Buffalo Next: Powering up after purchases

BY JONATHAN D. EPSTEIN

Nov. 1, 2022

Getting a charge out of shopping

Electric vehicle owners who shop at the Lexington Co-Op's Hertel Avenue location can now get a boost for their car, along with their groceries.

The member-owned retail cooperative installed two Level 2 charging stations with a total of four 240-volt ports, capable of completely charging a vehicle in six hours.

The equipment and installation by Montante Solar was funded by incentives from National Grid that covered 50% of the total cost, through the utility's Electric Vehicle Make-Ready Program.

"Electric vehicle adoption is on the rise across New York State, and the co-op’s Level 2 charging stations are proven customer amenities that can benefit co-op members and visitors who are looking to to top off their EVs as they shop the market or walk the surrounding neighborhood," said Whitney Skeans, National Grid’s senior program manager for electric vehicles in New York.

The charging stations will be available from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily. Currently, the first hour of charging is free, but vehicle owners must then pay $2.50 per hour, and must use Chargepoint for transactions.

“The co-op was built on the idea of sustainability,” said Jenny Bruce, the Co-op's safety compliance and sustainability coordinator. “The installation of these EV charging stations reinforces our values.”

Montante also installed EV charging stations at the Tri-Main Center at 2495 Main St.

– Jonathan D. Epstein

What: Want to know how old – and safe -– your home is?

The Erie County Health Department has unveiled a searchable property records database that allows owners and renters to easily find out when their residence was built. The collaborative project with the county's Real Property Tax Services presents publicly available information about a home's age, alongside information about lead poisoning.

“Our department heard the feedback from the public and media calling for a way to see lead inspection records for any property,” Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein said. "We hope all Erie County residents and landlords use it to confirm when their home was built and alert themselves to potential lead hazards that exist in or outside their property.”

Tell me more: The service was introduced at the end of October during Lead Poisoning Prevention Week as an extra resource to increase awareness and prevent harm, especially to young children.

Why it matters: Although the use of lead paint was phased out during the 1960s and 1970s, those products were routinely used for decades in home construction and repair. Any home built before 1978 likely contains lead paint. In particular, deteriorated paint is a potential health hazard, and exposure to paint dust and chips can lead to poisoning of young children.

Adults and children can get lead into their bodies by breathing in the dust or by swallowing lead dust that settles in food and on surfaces. There is no safe level for lead in the blood for children.

Ciminelli Real Estate Corp.

Now: Ciminelli and Gordon Brothers said last week that they bought another Boston-area research-and-development building, paying $18.2 million for a 151,564-square-foot facility in Billerica, Mass. The purchase comes months after the partners bought a Norwood, Mass., property for $24.5 million, and gives Ciminelli a total local portfolio of 10 buildings with 830,000 square feet of space.

What: A group of local artists has completed four murals on building facades along Main Street at the north end of Niagara Falls, in a collaboration with organizations, community members and other stakeholders to create public awareness about key topics. The lead artist is Tyshaun Tyson, with help from Amira Moore and Princess Williams.

Tell me more: The murals, commissioned as part of the Niagara Falls National Heritage Area's placemaking initiative and completed in one week, are:

• "History Lives Here," at 1810 Main.

• "We are the Community," at 1802 Main.

• "Imagine the Possibilities," at 1708 Main.

• "This Was a School," at 1810 Main.

Why it matters: The placemaking effort is designed to engage the community through public art and prompt conversations about the city's historic legacy and future potential. The Niagara Falls National Heritage Area is one of 55 National Heritage Areas nationwide, and was designated by Congress in 2008 to preserve and promote cultural resources from Niagara Falls to Old Fort Niagara in Youngstown.

Catch up on the latest news from the Buffalo Niagara economy:

Nearly a year after the first Starbucks stores in Buffalo voted to unionize, talks on a first contract agreement are moving slowly.

The three Fucillo auto dealerships on Grand Island have been sold to an Ithaca dealer.

A federal judge in Buffalo has granted Starbucks' request that the Starbucks Workers United union turn over all of its messages with reporters, raising questions about free speech issues.

Uniland is seeking tax breaks for the second warehouse it plans to build in Lackawanna.

Young Development is moving ahead with a $17 million apartment project in Lancaster, with 50 units.

The Town of Tonawanda nursing home where a resident fell from a window to her death has been fined by the state.

The long-delayed Sawyer's Landing development in Amherst is poised to move forward, but at a much higher cost.

SUNY Erie Community College President David Balkin has been suspended with pay.

Evans Bank executives think they are in a good position to weather a slowing economy.

M&T Bank is expanding the footprint of its downtown tech hub by adding new space in the Lafayette Court Building.

Nine Main Street businesses are getting grants for facade and building improvements.

The conversion of an Amherst Street bowling alley into apartments is moving ahead.

The developer of a lakeside cannabis growing operation is preparing to launch its own worker training program.

Goodwill of WNY is getting $3.6 million in federal funds to expand is Goodskills Career Builder program.

The timing of the plans to remake the homeopathic hospital building at Gates Circle into apartments and commercial space is in flux as the economy cools and interest rates rise, the developer says.

M&T Bank remains the largest small business lender in the region.

Community groups are calling for transparency in a stadium benefits plan.

CleanFiber is seeking approval for an expansion in Hamburg.

There's a new senior residential community plan in Amherst.

A pair of new retailers – Sierra and Homesense – picked Amherst for their first stores in Western New York.

