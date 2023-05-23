BY SAMANTHA CHRISTMANN

May 23, 2023

Northern Pier Bar & Grill headed for Olcott

Brian Keleher and Jessica Christy met in seventh grade at Newfane Central School. They went on to work together in restaurants such as Mariner's Landing in Olcott, had three sons together and now, they're opening a restaurant together – Northern Pier Bar & Grill at 5764 West Lake Road in Olcott, just south of Olcott Beach.

"We live less than a minute from here. The opportunity came up, and we just jumped all in," Keleher said. "The stars lined up, and here we are."

The building has sat vacant for several years, but was well built and surprisingly easy to renovate, he said. The family friendly restaurant has a casual, lakeside vibe, with shiplap walls and an epoxy floor that mimics the look of water. The space seats about 140 people, with corner booths that can hold six to eight people apiece.

The site is still fondly remembered as the former home of the Harbor Inn restaurant, which was known for its fish frys and as a meeting ground for locals, fishermen and tourists alike. Northern Pier hopes to appeal to the same crowd, including boaters at the nearby marina, campers and those who come to compete and spectate at the region's fishing derbies.

"Everyone we've talked to is excited that we're opening again," Christy said.

Northern Pier will have an extensive menu with such dishes as steak, seafood, pasta, fish fries, bone-in pork chops and chicken and waffles. A breakfast of eggs, toast, sausage and coffee will go for about $10, while lunch prices will run from $15 to $20, and dinner prices from $20 to $35.

The restaurant is still waiting for its liquor license, but hopes to have a temporary one in place by the time it opens Wednesday. Eventually, it will offer banquets and catering, and regularly host live music.

"We've had a lot of great memories in this area, and we hope to create more for other people," Keleher said.

– Samantha Christmann

New helicopter charter headed for Niagara Falls

Hummingbird Air, a helicopter charter company, will open in downtown Niagara Falls, offering helicopter rides over the waterfalls. In addition to individual tickets for tours over the falls, the company will offer private flights for up to six people. Flight routes can be customized.

Flights are available online now for booking, but the company is still awaiting approvals from the Niagara Falls City Council. It has already gained approval from the Federal Aviation Administration.

The company will do business from 454 Main St., a helideck that had been formerly leased by Rainbow Air since 1995. Rainbow Air has temporarily moved to the Niagara Falls International Airport, and will soon begin construction on a new $10 million site on Buffalo Avenue, complete with a history center, restaurant and flight simulators.

Dry Goods coming to Walden Galleria

Dry Goods, a junior women's fashion retailer, is headed for the Walden Galleria this summer. The store sells youthful, vibrant clothing, jewelry and accessories, while the store has a retro, vintage feel. It will be located in a 3,860-square-foot space on the mall's lower level, across from the Apple Store.

A division of Iowa-based department store Von Maur, the Galleria location is one of 11 stores the company will expand with this year.

Nurse association headed to Buffalo for convention

The National Association of Licensed Practical Nurses will hold its national convention in Buffalo for the first time in its 75-year history this fall.

Things will kick off with a party and vendor market open to all members of the health care public. The hotel's ballroom and access hallways will be filled with food and beverage samples, shopping, crafters, entertainment and exhibits aimed at those in the health care industry. It will take place at the M Hotel Buffalo, 2040 Walden Ave. in Cheektowaga, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Oct. 11.

The four-day conference will provide continuing education credits, as well as speakers and an excursion to Niagara Falls.

THE LATEST

KeyBank's CEO says the bank is weathering the regional bank turmoil just fine.

An Amherst medical management company was fined $550,000 by the state for failing to protect patient data.

The local unemployment rate went down in April.

Savarino Companies' Howell Street plans have a new look.

Rosina Food Products is turning a vacant office building into its own offices.

Stark Technologies is planning an expansion in the Town of Tonawanda.

For a third time in 15 years, townhouses are being proposed for the last residential Lakefront Commons site on the waterfront.

The Buffalo Niagara region's job count increased in April by 2.1% from a year ago, but 'help wanted' signs remain.

Buffalo Niagara tourism is building back up after a Covid-19 crash, but there are still challenges ahead.

An online auction yielded an almost $8 million bid for the McKinley Mall, but who made it is still unknown.

A rare orange lobster landed in a Tops Markets tank, but won't wind up on anyone's dinner plate.

Beacon Communities wants to make its mark on the state by committing to a new carbon-neutral policy.

Catholic Health will open a temporary ER in Lockport until the new Lockport Memorial Hospital opens.

43North is looking for its 'next success stories' as the competition begins its ninth year.

