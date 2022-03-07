Buffalo Next: Roswell Park adding more beds in Buffalo

COMPILED BY JON HARRIS
March 7, 2022
Roswell expanding bed count in Buffalo
Roswell Park is busy forging affiliations all over the state as it leverages its brand as upstate New York's only National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer center.
But it is also growing at home at its 29-acre location on the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus. And that growth far from home and at home are intricately connected.
But first, the details of the Buffalo expansion: Roswell is expanding from 133 to 157 permanent inpatient beds in its hospital, which is a big jump of nearly 18% more beds.
The expansion has provisional approval from the state, and Roswell expects to begin construction soon to repurpose existing space.
Roswell will spend nearly $2.7 million on the project, according to paperwork filed with the state.
Here's what you should know about the project:
What's driving this?
About nine years ago, when Roswell was facing financial challenges and being pushed to limit its reliance on state funding (which it still receives), executives and consultants brainstormed what to do.
One of the solutions they came up with: Look beyond Western New York for new patients. Then-President and CEO Dr. Donald L. Trump – no, not that Donald Trump – said at the time the answer was forging ties with smaller hospitals across the state, which could bring more complex cases to the mothership.
That's exactly what's happened, driving the need for more beds at the Buffalo hospital.
Roswell has seen a more than 30% uptick in patients coming from medically underserved areas over the last five years, according to state documents. In addition, it has seen growth in referrals through the Roswell Park Care Network, the statewide alliance of affiliates it continues to build.
Another reason: Over the last five years, Roswell has seen a 46% surge in the number of patients coming to Buffalo with stage 3 and 4 cancers, the most severe.
In addition, more available therapies are requiring inpatient care, Roswell said in its application to the state.
Roswell's capacity constraints also are spelled out in the application, which showed that occupancy in Roswell's medical-surgical beds exceeded 95% on 231 days in its fiscal year ended March 2021, compared with just 43 days over that level five years ago.
What's the economic benefit?
In terms of jobs, staffing should increase by about 52 full-time-equivalent positions within three years of project completion. Roswell currently has about 3,700 employees.
It could also lead to higher inpatient revenue, according to projections submitted to the state.
In 2025, Roswell projects inpatient revenue of $292 million, which would be a 12% increase from about $260 million in 2020. With expenses projected to grow at a slower rate, the expansion would be profitable. Roswell expects inpatient net income to reach $19 million in 2025, up from just under $4 million in 2020.
Growing clinical revenue and income would be a big deal, further lessening Roswell's reliance on state funding that is prone to fluctuation.
– Jon Harris
Want to know more? Three stories to catch you up:
THE LATEST, IN CONTEXT
What: Highmark of Western and Northeastern New York, which changed its name from HealthNow New York a year ago after affiliating with Pittsburgh-based Highmark Inc., reported a loss of about $58 million on revenue of $3.1 billion last year. It was the insurer's first loss in six years.
Tell me more: While Highmark's revenue grew, its expenses grew much faster. In particular, it reimbursed doctors, hospitals and other health care providers $2.8 billion last year, up 14% from 2020. In addition, the Buffalo health plan made significant IT investments last year as part of its Highmark integration.
Why it matters: It shows just how much more was spent on medical care in the pandemic's second year, as pent-up demand for elective surgeries exploded and patients who put off routine care during 2020 ended up having more serious illnesses last year.
Overall, Highmark has reserves totaling $637 million, and the health's plan president said the loss won't affect the pricing of premiums for members.
"It's very important for us to note that we never look to make up for past losses as we move our premiums forward," Dr. Michael Edbauer said. "Each year is based on that given year. It's not on whether we had a surplus or a deficit the previous year. And I think that's very important for people to know."
ICYMI
Five reads from Buffalo Next:
1. Buffalo Niagara Marriott is going up for auction: The sale could mean the end of several years of financial limbo for the struggling hotel near University at Buffalo's North Campus, provided a new hotel owner has the wherewithal to revive it.
2. Wild times ahead when tournament rolls into town: The NCAA Tournament, featuring two sessions – with four basketball games on the opening day March 17 and two second-round games March 19 – will be a much-needed shot in the arm for a hospitality industry hit so hard by the pandemic the past two years. And the first day of the tournament, as luck would have it for downtown establishments, falls on St. Patrick's Day.
3. 43North winner TopSeedz is an unusual startup: The artisan seed and cracker manufacturer already has millions in sales. It is outgrowing its Cheektowaga space. And it has never raised money from outside investors, beyond the prizes it has won from startup competitions. Natalie Brophy looks at one of the Buffalo Niagara region's promising homegrown startups
4. After big loss, Catholic Health cuts 34 jobs: The reduction came in information technology and corporate services, affecting a small percentage of Catholic Health's workforce. But it is further proof of financial challenges at Western New York's second-largest health system.
5. Canisius College makes history as it names new president: Canisius College's next president, Steve K. Stoute, says he welcomes his historic role as the first person of color and the youngest to lead the college in its 150-year history. Stoute, 41, a vice president and chief of staff at Chicago’s DePaul University, was named Friday as the 25th president of Canisius. He will take over for retiring president John Hurley on July 1.
The Buffalo Next team gives you the big picture on the region’s economic revitalization. Email Business of Health Care reporter Jon Harris at jharris@buffnews.com.
Email tips to buffalonext@buffnews.com.