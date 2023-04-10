BY JON HARRIS

April 10, 2023

Blizzard caused major water damage

Spectrum Health & Human Services is marking its 50th year in 2023 – long enough to have seen the two worst blizzards in Buffalo's modern history.

The latest blizzard in December delivered significant damage to its downtown Buffalo counseling center, its largest location, where more than 125 of its staff members work.

So much damage, in fact, that its building at 1280 Main St. will be under construction for the next 18 months, the Orchard Park-based behavioral health provider announced recently.

As such, Spectrum Health has temporarily closed the location and relocated its community-based services to other agency locations. Spectrum Health also is temporarily locating its certified community behavioral health clinic and care coordination services at leased space in the nearby St. Vincent de Paul Society, at 1298 Main St.

"Nothing can prepare you for this kind of damage," Spectrum Health President and CEO Cindy Voelker said. "We were fortunate, though, that no lives were lost or persons injured, and it is a building and 'things' that can be replaced."

In addition to housing its certified community behavioral health clinic and care coordination services, the Buffalo building also is home to Spectrum Health's walk-in clinic services and the Erie County Assertive Community Team, among other programs there.

As for what caused the extensive damage, Spectrum Health said that sometime on Dec. 24, 70-plus mph winds, coupled with bitter cold, must have caused a third-floor window to shatter, resulting in a rupture in the fire suppression system lines.

Over the next 48 hours, about 129,000 gallons of water flowed through the building, penetrating the structure from the third floor down to the lower levels.

The agency said experts have assessed the damage, and repairs are underway to rebuild the interior of the building, which property records show Spectrum Health has owned since 2015.

"This was an extraordinary event that resulted in major damage to our facility," Voelker said. "Spectrum Health is committed to providing continuity and access to behavioral health services to the downtown Buffalo community that we have served for more than 25 years. We appreciate our staff and all of their support and hard work during this challenging time."

Despite the disruption, Spectrum Health said its staff has been able to continue services to the community, seeing clients virtually and at the provider's other nearby locations.

Spectrum Health also offers counseling services at the Buffalo City Mission at 100 E. Tupper Street and 2412 Seneca St. in the city, plus other locations in Erie, Niagara, Wyoming and Cattaraugus counties. The agency also will have a clinic operating from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily in the Kirsten Vincent Respite & Recovery Center at 111 Maple St. in the Fruit Belt, a new facility that opens for services April 17.

Funds to help People Inc. expand virtual services

People Inc., a nonprofit health and human services agency that serves Western New York and the Rochester area, plans to expand its virtual health care services.

That expansion is courtesy of a $2 million boost that U.S. Rep. Brian Higgins, D-Buffalo, secured in the federal 2023 budget geared toward expanding and improving telehealth services for Western New York senior citizens, people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, people who are deaf and hard of heading and those with Alzheimer's.

"We know that access to routine and preventative services is a determining factor in health and well-being," Higgins said in a statement. "People with disabilities have unique needs and circumstances, creating additional hurdles to connecting with quality care. This funding for People Inc. will break through health access barriers for families, improving wellness and life quality for the people of Western New York."

The use of telehealth skyrocketed during the Covid-19 pandemic, especially in the early days. For instance, 13% of all outpatient visits between March and August 2020 were through telehealth, according to Kaiser Family Foundation. While the figure has dropped, telehealth remains an important offering for health care providers – now and going forward.

People Inc.'s telehealth service, in partnership with Virtual Medical Care, is geared toward supporting a patient's ability to live independently while promoting better outcomes and wellness.

"As we continue to focus on increasing access to care and removing health care barriers, this grant will allow further opportunities to offer expert, face-to-face care to vulnerable people right in their homes," People Inc. President and CEO Anne McCaffrey said in a statement.

1. Rhonda Frederick retires after 43 years at People Inc.: When Frederick joined the agency in 1980 in a direct support role, she never thought she'd stay – let alone rise to CEO.

2. Pat Roche determined to keep Moog flying high: The new CEO of the Elma-based manufacturer took over leadership of the company in February.

3. Buffalo in spotlight as Starbucks' labor practices scrutinized: The labor movement's Buffalo connections came up frequently in Howard Schultz's testimony to a Senate committee.

4. $100 million in donations later, First Niagara Foundation signing off: The foundation long outlasted the bank from which it took its name.

5. Innovation driving growth at Rich Products: The Buffalo-based food products company is targeting $6 billion in revenues by 2025.

