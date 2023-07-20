BY SAMANTHA CHRISTMANN

July 20, 2023

Ted's Hot Dogs closes Lockport location

The Lockport Ted's Hot Dogs location, plagued by staffing issues, has permanently closed.

"It was a really hard decision for us, but we kind of had to make it," said Evan Ortolani, Ted's president.

The problem started during the Covid-19 pandemic, when Ted's had trouble finding enough staff to keep its restaurants running properly.

"Covid was not easy. It was a hard time for our team," Ortolani said. "Our Buffalo team is so important. With our staffing challenges, we needed to focus on the stores that could be running more efficiently.

"And, you know, it was kind of just a business focus. We needed to have as many stores open as we could and, unfortunately, Lockport was just too much of a challenge for us to keep open. So, we had to focus on the business as a whole to keep Buffalo thriving."

Ted's temporarily closed the Lockport location in the fall and asked workers to work at other locations to beef up staffing levels elsewhere. Other locations, including ones in Cheektowaga and downtown on Chippewa Street, have also closed temporarily at different times. The Chippewa Street store is now open just Thursdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Recently, Ted's decided it would keep the Lockport location closed for good.

Burt Flickinger, a Buffalo native, retail expert and CEO of consumer consulting firm Strategic Resource Group, called the move a shock and said the company had been doing strong business.

"I'm really, really surprised that Lockport closed," he said. "It's tough getting help two shifts a day, seven days a week."

Ted's locations remain open in the Town of Tonawanda, Orchard Park, Cheektowaga, Williamsville, Amherst, North Tonawanda, Depew, Chippewa Street and in Tempe, Ariz.

– Samantha Christmann

New Skate Park opens at McKinley Mall

Food Court Skate Park, built by skate pro company Ramp Carnies, will open in the McKinley Mall on Sunday. It had been shooting for an April opening.

"After tons of unforeseen surprises and issues, we are finally ready to open," owner Weldon Jones said. "The transformation this place has taken is insane."

The park is located in a giant 16,000-square-foot space, formerly home to a mattress store and a martial arts studio.

It has a bowl that looks like an empty swimming pool, ramps, handrails and ledges of all shapes and sizes for all skill levels. It also will offer private lessons and skate clinics.

It was designed by Brent Kronmueller, whose San Diego-based company is known for building skate ramps for the X Games, professional skateboarders such as Tony Hawk and pro skate teams' private training facilities.

BuyBuy Baby in Amherst to close

Every BuyBuy Baby location will close, including one at 1261 Niagara Falls Blvd. in Amherst near the Boulevard Mall, as part of parent company Bed Bath and Beyond's bankruptcy and liquidation.

Store closing sales are in progress, with prices discounted 60% to 90%. Gift cards, merchandise credits and rewards are no longer being accepted.

Earlier this month, Bed Bath and Beyond’s debtors canceled an auction of the entire BuyBuy Baby business, including its retail locations, after failing to secure an acceptable offer.

Inclusive bridal shop opens in East Aurora

New Ivory Bridal, a bridal store that caters to mid- to plus-sized brides, has opened in East Aurora.

Co-owners Kristen Hauck and Amanda Shamrock carry sample sizes 14 to 30 in the store, starting at $1,500, and carry such designers as Justin Alexander, Colby John, Allure and Madison James.

The idea for the shop was born out of Hauck's experience as a plus-sized bride who, even after checking with bridal shops ahead of time, could not find gowns in her size to try on.

Crosby's opens in Amherst

Crosby’s Pizza & Subs, a convenience store, has opened at 3652 Sheridan Drive in Amherst.

It's part of the Crosby's convenience store chain, which has 87 stores in Western New York and northwestern Pennsylvania. In addition to a fueling station, it has pizzas prepared in house, calzones, chicken wings and breakfast items.

