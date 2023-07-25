BY MATT GLYNN

July 25, 2023

Noco diversifies with new divisions

Noco continues to diversify its operations, with a push into additional sustainable ventures.

The Town of Tonawanda-based energy company has launched two new divisions, Noco Forestry and Noco Environmental.

Noco established the forestry division after acquiring Crooker Forestry, which is based in LeRoy. Creating the environmental division puts a range of Noco's existing services under one umbrella.

"These are big growth areas, and we're going to be taking these products and services across our current footprint," said James Dentinger, who heads up Noco Enterprises.

The new divisions reflect the continuing evolution of the 90-year-old, family-owned business, said James Newman, Noco's president. "As a corporation, we need to be thinking about what other things we can do for our customers."

Noco in 2019 made a blockbuster deal, selling 33 of its convenience stores and a fuel terminal to Marathon Inc. The company subsequently launched Noco Enterprises, focusing on business acquisitions and new market opportunities.

The forestry division will process wood waste, such as in cases where trees are cleared to make way for transmission lines or solar farms.

Noco could soon be making another purchase for its forestry division, Newman said. "It gives us a much greater confidence in acquiring, once we know the underpinnings of the business."

Newman said acquiring Crooker Forestry will allow Noco to bolster its Buffalo River Compost operations, a business Noco bought in 2021.

"I think what we learned when we bought Buffalo Compost is that there's a series of waste streams that are not ecologically managed," he said. "The old thing was just take it to the landfill or burn it. Actually, a lot of these products have viable alternative uses."

Newman said the environmental division has built up a range of services.

"We want to be the Ghostbuster, that when you have something you need to get rid of responsibly and with a permit, call us," he said.

When Noco still had the convenience stores in its portfolio, its peak employment was about 700. After selling the stores, the size of the workforce dropped to about 300. The figure has climbed to about 385, and is expected to reach about 400 by year's end.

Newman sees the non-traditional business operations becoming an increasingly significant piece of Noco's fortunes over time.

"What I've said to the company is that, in 10 years, I'd like our traditional energy business to be 50% of the earnings, and all these new business to be 50%," he said. "Right now, it's 98-2," in favor of the traditional energy business.

"We have high expectations for them," he said.

Back-to-office update

According to a newly released survey by ResumeBuilder.com, 63% of respondents said going back to the office at least once a week has made them much more productive.

The respondents' most oft-cited reasons for the increased productivity were, in order, more-effective teamwork, increased motivation and increased communication.

Members of Generation Z – ages 18 to 24 – were those most likely to say that returning to the office has boosted their productivity, according to the survey.

The survey found that 85% of respondents were going into the office at least once a week.

Forty nine percent of respondents said they were going into the office more now than during the height of the pandemic. Meanwhile, 27% are going in less frequently, and 24% say they are going in no more nor less than before.

More than a banker

Patrick J. Cullen, who died earlier this month at age 76, was part of a family tradition at the Bank of Cattaraugus and personified the small-town banker.

He served as president and CEO of the small bank for 37 years. He succeeded his father in 1982, and then, in 2019, his daughter, Colleen Young, succeeded Cullen as president and CEO.

Cullen had continued to serve as board chairman since 2019, but he also made an impact in Cattaraugus in ways beyond the bank.

Cullen in 2005 founded the American Museum of Cutlery, to pay tribute to the area's history in manufacturing edged tools. The museum is still open on Main Street in the village.

Cullen was also instrumental in launching the Historic Cattaraugus Corp., a nonprofit devoted to preserving and developing historic properties.

"I hope this philosophy of historic preservation is contagious," he said in 2002. "We've been called innovative by the people at the state museum for coming up with this concept in this very neglected area."

THE LATEST

Students flooded the Buffalo Niagara job market in June – and just about all of them found work.

There's still plenty of interest from startups in 43North.

22nd Century Group replaced its CEO after its stock plummeted.

The new owner of Life Storage is making deeper job cuts here.

The 'soft landing' looks like it may be a little softer across Buffalo Niagara.

43North got the state funding it needs to keep going.

Pressure Drop Brewing is up for sale.

An affordable housing project in Niagara Falls opened.

KeyBank officials see the economy heading for a soft landing.

Eastern Hills Mall is starting to move tenants to clear room for a planned town center.

The state is tweaking its plan for cannabis farmers markets.

ECMC workers approved a new contract.

Anonymity is proving to be a problem for a Buffalo developer's waterfront project.

M&T's earnings topped expectations.

A Franklinville knife company will close after being sold.

A temporary emergency medical facility is easing care concerns in Niagara County.

A project to bring more apartments and shops to West Tupper Street won city approval.

