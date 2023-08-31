In 2017, Olean began a downtown revitalization initiative, using a $10 million state grant to help restore storefronts, highlight historic properties, improve streetscapes and encourage new businesses

It’s made a big difference in the Southern Tier city just north of the Pennsylvania border. But leaders in the business community thought they could do more for small businesses.

With the help of the Olean Business Development Corp., the St. Bonaventure University Innovation Center and Jamestown Community College, leaders refocused their efforts and came up with the idea of a business accelerator.

The Laine Business Accelerator program has become another version of the more familiar business accelerators in bigger cities, like 43North in Buffalo, except it has been “Olean-ized,” according to Bob Forness, president and executive director for the Olean Business Development Corp.

It was named in honor of Erick Laine, whose donations, along with contributions from the Key Bank Foundation, were important in starting the program.

The accelerator, which is preparing to welcome a third cohort in September, aims to identify and nurture businesses with programming to support their development and sustainability.

“The thought process was to get people into the same space – typically they’re entrepreneurs – to get them talking and working together,” said Forness, who spent 33 years in the corporate world before the career switch over a year ago. “They might then need an office and then we’ll eventually work with local Realtors to get them out into the community and into their own spaces.”

Not only is it pulling entrepreneurs and business owners together to create a more vibrant community in Olean, but it is also contributing to the entrepreneurial ecosystem of all Western New York and beyond.

Tom Cullen knows all about that effort. The native of Cattaraugus and St. Bonaventure University graduate lived in Chicago for years, contributing to the startup ecosystem there before moving back home five years ago to help with Western New York’s business community.

An entrepreneur himself who’s bought and sold companies and served as a judge for 43North, Cullen helped start the St. Bonaventure Innovation Center. As the pandemic hit in 2020, ravaging local businesses, he knew they needed help. That’s when St. Bonaventure become involved with the business accelerator.

“Everything that we’ve created is nothing new,” said Cullen, director of the accelerator and St. Bonaventure Innovation Center. “I feel like it is all the same ecosystem and to me this is just another piece to the ecosystem.”

The accelerator needed a home, so “The Hub” was created on the fourth floor of the 1895 building at 301 N. Union St., revitalized several years earlier thanks to a $300,000 grant from the state. The community came together to fix up the space, including many local companies donating their services, Cullen said. The renovated fourth floor now includes offices for business development with co-working space and private offices for rent.

The once long-vacant building now also has several tenants, including the Olean Chamber of Commerce.

“The building looks a lot different now,” Forness said. “People who haven’t been here in a few years and come back can’t believe it.”

The 2023 cohort will be the largest yet and include: Magro Speech Therapy, Syntori Collective, Marquee Brewing, SheBe Marketing, Sarah Blovsky Photography, Kelly Design and Development, Sorvillo Services, Swan Street Florist, Canticle Farm, ZET’s Entertainment, and Miss Heidi’s Music Studio. There were 23 applicants.

Each of the 13 businesses will receive $5,000 and critical mentorship. By the end of this cohort, the accelerator will have invested $140,000 in the local business community. Last year’s cohort consisted of nine businesses and the first, five. Forness said the previous 14 recipients are not only still viable but growing.

“Another benefit to the participants is the camaraderie that has developed among the businesses,” Cullen said. “Several of the previous cohort businesses continue to work together.”

Businesses in the accelerator already have an established model and revenue but need assistance or a change of direction, based on the feedback they receive, Forness said. Not all of them are newer businesses; some want to repurpose their business for scalability.

The Olean Business Development Corp. hosts presentations at the hub and a weekly entrepreneur speaker series, featuring experts in their fields who have been through the entrepreneurial journey themselves, is hosted by the St. Bonaventure Innovation Center.

Mentors also meet with company leaders once a week. In the first year of the accelerator, organizers were scrambling to find mentors, but now they’re reaching out to offer their tutelage, Cullen said.

“Our mission is to go grow our entrepreneurial community and make it vibrant, and we think that’s going to keep growing the area with economic development and make this an awesome community,” Cullen said.