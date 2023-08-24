Automotive dealerships and repair shops are clamoring for more auto technicians to hire.

The Northland Workforce Training Center may help fill that gap, in partnership with SUNY Erie Community College.

Northland is developing plans to add automotive tech training to its lineup of workforce training programs. But first, the partners need to secure funding for it.

The Western New York Power Proceeds Allocation Board has recommended awarding $1.2 million to support the auto tech program. The New York Power Authority’s board of trustees has the final say on the funding, and could vote on it as early as September. The power proceeds funding comes from the sale of unused hydropower from the Niagara Hydroelectric Power Plant.

If the funding comes through, Northland could launch an auto tech training program in fall 2024, said Stephen Tucker, the president and CEO. The center would first have to acquire and install equipment for the program. ECC instructors would handle the training.

Northland and ECC anticipate being able to train up to 45 auto techs per year in a one-year certificate program. The plan would be to train 15 students in each of three cohorts, to keep the instructor-to-student ratio at an effective level for hands-on teaching, Tucker said.

The state Department of Labor projects that in Western New York from 2020 to 2030, the number of automotive service and technician jobs will rise 35%, or by 1,080 jobs. The Labor Department said that occupation in Western New York currently has a median wage of $48,779, and an experienced wage – representing the average of the top two-thirds of wages in the occupation – of $57,121.

Northland has established itself as a resource for training manufacturing workers, helping to create a pipeline of new talent. Tucker said Northland is working on its five-year strategic plan and is exploring offering several new training categories, along with its current roster of courses.

Northland’s big-picture view is to train people for jobs with good employment prospects that offer family-sustaining wages and a pathway to the middle class, he said.

“Everything we do is driven by industry demand,” Tucker said. “That’s a part of our strategic plan, our framework.”

Allient sets new name into motion

Amherst-based Allied Motion Technologies has adopted a new name: Allient.

The change took effect on Wednesday, and comes with a new ticker on Nasdaq, ALNT. Company officials rang Nasdaq’s ceremonial closing bell Wednesday.

The company says the new name is short for “allied nexus technologies,” representing the nexus of its three technology pillars: motion, controls and power.

“The name change builds off the success we have demonstrated in the motion industry and reflects the evolution of our technology portfolio into a broader set of motion, controls and power solutions,” said Dick Warzala, the chairman and CEO.

Allient has about 52 employees locally, and about 2,300 worldwide. Its headquarters are on Commerce Drive in Amherst.

Sweet news for Sucro

Over a year ago, Sucro Sourcing applied for a license for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Refined Sugar Re-Export program, for its sugar refinery in Lackawanna.

Finally, the company received the news it was hoping for: the USDA approved the license.

Sucro is now eligible to purchase re-export credits from companies that export products containing sugar. Sucro officials say it is essential to help the company compete with other refiners as it builds its local presence.

“Even though our progressive sugar production techniques have spurred rapid growth, this license will now ensure Sucro is on an even playing field with the larger, long-established sugar manufacturers,” said Don Hill, Sucro’s chairman. “It will be a big boon to us and allow us to build on our investments in the Buffalo and Southern Ontario regions.”

Hill credited elected officials with helping to bring Sucro’s licensing process with the USDA to the finish line.

Sucro’s Lackawanna refinery revived a long-dormant former Bethlehem Steel building. The new refinery is in its first year of commissioning and has reached about one-third of its anticipated production capacity, according to the company.

A bell-ringer moment for Graham

Graham Corp. recently marked 55 years as a publicly traded company, and celebrated the occasion on Wall Street.

Daniel J. Thoren, president and CEO of the Batavia-based manufacturer, rang the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange.

“This is a tribute to every associate at Graham who worked hard this past year to bring us to record sales and orders,” Thoren said.