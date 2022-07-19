Buffalo Next: The return of construction

BY JONATHAN D. EPSTEIN

July 19, 2022

Warning: This is not a drill (it's a jackhammer)

The sights and sounds of new construction are back in full swing in downtown Buffalo and its environs.

Multiple development projects are underway that are creating new and taller buildings in the city's landscape, in addition to the renovation and restoration of older and historic structures that have dominated the scene for years.

In particular, the area of East Buffalo near the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus is seeing a surge of activity, as two projects are going up at the corner of Michigan Avenue and Best Street, adding nearly 300 apartments for families and seniors next to City Honors School.

SAA-EVI – the development team led by David Alexander and Ernst Valery – is constructing a pair of large apartment buildings on the northeast corner of the Pilgrim Village low-income housing campus, with 237 affordable units in all. That includes a $58 million five-story building with 132 multifamily units and a $35 million three- and four-story building with 105 units for seniors.

Across the street, Cedarland Development Group is building its $7 million Michigan Place Apartments at 1145 Michigan, with 35 units in a three-story building. Both the SAA-EVI and Cedarland projects are already well underway.

Meanwhile, down at Canalside, Sinatra & Co. Real Estate is hard at work with its Heritage Point development on the South Aud Block, with 64 apartments in a pair of six-story buildings.

Douglas Jemal's Douglas Development Corp. also plans to start work on the Mohawk Ramp, where it will add two levels of parking and eventually 200 apartments, to be followed by 400 more units in the adjacent Simon Electric properties.

– Jonathan D. Epstein

Want to know more? Three stories to catch you up:

Welcome to Buffalo Next. This newsletter from The Buffalo News will bring you the latest coverage on the changing Buffalo Niagara economy – from real estate to health care to startups. Read more at BuffaloNext.com.

Was this email forwarded to you? Sign up to get the latest in your inbox five days a week.

COMING SOON TO A TOWN NEAR YOU ...

Cheektowaga

Floor and Decor Outlets of America is planning to construct a 79,740-square-foot retail store at Thruway Plaza. The national chain is leasing the property on West Thruway Plaza Drive.

Also in Cheektowaga, Buffalo Rehab Group wants to demolish the Pizza Hut restaurant building at 3527 Union Road and build a 2,900-square-foot building in its place for use as a physical rehabilitation facility.

Clarence

Epic Motor Cars wants to open an automotive sales operation at 9825-9829 Main St., subject to a temporary conditional permit from the Town Board, and using one bay of a much larger warehouse facility that is mostly occupied by VisoneCo and C&C Auto Repair.

West Herr Automotive Group wants to expand its stone car storage lot to the rear of 8129 Main St. That's behind West Herr Toyota and West Herr Collision and adjacent to West Herr Nissan, with access to the Auto Place cul-de-sac. The 5.1-acre property is behind Transitowne Plaza, and would give the dealership group another 564 parking spaces.

Homebuilder Dominic Piestrak is asking for concept plan approval of a 40-lot "open space design" subdivision on the south side of Clarence Center Road, east of Herr Road.

Cannon Woods wants development plan approval for a 40-lot "open space design" subdivision that was already conceptually cleared for the north side of Roll Road, east of Thompson Road.

Lancaster

In Lancaster, the 52-lot Fieldstream subdivision will get a new roadway from the north side of William Street.

Also in the works are plans to construct a small commercial building at 6218 Broadway for office and warehouse space, and rezoning of 44 acres of property on Broadway from agricultural residential to general commercial to erect a 6,000-square-foot office and storage building for hardwood flooring materials.

Orchard Park

A new Aldi is coming to Orchard Park. InSite Real Estate Development is nearing final site plan approval and a building permit for its proposal to construct a discount grocery on vacant land at 3330 Orchard Park Road, south of Route 20 and across from the Hammocks.

The town's Zoning Board of Appeals granted an area variance a year ago, while the town Conservation Board gave the greenlight to the landscaping plan in February.

Also in Orchard Park, Ellicott Development Co. is seeking a rezoning and approval of a patio home development on vacant land west of North Buffalo Road and south of Webster Road.

Excelsior Orthopedics is still seeking town approval to construct a 10,000-square-foot addition to its current facility at 260 Redtail Road, while also expanding its parking lot.

THE LATEST

Catch up on the latest news from Buffalo Next:

Looks like 43 North's decision to tweak its prize structure was a good one, as its pool of applicants has expanded.

A developer's plan calls for Orchard Park Road bar Flattery's to be demolished in favor of 45-unit apartment complex on the property.

Buffalo-based startup Centivo has big plans for the $30 million investment for the business being made by a massive bank and financial services firm.

In the market for a hotel? One of the region's biggest and most prominent suburban hotels is up for auction.

The historic White Inn in the Village of Fredonia has been purchased by local businessmen who have plans to renovate the space.

A University at Buffalo aerospace engineering team has invented an out-of-this-world spacecraft that is backed by NASA.

We have yet another new Kaleida executive. This time, it's at Buffalo General Medical Center.

Buffalo Next reporters Jonathan D. Epstein, Jon Harris, Natalie Brophy, Matt Glynn, Janet Gramza and Mike Petro contributed to this roundup.

ICYMI

Five reads from Buffalo Next:

1. Buffalo's startups aren't just for coders. They're luring accountants and sales workers, too: Though more and more startup companies are geared toward technology and there is a demand for tech employees – especially in Western New York – employees like accountants, customer service representatives and salespeople are vital parts of these organizations as well.

2. New stadium, new experience: More details are emerging on Buffalo Bills facility: "We want to really harness the energy of the Buffalo fans and create a unique game-day experience," said Scott Radecic, a former Bills linebacker who's serving as the project executive for Populous, the stadium's architect.

3. Donald Boyd has some "enormous challenges" ahead, according to one health care administration expert, as the 50-year-old takes over as CEO of Kaleida Health after spending nearly his entire career there, rising through the ranks of Western New York's largest health system.

4. Dollar stores are booming: Do these retailers help or hurt communities?: The dollar store industry is one of the fastest growing in the country, often bringing a wide-ranging store to communities and neighborhoods where shopping options are limited. But not everyone is happy.

5. Buffalo Together grant recipients putting dollars behind ideas: The Buffalo Together fund's mission is to address long-range community needs. But fund leaders also thought it was important to "get money out the door as quickly as possible" and support organizations working on the front lines since the May 14 massacre at the Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue.

The Buffalo Next team gives you the big picture on the region’s economic revitalization. Buying a building? Redeveloping a property? Got a tip? Reach Real Estate & Development reporter Jonathan D. Epstein at 716-849-4478 or email him at jepstein@buffnews.com.