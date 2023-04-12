BY SAMANTHA CHRISTMANN

April 12, 2023

The return of the Hut stymied by machine malfunction

Pizza Hut returned to Western New York this week, and customers were waiting – so many that they may have put unexpected strain on the fledgling location.

When the soft opening for the first of its locations at 3669 Delaware Avenue happened in Kenmore on Tuesday, the restaurant had a line of customers out the door an hour before opening.

But, perhaps due to the fast and furious demand, the location's machines went down later in the day, leading to a temporary closure. The store was back open Wednesday, and by 3 p.m., had a line of 10 people out the door, but machines were still glitching on and off, a worker said.

There are three more Pizza Hut locations in the works, at 4770 Transit Road in Depew, 4005 Sheridan Drive in Amherst and 4243 Genesee St. in Cheektowaga. Those stores will open sometime this month.

The new Pizza Hut concept is a takeout model, compared to its previous incarnation, which had sit-down, takeout and delivery options. Gone are the red roofs, the red cups and the cozy, wooden booths; but nostalgia for the personal pan remains.

Its celebrated return begs the age-old question: With so many great local pizzerias in Western New York, why get so excited for a chain?

"People miss the hut," Lori Allan of Depew said. "Yes, it's Buffalo. And yes, we have better pizza, but their pan pizza is unparalleled."

Allan saw news of the chain's return on a local real estate agent's page, which was shared more than a thousand times. She said Pizza Hut is a quick, easy, place to get her pan pizza fix – a style that is not prevalent in Western New York.

"I mean what am I supposed to do, drive to Chicago?" she said.

During the pandemic, all 17 Pizza Hut restaurants in Western New York closed. Many of them were the classic Pizza Hut style restaurants, steeped in sentimentality and complete with a lunchtime buffet filled with such Pizza Hut specialties as its dessert pizza and renowned salad bar. Initially shuttered due to the pandemic in 2020, Pizza Hut said Buffalo's restaurants would remain closed permanently, but said new franchisees could step up in the future.

– Samantha Christmann

THE LATEST, IN CONTEXT

What: Pretty soon, you'll be able to bag and check out your own groceries at some Aldi stores. The company is bringing self-checkout stations to nine of its stores in Erie and Niagara Counties.

Tell me more: The affected stores are at 9290 Transit Road, East Amherst; 3939 Niagara Falls Boulevard, North Tonawanda; 4931 Transit Road, Depew; 4030 Maple Road, Amherst; 5999 South Park Ave., Hamburg; 1820 Sheridan Drive, Tonawanda; 4259 Transit Road, Clarence; 1980 Ridge Road, West Seneca and 587 E. Main St. Suite 200, Batavia.

Why it matters: Known for its speedy cashiers as much as its deeply discounted chocolate and quarter-swallowing carts, the German, no-frills discount grocer has resisted self-checkouts. But it has slowly and quietly rolled them out at about a third of its stores globally over the past few years.

Alchemy plans event space, Buffalo Champagne House

Alchemy Wine and Beer, a bar in the Town of Hamburg, is planning an event space in a former manufacturing facility on the lake, but needs rezoning approval before that can happen. It is seeking a change from light industrial to a newly created mixed-use distinction.

That would allow it to go forward with its plans for private and ticketed events, as well as outdoor activities such as a mobile champagne trailer, beach chair rentals and wedding ceremonies; and the possible future construction of condominiums.

Tops hails its latest eco-friendly changes ahead of Earth Day

Tops Markets has adopted a slew of new, environmentally friendly changes, and is heralding them ahead of Earth Day.

The company's potatoes now come in BioFlex bags, which are recyclable and biodegradable. It has a Tops Full Circle line of non-toxic, plant-based cleaning products and paper products, and uses solar power at 82 stores. It also has electric vehicle charging stations at a handful of locations, including Williamsville, and plans to bring more to Erie and Cattaraugus counties.

1. Rhonda Frederick retires after 43 years at People Inc.: When Frederick joined the agency in 1980 in a direct support role, she never thought she'd stay – let alone rise to CEO.

2. Pat Roche determined to keep Moog flying high: The new CEO of the Elma-based manufacturer took over leadership of the company in February.

3. Buffalo in spotlight as Starbucks' labor practices scrutinized: The labor movement's Buffalo connections came up frequently in Howard Schultz's testimony to a Senate committee.

4. $100 million in donations later, First Niagara Foundation signing off: The foundation long outlasted the bank from which it took its name.

5. Innovation driving growth at Rich Products: The Buffalo-based food products company is targeting $6 billion in revenues by 2025.

