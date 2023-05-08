BY JON HARRIS

May 8, 2023

More information could help consumers

Late last month, a 70-year-old man with Parkinson's disease and dementia wandered from Brompton Heights, an Amherst assisted living facility. He wasn't found until about 30 hours later, and was then transported to the hospital.

About five-and-a-half years earlier, an 87-year-old woman, who had mild dementia, wandered from the same facility on a cold, wintry night in December 2017. She was found hours later and, suffering from hypothermia, was taken to the hospital.

Both cases put a spotlight on Brompton Heights, classified as an adult care facility (a long-term, nonmedical residential service for adults who are no longer able to live independently).

But if members of the public desired to learn more about past incidents at Brompton Heights – or any other adult care facility, for that matter – it wouldn't be that easy. This kind of research, in particular, could be crucial for family members evaluating adult care facilities for a loved one.

In their research, they would find surprisingly little information online about the facility from the agency that actually licenses and regulates adult care facilities: the state Health Department.

And that is something, consumer advocates say, that needs to change.

What you would find

The Health Department maintains the New York State Health Profiles website, where the public can find quality and safety information on health providers across the state.

What you would find on Brompton Heights: The facility was issued 36 violations, resulting from 27 inspections conducted between Jan. 1, 2019, and Dec. 31, 2022. Eleven of those inspections resulted in no violations.

The facility also was hit with one $3,525 civil penalty over that four-year stretch.

But there's minimal information readily available about what led to those violations, and no comparative data for the public to know whether 36 violations over four years is a lot.

For example, the most recent violation against Brompton Heights came in a report issued Aug. 23, 2021.

For that violation, the state cites regulation 1001.11(b) and includes only the regulation's text: "The operator shall ensure sufficient staff in number and qualifications to conduct the functions specified for an adult home or enriched housing program."

What is not provided on the agency's website is specific inspection details, spelling out exactly what occurred at an adult care facility that led to the citation.

The state does require adult care facilities to have copies of state inspections available for public review at their facilities. In addition, members of the public can file a Freedom of Information Law request to obtain inspection records.

But those same steps are not required to view data on nursing homes in the state.

More information on nursing homes

The Health Profiles website has much more information readily available about nursing homes.

That includes quality ratings, data that can be used to compare facilities to statewide averages, detailed reports of nursing home inspections, an indication of the scope and severity of each citation and a facility's plan of correction.

Lindsay Heckler, supervising attorney at the Center for Elder Law & Justice, said if the Health Department provided the public with the same online access for files on adult care facilities as nursing homes, it would help families trying to decide on the best facility for their loved one.

"If they don't have the information available on the Profiles website," she said, "how can they do a thorough investigation to make that informed choice?"

Health Department spokesperson Monica Pomeroy said the agency is "exploring ways to level set the data publicly available" on its website.

Compare that to what the Health Department told The Buffalo News for a December 2019 story that brought up these same issues: A spokesperson at the time said the department would "continue to look at ways to expand the information we make publicly available."

Richard J. Mollot, executive director of the Long Term Care Community Coalition, said his organization has long called for more oversight and transparency around adult care facilities such as assisted-living providers.

He said some assisted-living facilities "are great, but others are not, and there is no way for the public to know."

"Even when facilities are cited, there is extremely limited information made available to the public about what happened and what, if anything, the facility is planning to do to correct the problem so that it does not reoccur," he said. "Seniors and their families are largely left in the dark about the quality and safety of the assisted living facilities in their community."

