BY MIKE PETRO

March 15, 2023

DiCarlo eyes grant money to help bring youth clinics to Sal Maglie Stadium

The owner of the Niagara Power collegiate baseball franchise wants to create more opportunities for area youth to play the sport.

John DiCarlo is hoping to garner grant money through his newly created nonprofit to run programming and clinics for urban youth at the soon-to-be-restored Sal Maglie Stadium in Hyde Park.

It is an effort to advance the game by connecting more city youth in Niagara Falls to baseball and provide the equipment and means for them to play year-round, said DiCarlo, a longtime youth sports coach who completed his purchase of the Niagara Power in 2021.

“It’s a cool endeavor, and heartfelt," said DiCarlo, who works full time at Smokin Joes Trading Post. “I want to build this thing up, and not leave any kid behind.”

Playing baseball beyond a typical house league season, which runs from about May to July, is getting much more expensive, and, as a result, those who can’t afford to do so are missing out.

There are more travel leagues and indoor facilities where baseball can be played in the offseason, but all of that comes with an expense. It is money children and their families in the inner city often do not have, DiCarlo said.

“Everyone loves playing baseball in May, June and July, but what happens in September, October and November, and then when it is snowing outside, because the kids still need to work because other kids are still working at it?” he said.

“It’s staggering how kids aren’t playing baseball anymore,” he added. “And it’s not their fault. It’s because they’re being priced out of it. So, we’ve got to help bring that back and make sure kids have an opportunity to play the game.”

DiCarlo established the Youth Sports Alliance to help in the fundraising effort, and has hired a grant writer to submit grant proposals on behalf of the nonprofit.

He’s hoping to garner support from people, businesses and local nonprofits, as well as looking to Major League Baseball and other resources to help gather funds to give back to area youth through baseball.

The funds will be used to purchase equipment for these camps and for teams in the Hyde Park Little League. Eventually, athletes would get their own baseball backpacks, helmets, bats, gloves, batting gloves, T-shirts and balls.

DiCarlo anticipates needing about $10,000 for the equipment. Bats alone can range from $200 to $400.

“The kids deserve to have their own equipment,” he said.

Major League Baseball offers grant money to help tackle the problem of being unable to attract Black players to the game. It is investing up to $150 million over the course of a decade, starting this year, to encourage diversity in the game.

“Major League Baseball is understanding that it has a big problem – minorities are not playing baseball,” DiCarlo said.

DiCarlo’s Niagara Power is designed to give college-eligible players an opportunity to compete while furthering their development and being scouted for professional consideration. He and a business partner purchased the Power from Niagara University.

The Power’s season will begin June 1 and runs for 60 days. They play 46 games, 23 of them at home. The home opener at Sal Maglie Stadium is a doubleheader on June 8.

Meanwhile, Sal Maglie Stadium, at 1201 Hyde Park Blvd. in Niagara Falls, is transforming into a turf facility, with an assortment of other stadium upgrades, as part of $1.4 million project. The city is covering the cost of the stadium renovations with funds from the federal American Rescue Plan. The Power will operate the stadium in conjunction with Niagara University, DiCarlo said.

He’d like to start the camps for underprivileged children this spring, as Sal Maglie becomes available in early May. College baseball players who play for the Power, like John’s son, Nick DiCarlo of Iona University, will help run the clinics.

He’s also scheduling clinics this summer in conjunction with the Niagara Falls Boys & Girls Club, and there are other house leagues in the area that, eventually, he’d like to assist, as well.

In addition, DiCarlo is working with Niagara County Community College and D’Youville University, as well as indoor facility WNY Strike Zone in Niagara Falls, where fall and spring baseball can be played.

Marathon baseball game to be played at Sal Maglie

Sal Maglie Stadium will also be hosting a marathon game for baseball and softball teams from 7-and-under to semiprofessional for 84 consecutive hours of play in August. The event from Aug. 10 to 13 will raise money and awareness for WNY Camp Good Days. Ron Pilat of 3&2 Baseball, an indoor facility in Tonawanda and Clarence, in coordination with the Niagara Power, is accepting team applications and interest from individual players. Each team will be assigned a two-hour time to play. For more information, visit 3n2buffalo.com or call Pilat at 716-810-1316.

