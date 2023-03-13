BY JON HARRIS

March 13, 2023

Niagara Falls hospital luring nurses from Canada and beyond

Location, location, location.

Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center is leveraging its location just off the Lewiston-Queenston Bridge in a new international nursing program, which has helped it land hard-to-find registered nurses from Canada and beyond.

The hospital said it has been able to attract more than 20 registered nurses from Canada, the Philippines and India by establishing a recruitment pipeline and partnering with Global Healthcare Resources.

"We are pleased with our international nursing program's role in improving recruitment efforts as the health care industry continues to face critical staffing issues," Niagara Falls Memorial CEO Joseph Ruffolo said in a statement. "Thanks to our proximity to the Canadian border and our partnership with a dedicated health care staffing company in GHR, Memorial has expanded its recruitment focus while introducing fully-certificated, experienced nurses to continue providing excellent patient care."

Ruffolo said Niagara Falls Memorial has used GHR in the past to recruit lab technicians, hiring four or five lab technicians from the Philippines. Now, the partnership with GHR has expanded to recruit registered nurses, which Ruffolo said is the hardest position for his hospital to hire.

Ruffolo said Niagara Falls Memorial has hired 13 nurses from Canada who already are employed and working today and is in the process of hiring another 14 from across Canada, the Philippines and India.

"We're exploring all avenues to try to recruit and retain permanent registered nurses," he said.

Ruffolo also noted the hospital's new Career Pathways Program with Niagara University – a partnership detailed in a recent story in The Buffalo News – to address the need for nurses by offering paid internships at the hospital to Niagara students in almost any field of study that applies to health care.

Establishing these kinds of recruitment pipelines is a big deal for an independent, safety-net hospital such as Niagara Falls Memorial, which had a thin bottom line even before Covid-19 wreaked havoc on its finances.

For an in-depth story in the fall, Ruffolo told The Buffalo News that Niagara Falls Memorial has been able to stay independent after all these years by developing partnerships with other local institutions and health providers.

"The strategy for us was to kind of be like Switzerland – try to be neutral to all parties – because every system has a number of excellent services," Ruffolo said then. "Once you align yourself with one system, it's very difficult to partner with another system for a particular service."

So go figure, Niagara Falls Memorial has another partnership – and this one is geared toward bringing more international nurses to Niagara Falls.

"Memorial and the Niagara region have much to offer international nurses," said Renee DeLuke, the hospital's director of recruitment. "Many Canadian nurses have access to several convenient border bridge options and can take advantage of higher wages."

Welcome to Buffalo Next. This newsletter from The Buffalo News will bring you the latest coverage on the changing Buffalo Niagara economy – from real estate to health care to startups. Read more at BuffaloNext.com.

UB addressing lack of public health workers

The University at Buffalo is trying to address the need for public health workers, a gap that was badly exposed throughout the country during the Covid-19 pandemic.

UB's School of Public Health and Health Professions in the fall landed $1.3 million in federal money to help train the next generation of public health workers by giving scholarships to graduate students from underrepresented groups.

At the start of the spring semester, UB welcomed its first group of students who received some of that U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration funding. UB said there are 20 students in this initial group, including 17 who are enrolled in the Master of Public Health program and three who are in one of the graduate certificate programs.

More than half of the first cohort are the first members of their respective families to attend college.

"This is a great opportunity for the School of Public Health and Health Professions to help train the public health workforce," said Gregory Homish, professor and chair of the Department of Community Health and Health Behavior and principal investigator on the HRSA award to UB. "We're on the forefront of graduating students who possess the in-depth skills that public health employers need to improve health outcomes."

An analysis by the de Beaumont Foundation and the Public Health National Center for Innovations found that state and local health departments across the United States need to collectively hire a minimum of 80,000 more full-time-equivalent positions to provide a minimum package of public health services.

THE LATEST

Catch up on the latest news from the Buffalo Niagara economy:

The ripples from the failure of Silicon Valley Bank clobbered Key Bank's stock, but M&T Bank avoided the worst of it.

The Ellicott Park townhome project is getting property tax breaks from Buffalo.

The Buffalo Niagara job market's recovery from the Covid-19 recession is getting within sight of the finish line.

Advocates say reports of housing bias are at a 40-year high.

Ellicott Development plans to redevelop a Chicago Street warehouse building.

Kaleida Health named Dr. Anne Marie Reynolds as its interim chief of service for pediatrics.

The new director of the United Auto Workers Region 9, Daniel Vicente, was working as a machine operator at a Dometic plant outside Philadelphia until last week.

ICYMI

Five reads from Buffalo Next:

1. The tech industry is being battered by thousands of layoffs across the country, yet in Buffalo Niagara, hundreds of job openings in the sector are unfilled because qualified workers are hard to find. Could those job losses elsewhere be a hiring opportunity for local tech firms?

2. For 50 years, fans have been flocking to Highmark Stadium to watch the Buffalo Bills. But the stadium has never spurred much activity around it, and now Orchard Park officials are looking for ways to change that with a new stadium on the way.

3. Focusing on health equity in the City of Buffalo: After the traumatic events that hit the area last year, Rev. George F. Nicholas, CEO of the Buffalo Center for Health Equity, says now is the time to make it a priority.

4. UB resident doctors and fellows feeling 'overworked and underpaid': The group, which includes 810 residents, fellows and interns at the University at Buffalo, has launched a union campaign.

5. Buffalo Niagara struggles to find – and keep – tech workers: Local companies have plenty of open technology jobs, but can't fill them, as computer science grads from area schools move out of town for work.

The Buffalo Next team gives you the big picture on the region’s economic revitalization. Email tips to buffalonext@buffnews.com or reach Buffalo Next Editor David Robinson at 716-849-4435.

Was this email forwarded to you? Sign up to get the latest in your inbox five days a week.