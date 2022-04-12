Buffalo Next: Refugee workers offer talent pool for employers struggling to hire

BY MATT GLYNN

April 12, 2022

Refugees offer talent pool for employers struggling to hire

As local employers struggle to fill job openings, there's a talent pool they might not have considered: refugees who have moved to the Buffalo Niagara region.

Some local companies, including Buffalo Wire Works, Confer Plastics and Avanti Advanced Manufacturing, have highlighted their experiences welcoming refugees to their workforces.

There's opportunity for more employers to hire refugees, from a variety of different sectors, said Grant Loomis, vice president of government affairs and economic development at the Buffalo Niagara Partnership.

"We know our members need employees and are looking for new ways to build viable talent pipelines," Loomis said. "Here, we have a growing talent pool in our community that for the most part remains untapped."

Employers have been searching for ways to hire new talent amid a tight job market. For some kinds of businesses, like manufacturers, hiring remote workers is not an option. They need people who can report to a job site to do their work.

The region's largest business organization sees refugee resettlement in the region as a positive force for economic development.

"We know that these folks come to our community bringing a whole host of skills and interests that employers can tap into," Loomis said.

The Partnership is encouraging employers to think about whether hiring refugees would be a good fit for them. There are potential obstacles to consider. There might be a language barrier, for instance. And transportation could be an issue, if an employer is located outside an urban center and access by public transportation is limited.

Loomis said refugee resettlement agencies say chances for success are greater if an employer has multiple openings and can hire multiple refugees at once, Loomis said. That way, the new hires feel more comfortable settling into the workplace.

And it's not just manufacturers who should consider hiring refugees to meet their workforce needs, Loomis said. There are also potential hiring matches for employers in areas such as health care, information technology and engineering.

In some cases, refugees are licensed professionals in the countries that they left. Even if they're not able to immediately start practicing their profession in New York State – for example, physicians – they might get placed in a role that "gets them back on the path to the kind of job they were doing in the country they came from," he said.

"It's exciting for us to be able to help employers understand that there are a variety of skill sets and education levels that these refugees have that are coming to our community," he said. "It affords new opportunities to tap into the talent pool."

Loomis said the Partnership has received "overwhelmingly positive" feedback from employers who have hired refugees over the years.

"They are dedicated employees, they are hardworking, they are responsible, they are eager to do a good job, they are very thankful for the job and in terms of a new start in this country," he said. "And they very much want to be a contributing member of society."

Bank of America bringing back workers

Add Bank of America to the list of employers bringing employees back to the office for at least part of the week.

Bloomberg reported that the bank plans to bring workers back to its offices by June 1, whether they are vaccinated or not.

"We are using a flexible approach: employees have some flexibility to work from home, but they are strongly encouraged to collaborate with colleagues in person," said Susan Atran, a bank spokeswoman.

Bank of America has 600 employees in the Buffalo area, including at its branches, Fountain Plaza offices and operations center in Elma. The bank doesn't specify how many of those employees work in nonbranch settings.

University at Buffalo President Satish Tripathi thinks UB is one of the reasons why Western New York should win one of the $100 million tech hubs planned by the federal government. Tripathi says UB has experts and research in all the tech areas that are growing right now, from artificial intelligence and data science to robotics, cybersecurity and biomedical sciences.

When the Kmart in Avenel, N.J., closes its doors for good April 16, the number of Kmarts in the U.S. – once well over 2,000 – will be down to three, with a handful of stores still left outside the continental U.S., according to multiple reports, in a retail world now dominated by Walmart, Target and Amazon.

Goldin Auctions sold a 2018 Panini National Treasures Josh Allen rookie card No. 163 for $312,000 on Saturday, the most ever for an Allen card, the auction house said. The card is signed by the Buffalo Bills star quarterback and includes a piece of a jersey.

Despite harsh criticism from some state lawmakers, the $600 million going toward a new Buffalo Bills stadium was part of the $220 billion state budget passed by the New York State Legislature on Saturday morning, nine days after the deadline for completing the spending plan.

Another Starbucks is unionizing. The vote count by the National Labor Relations Board brings to six the number of Buffalo-area Starbucks stores where workers have voted to be represented by Starbucks Workers United.

Four years after unveiling the first of three separate mortgage fraud indictments against Rochester real estate mogul Robert C. Morgan and several other defendants, the federal government Monday settled for minimal guilty pleas from Morgan's son, his finance chief and a Buffalo mortgage broker, while dropping almost all of its claims against most of the others.

1. The entangled interests of the two main players in the McKinley Mall’s future are making hopes for a revival all the more dim: Mall owner Kohan Retail Investment Group and developer Benderson Development Co. have yet to speak and they appear to differ on their visions for the property and its outer parcels.

2. Buffalo startup raises $100 million for green idea: plug-in excavators: "When you put energy storage where the energy is being used, you really transform the way we rely and depend on energy, and you make it completely resilient," Viridi Parente Chairman and CEO Jon Williams said. "That's what we've really been building."

3. Adam Desmond: Commercial development will continue, but with adjustments: "Buffalo is not thought of as being an innovation tech center, but we are quietly marching our way, and what continues to help drive it is you’ve got good banks," says Desmond, regional market executive for commercial lending in the Buffalo Niagara area at Tompkins Financial Corp.

4. As pandemic eases, office workers head back – with some staying on hybrid schedules: With the Omicron wave over and mask mandates lifted, employers are navigating how to bring workers back, for at least part of the week.

5. Amazon gets a warmer reception in Niagara County: After being largely driven out of town by hostility in Grand Island, e-commerce giant Amazon brought its $300 million proposal for a massive distribution warehouse to the Town of Niagara, where it seemed to find a more amenable reception from local residents.

