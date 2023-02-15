BY MIKE PETRO

Feb. 15, 2023

State Restaurant Association, sportsbooks calling for expanding gaming licenses

Mobile sports betting has been a hit in its first year of operation in New York State, bringing in more than $16 billion in wagers. Now, some restaurants and bars want a piece of that pie.

The State Restaurant Association is calling for expanding gaming licenses to include these establishments.

Kevin Dugan, director of government affairs for the New York State Restaurant Association, said he’s heard from bars and restaurants in Western New York that are interested.

“It’s a huge sports area. With the Buffalo Bills, obviously, and with the Sabres doing well, there is a big appetite for this,” Dugan said.

On-premises sports betting kiosks have the potential to stimulate increased revenue, meet consumer demand and provide a boost for the bottom line of restaurants and bars, some of which are still suffering in a post-pandemic environment, the association noted.

The expansion would allow a sports bettor the option of patronizing a local restaurant or sports bar while watching a sports event. The owners of establishments could promote the betting opportunities and work specials around it to get more people in the door and keep them there for longer times. It could also allow for sportsbook lounges to offer betting at kiosks. A similar law has been adopted in D.C., Maryland and Ohio, as well as Canadian provinces.

The state Senate held hearings on mobile sports wagering last week. Dugan said some of the bigger companies in the sportsbook industry spoke during these hearings and pushed for expanding licenses to allow bars and restaurants to participate.

For the moment, expanding sports wagering to bars and restaurants is just an idea. No legislation is in yet, but discussion continues over what that could look like, he added.

“We’re hopeful that there seems to be some momentum behind this,” Dugan said.

It would not be a fit for all restaurants, likely working best for sports bars and restaurants where people go to watch games. But it may not be suitable for fine dining or family-focused restaurants, Dugan said.

“New York sports fans have enthusiastically embraced sports betting, either at brick-and-mortar casinos or from their mobile devices, and are hungry for more,” said Melissa Fleischut, president/CEO of the New York State Restaurant Association.

Michele Ciavarella, executive chair of Elys Game Technology Corp., said that expanding sports betting to neighborhood establishments could play a pivotal role in recovery in the hard-hit leisure and hospitality sector.

Recent survey data revealed that restaurant and bar operators are facing elevated costs, supply chain disruptions, staffing shortages and low profitability. Prior to the pandemic, the restaurant industry was a $50-billion industry in New York, producing $4 billion annually in sales tax revenue.

"We firmly believe that New York State represents an optimal landscape for leveraging the enthusiasm for sports betting at retail establishments as demonstrated by the extraordinary success of mobile betting in the first year since regulation,” Ciavarella said.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said in January that the state collected more than $900 million in taxes and licensing fees from mobile sports betting during the first year of operation.

“The restaurant industry is well positioned to take advantage of this burgeoning marketplace and grow New York’s sports betting footprint,” Fleischut said.

“We understand sports betting terminals and kiosks might not have a place in every restaurant, and expanding available licenses may not be a silver bullet for the industry," she said. "However, for those where this is a fit, the additional revenue from on-premises sports betting could mean the difference between closing and survival.”

Credit Union donates to FeedMore WNY based on Bills playoff points

For a third straight season, Broadview Federal Credit Union has donated to FeedMore WNY based on the number of points the Buffalo Bills scored during their playoff run, and this season, it added a little extra something.

Broadview gave $10,000 to FeedMore WNY in honor of the Bills, who advanced to the AFC divisional round for a second straight season.

The initiative started with the credit union donating $125 per point during the wild card round, committing $4,250 after the Bills defeated the Miami Dolphins 34-31 on Jan. 15. The next week, Broadview donated $250 per point, and though the Bills lost to the Cincinnati Bengals 27-10, it still amounted to $2,500 for FeedMore WNY. But instead of donating $6,750, Broadview made a total donation of $10,000.

Broadview, the newly merged organization that was formed by the joining of SEFCU and CAP COM, has now donated a combined $45,000 to fight hunger in Western New York during the Bills’ playoff runs of the past three seasons, which include a trip to the AFC Championship game in 2021.

New York doled out $50 million in funds to WNY health care providers, which will fuel several expansions

Customers using food stamps are now able to shop using Wegmans.com and the Wegmans app. The first three orders will be delivered free.

The union that organized workers at hundreds of Starbucks stores is trying to organize workers at the Tesla plant in South Buffalo.

An Ellicottville brewery and distillery is planning a big expansion.

Athenex is conducting a reverse stock split to avoid having its shares delisted from the Nasdaq.

Erie County is seeking a developer for the historic Wendt Mansion.

The Erie County health commissioner addressed the need for more – and better – services for mental health patients.

Medaille University has cut eight jobs as enrollment dips.

Office vacancies are rising across the Buffalo Niagara region – and especially downtown.

Niacet is planning to expand its Niagara Falls factory.

Six weeks after the December blizzard, some stores damaged by looters still haven't reopened.

Life Storage received an $11 billion hostile takeover bid from the nation's biggest self-storage firm, Public Storage.

1. Inside Brooks-TLC's seven-year push for a new hospital: Now, more than ever, it feels like Brooks-TLC Hospital System's plan for a new hospital in Fredonia is at a critical juncture. Could the long-delayed plan finally be moving forward?

2. Mechatronics, the new, in-demand tech field fueled by ECC and Northland Training Center: Despite ECC’s struggles with declining enrollment, its mechatronics program is thriving. The program is in its fourth year, and this spring will reach over 200 graduates.

3. A different type of developer: How an East Buffalo laundromat project is an example of a new type of development that could help transform neighborhoods, one building at a time.

4. The Buffalo Sabres are in the thick of a playoff chase for the first time in a decade and fans are slowly starting to return to the KeyBank Center, where attendance is way up from last year, but empty seats remain plentiful.

5. The cannabis industry is starting to establish itself in Western New York, but companies in that sector have to be careful about actually using the word cannabis, because it is still illegal on the federal level.

