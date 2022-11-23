Buffalo Next: Roastery and café gets off the 'grounds' with help from startup program

BY MATT GLYNN

Nov. 23, 2022

Roastery and café gets off the 'grounds' with help from startup program

Alicia and Alisa Officer are living their dream of owning their own roastery and café, Unapologetic Coffee.

The gregarious 34-year-old twin sisters sell their coffee to customers locally and around the country. Their Buffalo café is a neighborhood gathering spot, attracting customers from both sides of Main Street at Utica. On Sundays, worshippers from a church down the street pour in after services.

The sisters have learned all about the dedication necessary to get this far with a small business.

"People see Instagram and they see Facebook, and that’s when you look like a diamond," Alisa said. "They don’t remember you when you were charcoal and you had to work at it and put some pressure in."

They also benefited from some coaching last year through M&T Bank's Multicultural Small Business Innovation Lab. The program, a collaboration between the bank and Canisius College, is kicking off its second year with a new crop of participants.

The six-week lab promotes development of racially and ethnically diverse entrepreneurs in Buffalo. It runs for six weeks, with two-hour sessions each week. The program covers everything from marketing and access to capital to creating business plans and establishing credit. M&T has expanded the number of participants this year, and is bringing the program to other markets where the bank operates.

“The interest truly has been overwhelming in a very positive way," said Eric Feldstein, M&T's regional president for Western New York. "It reinforces that we have in Buffalo so many talented multicultural entrepreneurs with brilliant ideas, that a partner such as M&T coming in and providing tools to help amplify their growth is so critical."

Last year, the innovation lab had 32 participants. This time, there were 87 applicants for 50 slots. And M&T doubled the total grant funding for the pitch competition held at the end to $20,000.

Just getting started

When Alicia and Alisa Officer joined the inaugural M&T lab last fall, their business was not yet open. Their roastery would debut at the end of 2021, and the coffee shop side followed early this year.

They soaked up all the knowledge that the program had to offer, including lessons from an M&T official about the importance of consistent branding.

The sisters were encouraged to join the lab in the first place by Shannon Johnson, an M&T business banker. Johnson already had a business relationship with Alicia through her work as an accountant. He knew the sisters' passion to win, and was confident they would be perfect for the lab, which culminates with pitches to a panel of judges.

"I bet that they would be successful participants," Johnson said.

Alicia and Alisa had never had to make a pitch like that before. But the experience was invaluable for them.

"Had they not made us act as if we were already an established corporation, I don’t think we would have ever presented ourselves that way," Alicia said.

They studied examples of other pitches. They focused on the fundamentals of presenting their problem, solution and request to the judges. They laid out their growth goals and prepared for the judges' questions.

"You cannot go into any program that’s going to potentially give you money and not give them a clear idea of how you intend to use their funds, whether it be investment banking or grant funding," Alicia said.

Johnson's instinct proved correct. The founders of Unapologetic Coffee won the second-place prize of $3,000, and put the funds toward legal services for the business.

The contest was helpful in ways beyond the prize money and learning to pitch, Alisa said.

"Some of the people in the audience today impact us: our first mentor, our first investor, our first wholesale order."

Continued growth

Completing the M&T small business lab propelled them into the University at Buffalo's Cultivator program, where Alicia and Alisa continue to grow as entrepreneurs.

"Our UB adviser always tells us, 'You can be a small business, but you have to think nationally,' " Alicia said. "That is our mindset: What does Unapologetic look like nationally, versus Unapologetic in Buffalo?”

While the M&T program only ran six weeks, connections and camaraderie among class members endure, Johnson said.

"Long after the six weeks have passed, they’re still working together," he said. "A year later, still working together. So I think that’s the best part."

A year after making their pivotal pitch, Alicia and Alisa are concentrating on building up their business. They see their location in keeping with their bigger-picture goals.

"There’s something to be said when you know you’ve placed yourself somewhere you know is underrepresented," Alysa said. "You know that it’s going to be work."

And that, as the sisters have shown, is something they're ready for.

