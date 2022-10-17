Buffalo Next: Restoring cars, growing business in Lancaster

BY JONATHAN D. EPSTEIN

Oct. 17, 2022

It's a classic

There is apparently a lot of money in classic cars.

A Lancaster company that makes various fluid lines for classic cars and car repairs is undertaking a significant building expansion. Classic Tube – which fabricates pre-formed stainless-steel brake, transmission, fuel and carburetor tubes – is planning to construct an 18,800-square-foot building expansion to its current facility, located at 80 Rotech Drive.

The project, which is expected to be completed in one phase over 12 months, will also include creation of another 22 parking spaces on a 7,483-square-foot paved surface. The company has also pledged to reuse all excavated materials onsite.

Classic Tube was founded in 1989 by Paul and Lauren Fix to fill a void they identified in the classic car restoration market. It also now serves customers in the medical, heavy equipment, military and aerospace industries.

The Clarence Planning Board reviewed the project late last month. The board also considered a preliminary plan for the 52-lot Fieldstream subdivision, to be located on the north side of William Street, with a new public roadway that will extend 1,900 feet from William. The project, designed by Carmina Wood Design, includes new street lighting, public water, public sanitary sewer and storm sewer infrastructure to serve all the proposed lots.

And it evaluated a sketch plan for subdividing 75 acres of land at 611 Pavement Road near Peppermint Road into 10 large, single-family residential lots, as part of a deliberate effort to create lower-density housing.

– Jonathan D. Epstein

Clarence

The owner of J.F. Krantz Topsoil in Clarence is proposing a four-lot, single-family "open development area," using 12.5 acres of land on the east side of Heise Road, south of Martin Road, with access from Heise. The small residential neighborhood project would include a 500-foot-long private cul-de-sac and an onsite storm-water retention pond.

As part of the project, John Krantz asked the Clarence Planning Board to rezone the property from agricultural-rural residential to industrial business park, for the land south of the National Fuel Gas Co. line, located at the northeast corner of County and Heise roads.

West Seneca

The Seneca Greenhouse on Transit Road is getting so much business that it is adding another parking lot to accommodate its visitors.

The business at 2250 Transit, owned by Richard J. Flett, will be using part of a 2.33-acre vacant and wooded lot adjacent to its existing three-building complex, located near the intersection with the Aurora Expressway. One of the smaller buildings will be torn down to make room for the extra parking area, which adds to an existing lot along the street frontage.

Royalton

A developer is proceeding with his controversial effort to get the Town of Royalton to rezone 15 acres of a vacant 29.58-acre property as "light industrial," instead of "business, agricultural and residential" so he can pursue a reuse of the property for both storage and light manufacturing.

Kyle Brent, through a limited liability company, wants to redevelop 7691 Rochester Road for a mixed-use project that includes residential or commercial storage and office buildings. Initial plans called for construction of a 15,000-square-foot building to be used for residential storage and light manufacturing, leased to more than one small business tenant, according to the minutes of Town Board and Niagara County Planning Board meetings last year.

Both the Niagara County Planning Board and, more recently, the town planning board recommended approval by the Town Board, despite vehement opposition from some neighborhood homeowners concerned about a potential impact on their own property values.

The project was previously reviewed by the county Planning Board in November 2021, and then by the town board, and a full environmental review is underway because the project would be located near the Erie Canal. Site plan approval is still required later.

Niagara

Covanta Environmental Solutions is expanding its solid waste facility at 8335 Quarry Road, demolishing an existing building and replacing it with a new 2,500-square-foot structure. The company also plans to build a 5,000-square-foot addition to a second existing building.

The operation is currently "grandfathered" as a non-conforming facility," but Covanta wants the 1.6-acre property rezoned from light industrial to heavy industrial with a special-use permit, operational permit modifications and area variances. It already operates as a solid-waste facility, is near other industrial operations and doesn't plan any changes to the nature or footprint of the facility, but the town's amended zoning ordinance now only allows such businesses in heavy industrial zones.

Lockport

In Lockport, an Alabama commercial developer is proposing to construct a new Tractor Supply store on 5.6 acres of land at 1110 S. Transit Road, owned by Barbara Robinson. The project by Hix Snedeker Co. LLC requires site plan, engineering, architectural review, Niagara County Planning Board, state Department of Transportation and special-use permit approvals.

The Daphne, Ala.-based developer has 5.3 million square feet of projects in its portfolio in 23 states, including over 70,000 square feet in New York.

Josh Allen and Kaleida leaders announced the largest gift yet for the Patricia Allen Fund – $2 million from West Herr Automotive.

A strike has ended at Sysco Syracuse, which was affecting about 30 drivers from the Buffalo area.

A Buffalo Bills stadium deal won't be done for months as another extension agreement was reached.

Local hotel operator Jay Patel purchased the Millennium Hotel in Cheektowaga.

The final phase of the Colvin Estates housing development in Buffalo is getting underway.

A conference examined ways to improve food security in Buffalo: The American Food Equity Conference identified programs that will help ease the food insecurity plaguing Buffalo’s East Side and other low-income areas. But they need money to succeed.

Workers at the Geico office in Amherst are trying to form a union and become the insurer's first site to successfully organize – but it won't be easy.

A new microbrewery is on tap for the West Side neighborhood near the H.H. Richardson complex.

Plans to turn the former Lion Brewery on Jefferson Avenue into apartments won backing from the Buffalo Planning Board.

A Cleveland auto dealer plans to open a car sales business on the site of the former Parker's Great British Institution business across from the Tesla plant on South Park Avenue.

The president of Oishei Children's Hospital is leaving for a new job.

1. For kids with autism, a different way of learning: Canisius College's Institute for Autism Research offers a unique social skills intervention that starts with young children, but could improve the quality of life for all autistic people.

2. As Micron picks Syracuse, will Genesee County ever land its own semiconductor win? The Science and Technology Advanced Manufacturing Park, or STAMP, pitches its ability to lure workers from both Rochester and Buffalo. But is its location, in an isolated spot in the Town of Alabama, more of a liability than economic development officials think?

3. Will there be enough snowplow drivers this year? Some municipalities say they are short-staffed, and others say they are ready for the winter months.

4. A handful of solar farms proposed for sites across Western New York will be among the biggest in the state, which is pushing to get more electricity from renewable sources.

5. Let's strike! But just for a day or two: It is all part of a shifting strategy by labor unions to pressure employers, while limiting the financial pain work stoppages inflict on workers.

