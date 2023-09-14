BY JON HARRIS

Sept. 14, 2023

Grants will boost training, staff development

For several years now, the Patrick P. Lee Foundation has prioritized grants to support the mental health workforce.

"I think Covid certainly put it on everyone's radar, but, truthfully, this has been a longstanding issue for the mental health community," said Jane Mogavero, the foundation's executive director. "The reimbursement rates are low. The expectations on people in the field is high."

Doubling-down on its commitment to the regional workforce, the foundation recently solicited organizations in Western and Central New York to submit proposals geared toward the recruitment and retention of mental health professionals.

The foundation ended up receiving $3.6 million in funding requests, and this month announced it selected 10 of those applications for funding, totaling $1.07 million.

"It reaffirmed that this is a top priority across not just Western New York but, honestly, the country is struggling with this," Mogavero said. "We heard from many more providers than we had in the past."

Four of the grants, at $150,000 each, were awarded to agencies for training and recruitment efforts:

• BestSelf Behavioral Health received a grant that will allow it to create a "paid clinical internship pilot program focused on recruiting talented staff who are dedicated to working with individuals living with serious mental illness," BestSelf President and CEO Elizabeth Woike-Ganga said in a statement.

• Compeer Buffalo will use the funds to expand its internship program, "which provides college interns hands-on training and exposure to a variety of mental health care settings and practice levels," Compeer Buffalo CEO Cheri Alvarez said in a statement.

• Envision Wellness WNY will use the grant to recruit, train and retain counselors for severe and persistent mental illness.

• Jericho Road Community Health Center will use the funds for a paid behavioral health internship pilot program.

The remaining six grants, totaling $471,936, went toward supporting staff development and wellness initiatives at six agencies:

• Family and Children's Service of Ithaca received $150,000 for "CARES: Clinician Advancement and Retention through Enhanced Supports."

• Catholic Charities of Buffalo was awarded $94,397 to strengthen the mental health workforce to reduce barriers to accessing services.

• Jewish Family Services of WNY received $86,812, which will help the organization "continue to provide the best in culturally grounded and trauma-informed mental health care," JFS CEO Molly Carr said in a statement.

• OLV Charities got $69,397 for an outpatient mental health clinic investment program.

• Christian Counseling Ministries of WNY received $55,330 for a strategic training and retention initiative for clinicians.

• And Compeer Rochester got $16,000 for direct service staff counseling and support.

In addition, for the 2023-24 academic year, the foundation is awarding about $632,000 to support 30 scholars pursuing graduate degrees in mental health. That includes students, Mogavero said, at Canisius University, Daemen University, University at Buffalo and University of Rochester.

In the years ahead, Mogavero said the foundation, which has about $50 million in assets, will keep supporting the mental health workforce.

"We've only each year increased what we've done," she said, "and I think when I look at 2024 and on, we'll continue to increase that investment."

HEALTHeLINK gets $1 million in funding

HEALTHeLINK, a health information exchange for Western New York, has landed $1 million in federal funding over the next two years to make advance care planning documents electronically available to providers in the community who need to know a patient's wishes at the point of care.

Dan Porreca, president and CEO of the nonprofit organization, said in a statement that while patients have this documentation in their physician's office or in a hospital medical record, studies have shown that just one-third of emergency department patients have advanced planning documents such as living wills, health care proxy, do not resuscitate and medical orders for life-sustaining treatment.

And if those documents do exist, they are often not easily accessible when it is needed.

"The need to have this documentation electronically available is important to ensure that a patient's wishes are known and adhered to and is expected to increase as a result of the urgency in advance care planning brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic and as the baby boomer population ages," Porreca said.

Southtowns Radiology adds new site

Southtowns Radiology, a provider of radiology and diagnostic imaging services, has a new location in Hamburg.

As of Sept. 7, Southtowns Radiology is the imaging services provider at Premier Medical Center at 5844 Southwestern Blvd. There, Southtowns Radiology will provide ultrasound and X-ray services in Suite 400, previously occupied by WNY Imaging Group.

"Premier Medical Center is less than a mile from our main Hamburg office, which creates operational synergies for our practitioners and ease of access to our full complement of radiology and imaging services for our patients," Southtowns Radiology Chief Operating Officer Dan Strauch said.

Southtowns Radiology, which includes 22 board-certified radiologists, has outpatient imaging centers in Hamburg and Orchard Park.

THE LATEST

Check out the changes in food and drink service at Highmark Stadium.

A Buffalo manufacturer plans to nearly double its workforce.

Town of Niagara officials balk at a low income apartment project.

A new retail and residential project is in the works for Niagara Street.

A Buffalo affordable housing project is getting a more contemporary look.

Moog Inc.'s new CEO isn't a U.S. citizen – and that's causing problems.

New Era Cap Co. reportedly is considering going public.

Disney ended its dispute with Spectrum.

Governor looking for consumer refunds over loss of ESPN, other Disney channels on Spectrum.

Grand Island board seeks to tighten rules on warehouses amid Acquest proposal.

Plastics plant project proposal in Lockport drops PVC products use.

Stocking up on Bills stuff? Local retailers have you covered.

Steelbound Brewery & Distillery is asking for tax breaks to help create a new manufacturing campus in Ellicottville.

Allegany general contracting firm Kinley Corp. seeks tax breaks for new headquarters.

New leaders named at large Buffalo law firms Phillips Lytle, Harter Secrest.

Buffalo officials, Ellicott Development discuss new parking ramp in the city.

SUNY Chancellor John King visited UB to learn about the university's groundbreaking AI research.

Architect plans $30M mixed-use project in Lockport with 66 apartments.

ICYMI

Five reads from Buffalo Next:

1. Choosing Buffalo: Odoo decides WNY is right place for substantial North American growth.

2. After longtime CEO's retirement, what's next for Horizon Corporations?

3. A new Buffalo venture thinks it can help plants grow better indoors by using artificial intelligence.

4. Cheers to the Bills: Brewers scurry to craft football-themed beer.

5. A mini-hospital: Previewing the opening of the $23 million Roswell Park Scott Bieler Amherst Center.

The Buffalo Next team gives you the big picture on the region’s economic revitalization. Email tips to buffalonext@buffnews.com or reach Buffalo Next Editor David Robinson at 716-849-4435.

Was this email forwarded to you? Sign up to get the latest in your inbox five days a week.