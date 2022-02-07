Buffalo Next newsletter template

COMPILED BY DAVID ROBINSON

Jan. 7, 2022

Why health care providers will continue to expand

Staffing struggles, a lingering pandemic and, in good news, a few construction projects.

Health care will continue to be at the center of the region’s big stories.

Here are three things to watch in 2022:

1. Health care employers across the region, state and country continue to face staffing challenges. It was the major issue in the strike at Mercy Hospital, and it also will be the big topic this year between Kaleida Health and the unions representing 7,300 of the system's workers.

2. Covid-19, of course, will remain a major storyline. The surge in Covid-19 hospitalizations at the end of 2021 only further strained capacity at the region's hospitals, which also were seeing higher demand from non-Covid patients who are sicker than ever. If the pandemic begins to subside, the hospitals can begin a long financial recovery in 2022.