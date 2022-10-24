Buffalo Next: Rehabbing an old hospital: Recovery Center of Niagara coming to Newfane

BY JON HARRIS

Oct. 24, 2022

Closed Newfane hospital getting new life

The former Inter-Community Memorial Hospital in Newfane hasn't had this much going on in a long time.

Over the last 18 months, a downstate group has injected more than $2 million into the former hospital, which is being turned into a facility that will offer inpatient detoxification and rehabilitation services for those struggling with substance use disorders.

The Recovery Center of Niagara, at 2600 William St., is hoping to open in December or January, and an open house with local officials is scheduled for 11 a.m. Nov. 3.

Attendees will see major changes within the former Newfane campus of Eastern Niagara Hospital, which closed the site in 2019 and sold the 7.5-acre property to the downstate group in early 2021 for $650,000.

For instance, a former lab has been turned into a kitchen area. There's a gym area and a game room, complete with a ping pong table. There are places to watch TV and socialize. Outside, the courtyard is newly landscaped, and there's a basketball court.

Who is behind the facility?

Recovery Center of Niagara's president is Donna Mae DePola, a 35-year veteran of the drug rehab field who has been in recovery herself for 36 years.

DePola, a 73-year-old Brooklyn native – with the accent to prove it – said she started using drugs at 9 years old.

Later in life, as a successful business person, she called herself a "functioning substance abuser" who was burning through $4,000 in cash a week to feed her addiction.

It wasn't until around 1985 when her mother got sick and ended up in the intensive care unit for a health issue that DePola had that moment of clarity: "What am I doing? I shouldn't be using drugs. I tried to stop."

It wasn't easy to do but, through it all, she maintained honesty with herself and those trying to help her.

"I felt honesty was important for me to get clean, and it's important in this field," she said.

DePola also has a close personal connection to the ongoing opioid crisis: Her wife, Ann Marie Perrotto, lost her 22-year-old son, Christopher, to an overdose in April 2011. He had been prescribed painkillers for a back injury following a car accident.

Now, DePola wears a necklace that has Christopher's photo.

While DePola is the lead administrative official, the entity, Recovery Center of Niagara, was established in April 2021 and has four owners listed in state records: Jamie Schwartz and Allen Zevi Friedman, each with 10% ownership, and Joel Basch and Yosef Rabinowitz, who each own 40%. All four have experience, in either ownership or management, with other substance use treatment centers.

The need

In an Aug. 8 letter to the state Office of Addiction Services and Supports, the Niagara County Community Services Board noted that, from 2019 to 2021, Niagara County's opioid-related overdoses increased by 65% and the number of fatalities tripled.

The county also will lose a 30-bed substance abuse rehabilitation unit at Eastern Niagara Hospital sometime next year, when the Lockport hospital is slated to close and be replaced by Catholic Health System's Lockport Memorial Hospital. (Eastern Niagara at one time had that 30-bed unit at its Newfane site, but returned it to Lockport when it closed the Newfane campus in 2019.)

Public records show Recovery Center of Niagara received some opposition from other local providers, which were concerned that an additional provider could worsen the existing health care staffing crunch.

In addition, some were worried Recovery Center of Niagara would transport patients to Newfane from New York City, which DePola and others have said will not happen.

"We're going to make this a place for the community," she said.

The future

The Behavioral Health Services Advisory Council has recommended the center for approval by the state Office of Addiction Services and Supports, which still needs to formally approve the project and issue an operating certificate, the office said in a statement.

Once the center is ready to open, DePola said the plan is to open with 40 beds – 15 in detoxification and 25 in rehabilitation.

Right now, DePola said they have about 30 employees coming in and getting trained. Eventually, the center could have around 60 full-timers and 30 part-timers.

She could see the center increasing to 80 beds, but that's something that would take about 18 months to two years.

"You have to do it right," she said, "and the company I work for and the people I work with, we do it right from beginning to end."

