April 20, 2023

Rethinking hiring practices to appeal to young candidates

How can employers attract young job candidates?

It's a question many of them are eager to answer, amid a low unemployment rate and many jobs going unfilled.

Part of the solution lies in updating the ways employers try to connect with young people, and removing barriers to hiring, said Stephanie Peete, director of workforce development for Say Yes Buffalo.

Case in point: job interviews.

Peete recalled how Say Yes Buffalo last year hosted a day for employers to come talk to young people for apprenticeship work. Then, a concern arose.

"We were like, 'Oh, God, interview clothes,' " Peete said. Say Yes Buffalo staffers worried about making sure the students had proper attire to meet with employers, to make a good impression.

Then one of Peete's colleagues made a suggestion: "Why don't we just tell the employers not to look at their clothes?"

"Assume positive intent, assume that they come to the interview in their best and just interview them," Peete said.

"What that did for the employers is, they came casual, too," she said. "They came in jeans and sneakers. Who said that you have to come in a suit and tie, and your hair straightened?"

Peete was part of a recent panel, presented by the Buffalo Niagara Partnership, about attracting "next generation" talent. Grant Loomis, the Partnership's vice president of government affairs and economic development, said demographic trends make the topic a pressing one.

"It's estimated that 25% of the area's workforce will retire over the next decade," Loomis said. "This harsh reality makes the need for connecting with and employing young people critically important."

Employers can't rely strictly on recruiting people from outside the region to fill jobs – they also need to tap into talent already here, on the sidelines, Loomis said. "That includes young people in our community. Many of those young people are people of color."

More than a quarter of Erie County's population is nonwhite, he said. And a third of the region's K-12 students are children of color.

Here are some ideas the panelists offered for employers to connect with young job candidates:

Think about where you interview. "If you are a young person of color, walking into this big, corporate setting, you don't see anybody who looks like you, that's immediately intimidating," Peete said. "Let's not even talk about how hard it is to get there, sometimes."

Instead, she said, employers should think about meeting candidates in a lower-key setting such as a coffee shop, closer to where they live.

Create inclusive work environments. "We want employers to have a space to say, 'I don't know everything, but if I can get the assistance, I can be better,' " said Kenya Hobbs, the Partnership's director of community engagement and equity initiatives. "And we want our employees, our young folks to be able to come into environments and know they are going to have a sense of inclusivity.

"And that will create a sense of belonging for them, which will then impact the recruitment, as well as the retention for them, and keep them coming back, and giving that word of mouth that, 'Hey, that employer isn't so bad. They actually saw me,' " Hobbs said.

Listen to young people. Peete said it is essential for employers to get input from young people about their approach to employee outreach, onboarding and company culture, and to compensate them for that help.

"It's a long game, so be prepared for that," she said. "You're not going to fix it in three months. This is going to be a long-term strategy.

"But if you don't already don't have access to those young people, you need to think about connecting with an organization or community group that does," Peete said.

Create familiarity. Kate Sarata, executive director of the Service Collaborative of Western New York, said employers coming in for a lunch-and-learn or hosting a workplace visit for program participants can open doors. "Just that welcome, I think, starts to break down barriers," she said.

Keep at it. "Recruiting doesn't stop when a person walks in the door as an employee," said Niki DaSilva, senior director of programs and policy for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation. "You have to continuously build and educate and mentor those people beyond when they get in the door."

Keeping it virtual

It is annual shareholders meeting season. And companies seem content to stick with doing the meetings virtually only.

Many publicly traded companies switched to virtual shareholder meetings when the pandemic hit, amid health concerns over public gatherings.

But even as workers have flowed back into offices, the virtual format for the shareholders meetings has remained.

M&T Bank, which would draw a fairly big crowd to hear from its CEO at its downtown headquarters, held its annual meeting this week in an online format for the fourth straight year. KeyBank is also doing a virtual-only meeting next month, as did Moog Inc. earlier this year.

There are exceptions. Lake Shore Savings Bank has scheduled an in-person shareholders meeting in May in Dunkirk.

Shareholders meetings are heavily scripted affairs. Results of voting on shareholder proposals and election of directors are read aloud. The CEO reflects on the past year. But there could be moments of levity.

At the 2019 M&T meeting, shareholder Paul Durnan stepped to the microphone and asked chairman and CEO Rene Jones a question: "Who was the first person with a tablet to download data from the cloud?"

Jones repeated the question and thought about it, but seemed stumped.

Durnan delivered the kicker: "Think about it for a minute – it was Moses."

