BY JONATHAN D. EPSTEIN

April 3, 2023

Making history

For more than 70 years, Buffalo's official public works garage has sat on Broadway, just east of Michigan Avenue and downtown Buffalo. It has served as the depot for snowplows, garbage trucks and construction equipment, as well as for loading up road salt on trucks in the winter.

But would you believe it is historic, too?

At least, that is what Preservation Buffalo Niagara says. It wants to have the Broadway Barns at 201 Broadway designated as a local landmark. And the Buffalo Preservation Board is taking it under consideration – although not everyone is convinced.

"How much original fabric is left in this building?" asked Eric Lander, the panel's vice chair.

It is not that PBN wants to preserve the history of Buffalo's trash removal or snowfighting efforts. It is what the building was before 1948 that conservationists care about. And losing it could have them up in arms.

Originally started in 1858, the first building on the 5.3-acre site – which extends back to William Street – was the New York State Broadway Arsenal. According to documentation submitted by the preservation group to the Preservation Board, the Arsenal was home to the 65th Regiment through the Civil War, and also stored artillery.

That was followed by a much larger pressed-brick addition in 1884 for the Broadway Armory and drill hall, built onto the front of the arsenal to create not only the largest gathering space in the city, but the largest floor space in the country at the time. The entire regiment was able to train within its walls, and a rifle range was added in 1899.

When the 65th Regiment built a new facility on Masten Street, the Broadway complex was turned over to the city and converted into the Broadway Auditorium, providing a convention center space large enough to hold significant gatherings and conferences, masquerade balls and circuses, big concerts and major sporting events – including significant boxing matches and the city's first professional hockey and lacrosse games.

Capitalizing on its proximity to hotels, the business district and a rail station, it became the city's most prominent venue until 1940, hosting notables such as Presidents Woodrow Wilson, William Howard Taft and Theodore Roosevelt.

By the late 1940s, it was supplanted by the new Memorial Auditorium. That is when it was renovated and turned over to the Department of Public Works as a central garage.

However, the original arsenal building was mostly destroyed in a 1948 fire, with a rear addition constructed that incorporated the only remaining original facade, and other additions later built through 1952 on the front and sides.

Today, the sprawling complex may not look like much, and even seems disjointed. And it is out of place sitting just a block from the African-American Heritage Corridor, the Michigan Street Baptist Church, and other cultural sites.

That is why the city is pursuing a redevelopment of the entire site, in a manner more befitting the legacy that surrounds it.

But that is also why the preservation group wants to make sure it is protected from destruction, so that any reuse retains the essence of its historic character. To the group, the complex was not only the site of 82 years of military, sports, music and political events, but reflects Buffalo's heyday as one of the nation's largest and most prominent cities

A public hearing will be held on April 27.

– Jonathan D. Epstein

Welcome to Buffalo Next. This newsletter from The Buffalo News will bring you the latest coverage on the changing Buffalo Niagara economy – from real estate to health care to startups. Read more at BuffaloNext.com.

WHAT'S HAPPENING WITH ...

SparkCharge

Then: The 43North competition winner from 2018, which makes portable electric vehicle charging units, has been searching for more space for product development in order to accommodate its growth. It was already a tenant at the Northland Central building at 683 Northland Ave., when it approached building owner Buffalo Urban Development Corp. about moving into the nearby facility at 612 Northland.

That is where the Albright-Knox Art Gallery had set up its temporary East Side outpost while its new Elmwood Avenue facility is under construction, but the museum was ending its lease there, and BUDC wanted a new tenant. So, SparkCharge proposed a lease, only to lose out to California cannabis investor and developer Zephyr Partners, which offered the same terms, but ultimately couldn't complete the lease, anyway.

Now: BUDC tried coming back to SparkCharge, but that company had already found a different site, which has just been revealed.

According to Hunt Commercial agent Amanda M. Hirsch, after a yearlong search, SparkCharge signed a seven-year lease for 40,000 square feet at 425 Cayuga Drive in Cheektowaga, in a building owned by McGuire Development Co.

Starting in late spring or early summer, it will initially occupy 15,000 square feet, while current tenant Nexgistics remains in the rest until their own new building in Pembroke is completed, expected by year-end.

THE LATEST

Life Storage agreed to be a acquired in a $12.7 billion deal.

The first retail cannabis licenses were awarded in Western New York.

Imagine Staffing made a deal.

Tesla's solar roof hasn't been selling.

Controversial plans by developer Douglas Jemal to renovate a historic building won approval.

The developer of the Piano Keys project wants tax breaks.

A local workforce development program is getting a $1 million grant.

A German company plans to move into a vacant factory in Falconer.

A federal appeals court judge lifted the injunction barring legal cannabis retail licenses from being issued in Western New York. What's next?

Buffalo Niagara was front and center as senators grilled former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz on its union stance.

The Salvation Army's Buffalo expansion project is expanding.

The new owners of the Lenhart Hotel on Chautauqua Lake have big plans for the historic inn.

The Buffalo Niagara region's unemployment rate took an unusual turn during February.

Buffalo Niagara tax filers could get an extension until May 15, but you'll have to work for it.

ICYMI

Five reads from Buffalo Next:

1. Moog Inc. has a new CEO, Pat Roche, and he's taking over at a time when the motion control equipment company is on a big push to expand its Elma complex.

2. Ever wonder how your Amazon package makes it from the warehouse to your house? Our reporter, Samantha Christmann, found out that it's no easy task.

3. Dr. Steven Lipshultz arrived in Buffalo in 2018 with a reputation as a renowned pediatric cardiologist and a prolific researcher. His tenure here ended in March amid two lawsuits. And another top University at Buffalo gene researcher says he was forced out by his now-former boss.

4. For the founders of Mod Tech Labs, winning the 43North competition means starting over in a new city as they continue trying to build their business.

5. For Ted's Hot Dogs, finding a quality bun that can handle its signature footlong hot dogs has been a struggle. Now, its owner hopes it has found a lasting solution.

The Buffalo Next team gives you the big picture on the region's economic revitalization. Buying a building? Redeveloping a property? Got a tip? Reach Real Estate & Development reporter Jonathan D. Epstein at 716-849-4478 or email him at jepstein@buffnews.com.

Was this email forwarded to you? Sign up to get the latest in your inbox five days a week.