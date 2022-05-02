Buffalo Next: Should Oishei be designated as a safety net hospital?

BY JON HARRIS

May 2, 2022

Oishei pushes for safety net hospital designation

For the last few years, the John R. Oishei Children's Hospital has been pushing to be designated as an "enhanced safety net hospital."

Becoming one would offer a safeguard to Medicaid cuts while also opening the door to additional funding for a facility that, in a good year, has a razor-thin profit margin.

As it is, Oishei comes agonizingly close to qualifying.

As defined in the state's public health law, Oishei qualifies for three of the four criteria: At least 50% of the patients it treats are covered by Medicaid or uninsured; at least 40% of inpatient discharges are covered by Medicaid; and no more than 25% of its patients are commercially uninsured.

But it misses on the fourth point: At least 3% of patients are uninsured. Less than 1% of Oishei patients are uninsured, said hospital President Allegra C. Jaros, adding that in New York, mothers and babies have health coverage.

"It's clear that our Children's Hospital in Western New York is truly a safety net hospital for our community's kids," she said. "And getting that recognition is really important as we look to the future of kids' health care and maintaining these services for our kids for the next 125 years."

Latest push

Oishei is throwing its support behind a bill that would add freestanding children's hospitals in the state within the definition of an enhanced safety net hospital. In addition to Oishei, the bill also would benefit Blythedale Children's Hospital in Westchester County.

That proposal did not make it into the final state budget this spring, but the bill – sponsored by State Sen. Tim Kennedy and Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes, both Buffalo Democrats – could still move through the legislative process before the end of session in June.

That's what Oishei is hoping anyway.

Oishei, by the numbers

Dr. Stephen Turkovich, Oishei's chief medical officer, has last year's numbers memorized, quickly rattling off statistic after statistic.

In 2021, he said, Oishei admitted more than 14,000 babies, children and women. It had more than 3,500 births, more than 800 babies admitted to the neonatal intensive care unit and more than 400 children admitted through its Pediatric Trauma Program – one of only six Level I Pediatric Trauma Centers in the state.

More than 70% of Oishei's patients have Medicaid – that percentage is more than 90% when looking at its primary care and women's health center visits.

"Most of our reimbursement comes from Medicaid," he said. "And so the ability to drive and provide access to services really is generated by the New York State government through this reimbursement."

Like other facilities, Oishei points to New York's Medicaid reimbursement rate trailing other states, which can create financial challenges as the cost of care increases.

According to Kaleida-provided figures, Oishei had an operating loss in 2020 of $17.4 million, followed by a loss of $11.5 million last year. Pre-pandemic, Oishei would typically grind out an annual profit of 1% to 2%, or anywhere from $3 million to $8 million.

"We're at the point where it's not going to be sustainable," Turkovich said. "We need a mechanism, whether it be an enhanced safety net designation or other safeguards, to make sure that Medicaid funding for children's health care is preserved."

Money in the budget

The state budget includes funds for safety net providers.

Specifically, $1.6 billion is earmarked over two years for hospitals that are safety net providers, according to the Iroquois Healthcare Association, which represents more than 50 health systems across 32 upstate counties. Safety net providers, per the budget language, include public-benefit corporations, critical access hospitals and sole community hospitals.

More details are likely to come on how that money will be disbursed.

According to a list provided by Iroquois, there are 38 critical access or sole community hospitals, including Brooks-TLC Hospital System in Dunkirk, Cuba Memorial Hospital, Jones Memorial Hospital in Wellsville, Medina Memorial Hospital, Olean General Hospital and Wyoming County Community Hospital in Warsaw.

There also are 36 enhanced safety net hospitals across the state, including Erie County Medical Center and Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Oishei is hoping to join that list.

"We are clearly a safety net," said Jaros, who has led the hospital since 2014 and was at the helm when it relocated to the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus in 2017. "Without us, kids would have to go outside of Western New York or they would go without care."

THE LATEST

Catch up on news tied to Buffalo Niagara's economy:

Gary Quenneville is retiring from KeyBank on June 1, after helping oversee its recent growth as a top local executive, which included the bank's purchase of First Niagara Bank in 2016.

Frontier Group of Companies is wrapping up its $1.7 million transformation of the former Sheehan Residence for Retired Priests on Linwood Avenue into the new Residences@Linwood Manor, with 20 apartments.

As it pursues plans for a new "gateway" to downtown Buffalo, Legacy Development hopes to save two historic buildings on North Oak Street.

Buffalo city officials are hoping to turn the LaSalle Metro Rail station and surrounding land in University Heights into a new mixed-use project.

A consultant's report is recommending layoffs and early retirement incentives to reduce the size of SUNY-ECC's workforce, but it isn't calling for the shutdown of its South Campus.

Moog Inc. has closed its Russian office and expects to lose a few million dollars in sales because of the war in Ukraine.

Douglas Jemal has bought the parking lot that once was the site of the Century Theatre, with the idea of turning it into apartments and office or retail space. The Washington developer said specifics are still in flux, and a project may still be a couple of years away, especially given construction delays.

A new road into the heart of the former Bethlehem Steel complex was a key part of the effort to revive the site and attract new businesses. Now, officials are starting to plan for another new road.

Developer Paul Bliss is seeking more than $735,000 in tax breaks to construct an 80,000-square-foot building and six attached townhomes on a pair of vacant lots at 6842 and 6846 Main St. in Amherst.

Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo's Clotilde Perez-Bode Dedecker will retire at year's end after 15 years as president and CEO. She'll hand the reins to Betsy Constantine.

Looks like the trial period went well for Matthew Drake, the newly named executive vice president and chief financial officer for Kaleida Health. Drake, who has been interim CFO since November, was appointed to the permanent post on Wednesday, replacing Paul Belter, who retired in December.

The University at Buffalo will launch a new research center for improving plastics recycling using a $4.5 million grant from the state Department of Environmental Conservation.

Prominent Buffalo architectural firm Carmina Wood Morris is going though its first major changes in leadership since the firm was established two decades ago.

A small Airbnb-style, eight-room boutique hotel is being planned for Lancaster near Como Lake Park. The $2.8 million project would consist of an 18,000-square-foot, two-story mixed-use building, using a vacant lot that used to be home to Desiderio's and then Brother's restaurants.

Buffalo Next reporters Jonathan D. Epstein, Jon Harris, Natalie Brophy, Janet Gramza and Mike Petro contributed to this roundup.

