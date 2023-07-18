BY JANET GRAMZA

July 18, 2023

Niagara U gets another $1.3M for Academic Innovation Hub

Early this year, Western New York members of Congress helped funnel $1.4 million in federal funding to Niagara University to buy a run-down church in Niagara Falls and turn it into an Academic Innovation Hub. The idea was to train workers for in-demand jobs and bring activity to a blighted part of the city.

Now U.S. Sens. Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., and Rep. Brian Higgins, D-Buffalo, have secured another $1.3 million for the project in the form of a federal Economic Development Administration grant that will help Niagara renovate the two-story 166-year-old building.

Niagara plans to turn the former First Congregational United Church of Christ on Cleveland Street into a workforce training hub and community center that will offer certification programs, initially in three high-demand fields: information technology/cybersecurity, supply chain management and early childhood education.

Schumer said the initial funds were to “jump-start” the project and the new funds will help convert the former church, whose congregation dwindled in recent years as the surrounding Bridge District neighborhood emptied out and the building fell into disrepair.

“Niagara University is leading the way to supercharge Western New York’s tech workforce,” Schumer said. The funding “will help Niagara University transform an outdated building into a state-of-the-art workforce training center to meet the needs of rapidly growing industries across Western New York.”

Niagara has been beefing up its programs in supply chain management and IT as demand for workers trained in supply chain and cybersecurity skills has grown with Buffalo’s economic progress. The childcare industry is also facing a national shortage of early childhood educators, a field that also may serve as an entry to teaching, another area experiencing a worker shortage.

Tom Burns, Niagara University associate vice president for public, external and government relations, said Niagara bought the building for $75,000 last year and will outfit it with two academic classrooms, meeting rooms and a computer/technology lab on the lower floor – for many years a barely used church basement. The former church sanctuary will become a forum for speaker events, concerts, art shows and community meetings.

Higgins said the facility will offer an underserved community access to career and technical training in their own neighborhood, “an investment that will benefit local employers and job seekers by expanding our skilled workforce while creating jobs that support the needs of our economy.”

Niagara University President Rev. James Maher said the Academic Innovation Hub will also engage Niagara faculty, staff and students with local residents “to create opportunities for growth in their own community.”

In aligning existing academic programs to offer micro-courses at the Hub to be, Niagara chose “pipeline programs” identified as in-demand, priority occupations by the state Labor Department the Western New York Regional Economic Development Council.

A labor market analysis data set compiled by Invest Buffalo Niagara found that each of these areas have significant local, well-paying job opportunities in Erie, Niagara and Orleans counties and across Western New York.

Burns said Niagara plans to start construction on the Innovation Hub in early fall and anticipates the work will take about eight months, for a mid-2024 opening.

NCCC at Night expands program offerings



Niagara County Community College will leave the lights on later this fall, with slate of programs and support services to be offered as evening classes via a program dubbed NCCC at Night.

“To meet the needs of current and prospective students, the college will begin offering 16 degree and certificate programs as well as student support services and dining options throughout the evening,” NCCC spokesperson Denyel Beiter said. “Various programs in education, liberal arts, business, accounting, STEM, and nursing will be included during nighttime hours.”

Evening classes will be available in teaching English as a second language, physical education, early childhood studies, business administration, computer aided drafting and design and practical nursing, among others. Several other classes are available as evening classes or online.

For information, visit niagaracc.suny.edu/ncccatnight.

NCCC adds CDL course to train truck drivers

NCCC’s Workforce Development Program is offering a new program in commercial truck driving to help address the widespread shortage of truck drivers. The college is partnering with the National Tractor Trailer School to offer the program, a combination of classroom lectures and hands-on training for the CDL exam and road test.

There are numerous scholarship opportunities for this program to ensure enrollment is affordable for all. Interested, prospective students can visit niagaracc.suny.edu/cdl/ or call NCCC Workforce Development at (716) 614-6236.

