskalo, whose Iskalo Development Corp. owns the nearby Old Editions Book Shop and Farthing Press buildings that he's now eyeing for a coordinated reuse alongside Jemal's plans.
4. Schumer calls for cap on 'outrageous' cost of insulin for diabetes: U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer was in town Monday to promote a bill that would cap the cost of insulin at $35 per month for diabetes patients who rely on the drug to control their chronic, life-threatening illness.
5. Athenex hires private-equity veteran as CFO to help key financial turnaround: Buffalo biopharmaceutical company Athenex, which has seen its share price dip under $1 after a series of setbacks, has brought in a private-equity veteran as its chief financial officer to try to help lead a financial turnaround.
The Buffalo Next team gives you the big picture on the region’s economic revitalization. Reach Real Estate & Development reporter Jonathan D. Epstein at 716-849-4478 or email him at jepstein@buffnews.com.
Email tips to buffalonext@buffnews.com.